4 SA entries shortlisted in New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2023 competition

16 Mar 2023
New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2023 competition announced its shortlist that includes four South African entries.
Image supplied. New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2023 competition announced its shorlist that includes four South African entries
Image supplied. New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2023 competition announced its shorlist that includes four South African entries

The Animation School boasts three shortlisted entries, The Present for 3D Animated Short Film, and Counting Sheep and Morsel for Best Student Film. All three entries are from Chris Bonani.

The fourth shortlisted entry, The Neverending Tourist from Wesgro by Hugo Marcos is shortlisted in the Corporate Image: N14 -Tourism category.

Entries from 43 countries

This year’s TV & Film Awards competition received entries across 14 category groups from 43 countries worldwide from Argentina to Qatar to the UK.

Captivating content created by storytellers and filmmakers from around the world was judged online by NYF’s TV & Film Awards Grand Jury panel.

Shortlisted entries included content in primetime entertainment, documentaries, investigative journalism, sports coverage, promos, streaming media, and brand image films.

All Entries in the 2023 competition were screened and judged online by the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Grand Jury of 200+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe.

2023’s award-winning entries will be announced during the New York Festivals 2023 Storytellers Gala virtual event taking place on 18 April, 6pm EST.

Second WaterBear Award

For 2023 NYF will award the second annual WaterBear Award. The prestigious WaterBear Award honours the highest scoring documentary across the climate change & sustainability, environment & ecology, and nature & wildlife categories.

WaterBear Network’s CEO Ellen Windemuth, TV & Film Awards Advisory Board and axecutive producer of My Octopus Teacher will select the winner of this exclusive award.

Read more: advertising awards, New York Festivals, tourism marketing, marketing awards, Wesgro, creative awards, The Animation School

