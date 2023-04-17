Industries

Africa


Ogilvy Africa's Lesso Lessons shortlisted in NYF 2023 Health Awards

17 Apr 2023
In a shortlist of 264 entries that is dominated by agencies from the US, UK, Germany and Canada, Ogilvy Africa has been shortlisted in the New York Festivals (NYF) 2023 Health Awards.
Image supplied. Ogilvy Africa has been shortlisted in the New York Festivals (NYF) 2023 Health Awards.

Ogilvy Africa was shortlisted for Lesso Lessons, the campaign that in 2022 won a Cannes Gold Lion, a Loeries Grand Prix, a LIA (London International Awards) bronze - each of these are a first for any agency in East, Central and West Africa - and Africa's only yellow pencil at 2022 D&Ads.

Image supplied. Vikas Mehta, chief executive officer, Ogilvy Africa would like to see more great award-wininng work come from Africa
Africa needs to do campaigns like Lesso Lessons again and again

By 23 Jan 2023

Of the 29 countries that submitted entries this year, the US agencies led the Shortlist this year with 164 entries advancing to the next round, agencies from the UK saw 25 entries move on to the next round. In addition, Germany advanced with 15 entries and Canada with 14 entries.

A global view of entries achieving shortlist status include Spain advancing with seven entries, Hong Kong with six, Brazil with five, and both Australia and Colombia saw three entries shortlisted.

Agencies from India, The Netherlands, and Poland each saw two entries move to the next round. Argentina, Denmark, Honduras, Japan, Kenya, Pakistan, Singapore, and Thailand each had a single-entry advance.

Image supplied. South Africa's radio station, Hot 102.7FM has seven entries listed in the New York Festivals Radio Awards Shortlist
7 entries shortlisted in the NYF Radio Awards for SA's Hot 102.7FM

23 Mar 2023

World’s best in healthcare advertising

The international NYF Health Awards honours the world’s best healthcare advertising and celebrates creative achievement within the healthcare advertising, marketing, and communication space beyond the barriers of language and culture.

“NYF Health is proud to shortlist this year’s impressive creative work in healthcare, wellness, and pharmaceutical emanating from some of the world’s most prominent agencies,” says Scott Rose, president, NYF advertising competitions.

“The calibre of this year’s work was exceptionally forward-thinking and impactful. Leading edge entries from around the globe demonstrated innovation and truly impressed the NYF Health Awards grand jury.”

All shortlisted entries progress to live judging rounds to determine award rank determined by the 2023 NYF Health Awards executive jury populated with award-winning industry experts and thought leaders.

Entrants advancing to the next round utilised a wide spectrum of strategies to create engagement and deliver creative result-driven work for prominent brands.

Agencies employed activations, experiences and events, influencers, social video, Out-of-Home (OOH), digital marketing, technology-based engagement, branded entertainment, integrated campaigns, altered reality, animation, and visual effects to position brands, engage consumers and health care professionals, and achieve market growth.

Image supplied. New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2023 competition announced its shorlist that includes four South African entries
4 SA entries shortlisted in New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2023 competition

16 Mar 2023

New Award

The NYF Health Awards will celebrate creative work with the following new award. The New York City Award will honour advertising that captures the cutting-edge vibe of New York City.

View the NYF Health Awards 2023 shortlist here.

Ogilvy Africa, New York Festivals, healthcare marketing, healthcare advertising, healthcare awards, Scott Rose, Lesso Lessons

