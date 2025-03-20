Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
    Marketing & Media Radio & Audio

    SA broadcasters shine as HOT 102.7FM and Radio Workshop named New York Festivals finalists

    The New York Festivals 2025 Radio Awards has released a shortlist, celebrating groundbreaking audio storytelling from six continents.
    20 Mar 2025
    20 Mar 2025
    
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    This year’s shortlist span a diverse range of categories, including audiobooks, podcasts, dramas, documentaries, news coverage, entertainment, and music specials. Entries were submitted by leading radio stations, networks, production companies, and independent creators worldwide.

    South Africa's HOT 102.7FM has two finalist entries with The Blind Spot and Derailed, while Radio Workshop is a finalist with Finding the Right Words.

    Submissions were rigorously evaluated by the esteemed Grand Jury, a panel of 100 distinguished industry professionals. Entries were judged on production values, creativity, storytelling, direction, writing, and audience engagement.

    Winners will be announced during the New York Festivals 2025 Storytellers Gala virtual event on 22 May 22nd at 6pm EDT. The event will feature global highlights, acceptance speeches, and insights from the industry’s top voices.

    Find all the shortlist entries here.

