Advertising Company news South Africa

Boomtown creates national activation for Woodlands Dairy's new First Choice® Harvest Oat Drink

16 May 2023
Issued by: Boomtown
Woodlands Dairy - owner of the First Choice® range of cheeses, butter, cream, amasi, custard, flavoured milk, extended shelf life (ESL) fresh milk, UHT milk, milk powder, dairy desserts, dessert toppings, yoghurt, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, dips and ice cream - tasked Boomtown to create a national activation campaign for its innovative new product, the Harvest Oat Drink.
According to Boomtown’s Business and Strategy director, Stuart Innell, the campaign objectives included introducing the dairy-free alternative drink to consumers in Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, showcasing its delicious taste and nutritional benefits, increasing brand recognition, and driving sales.

“In a nutshell, we needed to position the Harvest Oat Drink as a top choice for health-conscious consumers seeking something deliciously different and surprisingly awesome in the dairy-free alternative aisle,” Innell summarised.

Helping the agency’s creative team of Meagan Viljoen, Jesse Sharkie and Jerado Burger conceptualise the campaign were insights identified by Boomtown researchers and strategists Lara-Anne Derbyshire and Stuart Innell.

They identified that the demand for plant-based diets and environmentally-conscious consumerism had led to an increase in the availability of milk alternatives.

Importantly, however, consumers were overwhelmed by choice and faced a trade-off between taste, texture and nutritional benefits. Moreover, coffee shops had started offering dairy alternatives, making it crucial for brands to differentiate themselves through unique offerings, superior taste, and nutritional value.

“The Harvest Oat Drink, made with gluten-free oats, free from preservatives and available in four flavours, provides a delicious and nutritious alternative for consumers,” said Innell.

Boomtown, in partnership with Woodlands Dairy, launched an activation team that utilised a branded Harvest Oat Drink vehicle to drop off samples of the new product at various coffee shops in key geographies for First Choice® to introduce the new drink to customers and baristas, and highlight its unique offerings.

The vehicle also revisited selected coffee shops to gather feedback, offer product education and build brand loyalty. Digital channels were used to create social media buzz, increase brand recognition and drive sales.

“The campaign successfully introduced the Harvest Oat Drink to over 200 coffee shops, while simultaneously gaining valuable insights from the baristas and coffee shop owners, who mostly commented on the smooth, creamy texture and amazing flavours,” said Innell.

“This national activation campaign has strategically set us up to follow through with a national launch campaign. So, watch out dairy alternatives, the New Harvest Oat Drink is here and it’s tOATally oat of this world,” he quipped.

Boomtown
We are an independent strategic brand agency that specialises in creative brand design, integrated communications, and digital marketing. We believe that everyone can look, but not everyone can see. It's why we use on-the-ground market immersion and create culturally relevant, creative solutions to connect brands with hearts.
