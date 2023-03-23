7 entries shortlisted in the NYF Radio Awards for SA's Hot 102.7FM

Hot 102.7FM broadcasts to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond.
The station’s shortlisted entries include:
The audio entries created by storytellers from around the world were judged online by NYF’s Radio Awards Grand Jury to determine the 2023 Shortlist.
Shortlisted entries include audiobooks, podcasts, dramas, documentaries, breaking news coverage, entertainment, and music specials from radio stations, networks, prominent production companies, and independent producers.
For 2023, podcasts dominated the Shortlist with the Grand Jury advancing 105 podcast entries to the next round. Podcasts engaged listeners with entries in multiple categories including Drama, Comedy, Sports, Entertainment, Series, Technology, News Business, and Social Justice.
Documentaries were in the spotlight engaging listeners with riveting stories and unique points of view., while breaking news, feature and investigative reports captured events and provocative topics unfolding on the world stage. Entertainment captured the attention of viewers of all ages.
New for 2023, the National Press Club Award will go to the highest-scoring entry in these news programme categories: Best Coverage Of Breaking News Story, Best Coverage Of Ongoing News Story, Best Nonfiction Series and News Podcast. The winner will be announced during the New York Festivals 2023 Storytellers Gala virtual event on 18 April.
View the 2023 NYF Radio Award shortlist here