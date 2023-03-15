Request for quotations: Peace Corps SA42 in-service training

Sleeping accommodation and conference facilities for 16 to 27 April, 2023.

Peace Corps intends to offer a firm-fixed price contract for provision of accommodation for 30 people, conference room and package, and breakaway room for a conference to be held from 16 to 27 April, 2023.

Interested vendors should submit a quote for the services as described in this RFQ.

Quotes are to be submitted electronically to the following email addresses by 5pm on Monday, 20 March 2023:

Name: Eric Bleich, director of Management and Operations, Peace Corps South Africa

Email: vog.sprocecaep@hcielbe Name: Shannon Schroeder, deputy director of Management and Operations, Peace Corps South Africa

Email: vog.sprocecaep@redeorhcss Name: Farieda Tatchell, Special Events coordinator, Peace Corps South Africa

Email: vog.sprocecaep@llehctatf

Any questions regarding the RFQ may be addressed to the same person. No phone inquiries will be accepted. Offers received after the closing date will not be accepted.

I. Background

President Kennedy formed the Peace Corps (PC) with an executive order on 1 March 1961, and congress authorised it on 22 September 1961, with passage of the Peace Corps Act. Since its founding, more than 210,000 Americans have served as Peace Corps volunteers in 139 developing countries that request assistance. The Peace Corps mission is to promote world peace and friendship through service to others. Peace Corps supports its volunteers in many ways including with trained medical staff at each post to provide medical, health, and wellness services during service abroad.

Peace Corps (PC) is hosting a training for our in-country SA42 Volunteer Group in late April 2023, whereby it will be bringing in staff from our offices and surrounding areas. The focus of the training will be refining their in-service training assignment roles and responsibilities addition to creating creative spaces.

II. Objectives

The objective is to provide accommodation and training/conference space. Peace Corps requires accommodation/lodging for up to 30 individuals, however, selective days amount of accommodation rooms will vary as listed. Accommodations shall be single occupancy with individual bathrooms.

III. Scope

The scope of this contract is to provide:

Overnight accommodation

Conference meeting space

Audio-visual (AV) technology and support

Meals and refreshments

Customer service



This contract shall be provided over the dates of 16 to 27 April 2023, specifically:

Overnight accommodation required for up to 30 individuals for 11 nights: Checking in 16 April and checking out 27 April 2023



Conference meeting space is required for 10 days: 17 to 26 April 2023.

IV. Tasks

Task 1: Overnight Accommodation

Overnight accommodation for 30 individuals for 11 nights in a single occupancy room with check-in 16 April 2023 and check-out 27 April 2023.

Early check-in and late check-out shall be available with each reserved room.

Individual rooms shall contain the following throughout the length of the guests stay:

Be of quality consistent with hotel rating Carpet and flooring is in good condition and not worn or damaged.

Be free of odor, insects, rodents, and pests

Have working, active internet connectivity via Wi-Fi in common areas included with the room free of charge



TV with working cable programming



Include iron and ironing board on request



Include hair dryer on request



Daily cleaning service



Any problems with the room including, but not limited to the above issues be resolved within 24 hours of notice (notice will be documented by CO).



Access to a power outlet



Hot and cold working water in the bathroom



Individual room temperature control (heat and/or air conditioning)

Rooms shall be in the same property/premises as the conference rooms.

The name and phone number of a specific hotel representative(s)/Point of Contact (POC) shall be available 24 hours a day for the duration of the contract to be contacted by the CO to solve any issues or problems regarding the sleeping accommodations of participants.

Task 2: Conference meeting space

One (large) conference room and one smaller (breakout) conference room will be provided in the same compound/building as rooms reserved in Task 1 for accommodation. The rooms shall have the capacity to seat 40 individuals and 20 individuals respectively. The conference rooms shall be available to use for the following dates and times:

Room Seats Start Date End Date Start Time End Time Conference rooms 1 and 2 40 and 20 respectively 17 April 2023 26 April 2023 8am 6pm Conference room 1 40 seats 17 April 2023 26 April 2023 8am 6pm Conference room 2 20 seats 24 April 2023 26 April 2023 8am 6pm

The vendor must ensure that at the beginning of each day specified in Task 2 each conference room is to be set up in the specified Peace Corps format which will be confirmed two weeks prior to the event.

The U-shape format consists of a series of preferably square tables and forty (40) individual chairs facing a projector and screen to allow U-shape style instruction for forty (40) people and allow each individual to plug in a laptop computer and work from a sitting position while looking at the projector screen.

The conference room shall:

Have a speaker’s table and podium at the front of the conference room



Individual control of the lighting and temperature



Ability to lock and unlock the room



Two (2) rectangular tables along the back wall of the conference room for materials



Generator in case of load shedding

Conference facilitators and CO should have 24 hour access to conference rooms during the training and set-up days. If 24 hour access is not possible, a staff member should be available to facilitate any urgent needs within a timely manner.

Task 3: Audio-visual (AV) technology and support

The vendor must provide the following audio-visual equipment in the large conference room space:

One (1) LCD projector with HDMI connection



One (1) screen projector



One (1) podium



Microphone system with receiver and speakers throughout large conference room with a microphone at the podium and two (2) additional handheld microphones. System should also include replacement batteries if needed.



Six (6) flipchart stands, six (6) packages of flipchart paper, markers of various colours



Participant supplies to include one (1) notepad and one (1) pen per participant



Internet connectivity (Wi-Fi) shall be available in the conference room to all participants and presenters. The internet connectivity shall be active (in good working order) 24 hours a day for the duration of the conference.



Electrical extension cords, surge protectors, and outlets to accommodate participant’s laptops for use during conference sessions.



Peace Corps shall be able to bring in government computers and additional electronic equipment for individual use and learning tools. The vendor is not responsible for supporting any government furnished computers or electronic equipment.

The vendor must provide the following audio-visual equipment in the small conference room space:

One (1) LCD projector with HDMI connection



One (1) screen projector



Two (2) flipchart stands, two (2) packages of flipchart paper, markers of various colours



Internet connectivity (Wi-Fi) and Ethernet shall be available in the conference room to all participants and presenters. The internet connectivity shall be active (in good working order) 24 hours a day for the duration of the conference.



The vendor must provide a power delivery solution (i.e. extension cords, power strips) to ensure each of the 20 participants has the capacity to plug in a laptop throughout the conference room. The vendor must provide power delivery solution that enables the participants to view the presenter and screens from a sitting position.



Peace Corps shall be able to bring in government computers and additional electronic equipment for individual use and learning tools. The vendor is not responsible for supporting any government furnished computers or electronic equipment.

Audio-visual technical support:

Technical support shall be available for dates and times stated in Task 2.

Task 4: Meals

Breakfast shall be provided for all participants staying in the hotel listed under Task 1 beginning upon check-in and ending upon check-out according to Task 1. Breakfast should include non-vegetarian, vegetarian and halal options. The cost of the breakfast shall be included in the lodging rate.

Lunch shall be provided for all participants staying in the hotel under Task 1 beginning on Monday, 17 April 2023 and ending on Wednesday, 26 April 2023. Lunch shall include non-vegetarian, vegetarian and halal options. Noted on the rooming list on selective check-out lunch should be included. Non-alcoholic beverages (soft drinks/juices/water) allowed to be charged to master account served at lunch, only one drink per person allowed.

Dinner shall be provided for all participants staying in the hotel under Task 1 beginning Sunday, 16 April 2023 and ending on Wednesday, 26 April 2023. Dinner shall include non-vegetarian, vegetarian and halal options. Non-alcoholic beverages (soft drinks/juices/water) allowed to be charged to master account served at dinner, only one drink per person allowed.

Task 5: Refreshments

Two coffee/tea and snack breaks per day for the dates of Monday, 17 April 2023, and ending on Wednesday, 26 2023. The refreshments should include water, coffee/tea, assorted soft drinks or juices. The snacks should be varied daily and allow 1 to 1.5 servings per participant. A final agenda and participant number shall be sent by email from the CO to the vendor no later than 3 April 2023.

Schedule of supplies/services:

ITEM DESCRIPTION OF SUPPLIES/SERVICES QUANTITY UNIT OF ISSUE UNIT PRICE TOTAL COST** 1 Meeting space to be available in accordance with SOW Task 2 Period of Performance:

17 April – 26 April 2023 1 room (large) Lot 2 Meeting space to be available in accordance with SOW Task 2 Period of Performance:

24 April – 26 April 2023 1 room (small) Lot 3 Lodging to be available in accordance with SOW Task 1. Period of Performance

Check-in: Sunday, 16 April 2023

Check-out: Thursday, 27 April 2023 30 rooms Room 4 Audio Visual Equipment and Service in accordance with SOW Task 3 (Large Conference Room). Period of Performance: Monday, 17 April – Wednesday, 26 April 2023 • (1) LCD Projectors with HDMI connection

• (1) Screen Projectors

• (1) Podiums

• (1 set) Microphone system with receiver, speakers, and 1 wireless (lapel) microphones per room

• (6) Flipchart stands, (6) packages of flipchart paper, and markers of various colors.

• Wi-Fi availability

• Generator for Load Shedding

• Contact information

• Power Delivery Solution Lot 5 Audio Visual Equipment and Service in accordance with SOW Task 3 (Small Conference Room 2. Period of Performance:

Monday, 24 April – Wednesday, 26 April 2023 • One (1) LCD Projector with DVI connection

• One (1) Screen Projector

• Two (2) Flipchart stands, two (2) packages of flipchart paper, markers of various colors

• Internet connectivity (Wi-Fi) shall be available in the conference room to all participants/presenters. The internet connectivity shall be active (in good working order) 24 hours/day for the duration of the conference. • Generator for Load Shedding • The vendor must provide a power delivery solution (i.e. extension cords, power strips) to ensure each of the 20 participants has the capacity to plug in 20 laptops throughout the conference room. The vendor must provide power delivery solution that enables the participants to view the presenter and screens from a sitting position. Lot 6 Refreshments in accordance with SOW Tasks 4 and 5 Period of Performance: Monday, 17 April – Wednesday, 26 April 2023 • Water available for all participants

• Breakfast

• Lunch

• 2 coffee breaks with snacks per day during each training day Lot

V. Delivery

The vendor must provide all tasks within the stated Period of Performance (PoP).

Listed below is the deliverable schedule per task.

Deliverable Description Quantity/media Date completed Task 1 Room accommodation Overnight accommodation for up to 30 individuals 27 April 2023 Task 2 Conference meeting space 1 conference meeting space for up to 40 participants; 1 conference meeting space for up to 20 participants 26 April 2023 Task 3 AV technology and support AV equipment and support for up to 40 participants 26 April 2023 Task 4 Meals Breakfast the mornings of 17 April to 27 April; Lunches 17 April to 26 April; Dinners 17 April to 26 April 27 April 023 Task 5 Refreshments One morning coffee/tea break and one afternoon coffee/tea break per day of the actual conference days (i.e. 17 April to 26 April) for up to 40 participants 26 April 2023

VI. Security

Overnight accommodation rooms shall be safe and secure and only accessible to authorised individuals.

VII. Other unique requirements

The Peace Corps contracting officer or point of contact reserves the right to increase the number of units of agreed services (rooms, breakfast, lunch, dinner, or breaks) at the rates established per this contract by up to 10% of the value and reserves the right to decrease the number of units by up to 10% of the value. This increase/decrease may be done only in writing by the CO or COR. The CO or COR may also request additional ancillary services related to the scope of this contract to the extent that unit process are increased as detailed above (such as copying, internet usage, projectors, extra water, etc.) during contract POP.

The training requires some recreational activities like hiking or other active activities with outdoor space and facilities for team building.

X. Quality Assurance Surveillance Plan (QASP)

TABLE

Deliverable Description Quantity/Media Date Completed Task 1 Room Accommodation Overnight accommodation for up to 30 individuals. 27 April 2023 Task 2 Conference Meeting Space 1 Conference meeting space for up to 40 participants; 1 Conference meeting space for up to 20 participants. 26 April 2023 Task 3 AV Technology and Support AV equipment and support for up to 40 participants 26 April 2023 Task 4 Meals Breakfast the mornings of 17 April through 27 April; Lunches 17 April through 26 April, Dinners 16 April through 26 April 27 April 2023 Task 5 Refreshments One morning coffee/tea break and one afternoon coffee/tea break per day of the actual conference days (i.e. 17 April through 26 April) for up to 40 participants 26 April 2023

IX. Contract type

As a result of this solicitation, the Peace Corps anticipates awarding a firm fixed price contract.

Quotes will be evaluated based on price, ability to meet the requirements outlined in this solicitation, and past performance reviews/reference checks.

X. Contract administration

i. Contracting officer responsibilities: The contracting officer (CO) is the only person authorised to approve changes or modify any of the requirements under this contract. In the event the contractor effects any change at the direction of any person other than the CO, the change will be considered to have been made without authority and no adjustment will be made in the contract price to cover any increase in costs incurred as a result.

Contractual problems of any nature that may arise during the life of this contract must be handled in conformance with very specific public laws and regulations (Federal Acquisition Regulations). Only the CO is authorised to formally resolve such problems. Therefore, the contracting officer’s representative (COR) and the contractor are hereby directed to bring all such contractual problems to the immediate attention of the CO.

ii. Interpretation of modification: No oral or written statement of any person and no written statement of anyone other than the CO shall modify or otherwise affect the terms or meaning of this contract. Requests for interpretations, modifications or changes must be made in writing to the CO. The COR can only respond (verbally or in writing) to technical matters.

iii. Points of contact: The following individuals will be responsible for contract administration:

Contracting officer (CO):

Eric Bleich, director of Management and Operations/contracting officer

Shannon Schroeder, deputy director of Management and Operations/contracting officer

iv. Invoicing: At the conclusion of the event, the contractor must send an electronic invoice to:

Email: vog.sprocecaep@stnuocca-10AZ Name: Eric Bleich

Email: vog.sprocecaep@hcielbe Name: Shannon Schroeder

Email: vog.sprocecaep@redeorhcss Name: Farieda Tatchell

Email: vog.sprocecaep@llehctatf

Each invoice must include, at a minimum, the following information:

A. Contractor name and address

B. Invoice date and invoice number

C. Peace Corps contract/order number

D. Period of performance covered by the invoice

E. Description, quantity, unit of measure, unit price, and extended price of supplies delivered or services performed

F. VAT number

G. Total invoice amount

Upon receipt of the invoice, the CO will check the invoice for accuracy and appropriateness of the charges. The Peace Corps will ensure that chargeable items appearing on the invoice have been satisfactorily rendered by the contractor before providing Peace Corps’ formal acceptance. In the event that the Peace Corps discovers any discrepancies in the invoice, the CO will, in addition to following the requirements of the Prompt Payment Act, take steps necessary to resolve the discrepancies with the contractor.

v. Withholding of contract payments: Notwithstanding any other payment provision of this contract, failure of the contractor to submit required reports when due, or failure to perform or deliver required services/supplies may result in the withholding of payments under this contract. Payments may be withheld unless such failure arises out of circumstances beyond the contractor’s control and without fault or negligence on the part of the contractor, as provided for the relevant contract clauses. The Peace Corps will promptly notify the contractor of its intention to withhold payment of any invoice in full; however, if only a portion(s) of the invoice is being withheld, then the invoice may be processed without notification to the contractor to prevent delay in payment.

XIII. Special contract requirements

i. Use of Peace Corps’ Relationship and Logo: Under the Peace Corps Act, no party is allowed to use the Peace Corps name or logo unless one is referring to official Peace Corps programmes and activities. The contractor shall make no publicity announcements or issue other public relations material mentioning the contractor's connection with Peace Corps and/or use the Peace Corps logo without the advance written concurrence of the contracting officer. Under no circumstances shall the Peace Corps name or logo be used for personal or other non-official correspondence or emails.

ii. Insurance: Departments of the United States Government are self-insured.

iii. Cancellation: The performance of this proposed contract is subject to acts of God, war, terrorism, natural and manmade disasters, civil disorder, strikes, Federal Regulations, or Federal Laws that make this event impossible. The government shall not be held liable for cancellation fees under these circumstances.

iv. Hotel Agreement: Acceptance of any hotel agreements requires the U.S. Government’s legal review and negotiations. Any mandatory hotel agreements must be submitted with the contractor’s quote.

v. Force majeure: An event of force majeure means any circumstance not within the reasonable control of the Peace Corps, but only if and to the extent that (i) such circumstance, despite the exercise of reasonable diligence cannot be, or be caused to be, prevented, avoided or removed by the Peace Corps, and (ii) such circumstance materially and adversely affects the ability of the Peace Corps to perform its obligations under the agreement, and the Peace Corps has taken all reasonable precaution, due care and reasonable alternative measure in order to avoid the effect of such event on the Peace Corps’ ability to perform its obligations under this agreement and to mitigate the consequences thereof. Either party shall be excused from performance and shall not be in default of any obligation hereunder to the extent that the failure to perform such obligation is due to a natural or political force majeure event. Instances of force majeure include, but are not limited to: