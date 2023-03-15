AAXO launches CEM programme for exhibition industry professionals

Together with the IAEE (International Association of Exhibitions and Events), the African Association of Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) has announced the opening of the coveted Certified in Exhibition Management (CEM) Learning Programme in South Africa.

Worth approximately $890bn in 2020, the global events industry is expected to grow to more than $2t by 2028, whilst South Africa’s rapidly developing economy at present contributes more than US$409.20m to the global figure with an expected annual growth rate of 4.67% expected from 2023–2027.

As a growing industry that employs thousands of events professionals, professional development is crucial in supporting members of the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) industry in opening doors to more opportunities, elevating credibility, distinguishing from competitors, and supporting earning potential.

Comprehensive course of study information

The CEM Learning Programme comprises of eight-parts, including conference and meeting management; consumer show management; event marketing; event operations; exhibitions and sales fundamentals; finance, budget and contracts; security, risk and crisis management; and strategic planning and management. The CEM designation is also a globally recognised designation that demonstrates the highest professional standard throughout the exhibitions and events management arena.

Currently, in South Africa, there are only 10 CEM graduates in the country that form part of the total 3,700 designation holders worldwide.

The programme is based on a curriculum blueprint that is composed of the essential concepts required of a professional in the exhibitions and events management industry. It’s an education programme first and a designation programme second so students can take what they learn in the classroom and apply it to their careers after their first class.

"As an alumni of the CEM Learning Programme, I can confirm with conviction that the programme has provided me with valuable tools, resources and skills to further develop my career in the events and exhibitions industry. By engaging with a network of experienced events professionals from across the world, I’ve had the opportunity to learn best practices across a variety of topics pertinent to event success," says Devi Paulsen-Abbott, chairperson of AAXO and vice president of dmg events.

For more information on the CEM Learning Programme, visit https://www.aaxo.co.za/course/cem-training/.