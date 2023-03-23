7 entries shortlisted in the NYF Radio Awards for SA's Hot 102.7FM

The New York Festivals has announced its Radio Awards shortlist, with seven entries from South Africa listed, all from the radio station, Hot 102.7FM.

Image supplied. South Africa's radio station, Hot 102.7FM has seven entries listed in the New York Festivals Radio Awards Shortlist

Hot 102.7FM broadcasts to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond.

The station’s shortlisted entries include:

Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show in the category (Morning Drive/Afternoon Drive programming: Best Music/Personality Show



Jenny Boekwurm in the category News Programs: B07 - Best News Documentary/Special



The Bully Chain in the category News: Reports/Features: B23 - Best Special Report



The Dylan Down Run in the category News: Reports/Features: B24 - Best Sports Feature



Lloyd Madurai in the category On-Air Talent: B72 - Best Music Program Host



Hot 102.7FM music format in the category Programming Format: B92 - Best Alternative Format



Hot 102.7FM Imaging in the Promotion/Open & Ids: B111 - Station ID

The audio entries created by storytellers from around the world were judged online by NYF’s Radio Awards Grand Jury to determine the 2023 Shortlist.

Shortlisted entries include audiobooks, podcasts, dramas, documentaries, breaking news coverage, entertainment, and music specials from radio stations, networks, prominent production companies, and independent producers.

Podcasts dominate

For 2023, podcasts dominated the Shortlist with the Grand Jury advancing 105 podcast entries to the next round. Podcasts engaged listeners with entries in multiple categories including Drama, Comedy, Sports, Entertainment, Series, Technology, News Business, and Social Justice.

Documentaries were in the spotlight engaging listeners with riveting stories and unique points of view., while breaking news, feature and investigative reports captured events and provocative topics unfolding on the world stage. Entertainment captured the attention of viewers of all ages.

National Press Club Award

New for 2023, the National Press Club Award will go to the highest-scoring entry in these news programme categories: Best Coverage Of Breaking News Story, Best Coverage Of Ongoing News Story, Best Nonfiction Series and News Podcast. The winner will be announced during the New York Festivals 2023 Storytellers Gala virtual event on 18 April.

View the 2023 NYF Radio Award shortlist here