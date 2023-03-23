Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Topco MediaDistellMullen Lowe South AfricaStoneTractor OutdooreMediaSASPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadiodotGOODUrban Brew StudiosRogerwilcoOgilvy South AfricaDemographicaGagasi FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


7 entries shortlisted in the NYF Radio Awards for SA's Hot 102.7FM

23 Mar 2023
The New York Festivals has announced its Radio Awards shortlist, with seven entries from South Africa listed, all from the radio station, Hot 102.7FM.
Image supplied. South Africa's radio station, Hot 102.7FM has seven entries listed in the New York Festivals Radio Awards Shortlist
Image supplied. South Africa's radio station, Hot 102.7FM has seven entries listed in the New York Festivals Radio Awards Shortlist

Hot 102.7FM broadcasts to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond.

The station’s shortlisted entries include:

  • Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show in the category (Morning Drive/Afternoon Drive programming: Best Music/Personality Show
  • Jenny Boekwurm in the category News Programs: B07 - Best News Documentary/Special
  • The Bully Chain in the category News: Reports/Features: B23 - Best Special Report
  • The Dylan Down Run in the category News: Reports/Features: B24 - Best Sports Feature
  • Lloyd Madurai in the category On-Air Talent: B72 - Best Music Program Host
  • Hot 102.7FM music format in the category Programming Format: B92 - Best Alternative Format
  • Hot 102.7FM Imaging in the Promotion/Open & Ids: B111 - Station ID

The audio entries created by storytellers from around the world were judged online by NYF’s Radio Awards Grand Jury to determine the 2023 Shortlist.

Shortlisted entries include audiobooks, podcasts, dramas, documentaries, breaking news coverage, entertainment, and music specials from radio stations, networks, prominent production companies, and independent producers.

Source © Yingchou Han While the growth of podcasts have dipped, they are still the boss says Jon Savage
3 reasons why podcasts are still the boss, despite growth slowdown

By 9 Feb 2023

Podcasts dominate

For 2023, podcasts dominated the Shortlist with the Grand Jury advancing 105 podcast entries to the next round. Podcasts engaged listeners with entries in multiple categories including Drama, Comedy, Sports, Entertainment, Series, Technology, News Business, and Social Justice.

Documentaries were in the spotlight engaging listeners with riveting stories and unique points of view., while breaking news, feature and investigative reports captured events and provocative topics unfolding on the world stage. Entertainment captured the attention of viewers of all ages.

National Press Club Award

New for 2023, the National Press Club Award will go to the highest-scoring entry in these news programme categories: Best Coverage Of Breaking News Story, Best Coverage Of Ongoing News Story, Best Nonfiction Series and News Podcast. The winner will be announced during the New York Festivals 2023 Storytellers Gala virtual event on 18 April.

View the 2023 NYF Radio Award shortlist here

NextOptions
Read more: radio, podcasts, New York Festivals, radio awards, New York Festivals Radio Awards, Hot 102.7FM

Related

Image supplied. New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2023 competition announced its shorlist that includes four South African entries
4 SA entries shortlisted in New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2023 competition16 Mar 2023
#BehindtheSelfie: Leith Smith, marketing manager at Jacaranda FM
#BehindtheSelfie: Leith Smith, marketing manager at Jacaranda FM15 Mar 2023
Hot 102.7FM pays tribute to Mark Pilgrim
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM pays tribute to Mark Pilgrim6 Mar 2023
Source ©Twitter Renowned radio DJ, Mark Pilgrim has passed away following a battle with cancer
Mark Pilgrim passes away6 Mar 2023
Mo Flava. Source: Instagram
Mo Flava parts ways with Metro FM3 Mar 2023
Source: © HDS Entertainment Y’s Breakfast show host, DJ Ankletap, fondly known by Y listeners as ‘Malume’, will bid farewell to the station and listeners after 12 years with the brand
Y's Breakfast show host, DJ Ankletap, leaves Y1 Mar 2023
Amore Bekker. Source: Supplied.
Amore Bekker leaving RSG after 20 years of broadcasting1 Mar 2023
Hot Cares and Guvon Academy change the life of aspiring chef
HOT 102.7FMHot Cares and Guvon Academy change the life of aspiring chef28 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz