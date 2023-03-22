The Cannabis Expo returns to highlight the growing cannabis industry

Cannabis entrepreneurs and enthusiasts are excited to return to Cape Town for The Cannabis Expo, which is set to take place at GrandWest in the Mother City from 24 to 26 March 2023.

Image supplied

As Africa’s largest annual cannabis event, The Cannabis Expo brings together thousands of cannabis industry professionals, investors and entrepreneurs from all regions of the world to explore the latest innovations, trends and business opportunities in the cannabis industry.

"The Cannabis Expo offers something for everyone, which has led to its popularity over the years. With the expo hall, the informative talks and panels on the convention stages, the cannabis food market as well as the freedom festival, the expo is the ultimate cannabis event that attracts people from all sectors of society who converge around this hugely versatile plant," says Silas Howarth, co-founder and director of The Cannabis Expo.

This year's event promises to be the biggest and most exciting yet, with over 200 exhibitors featuring over 1,000 cannabis products, and a programme of talks and workshops. Visitors can look forward to interactive presentations, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and a vast array of cannabis products and services.

Growth of the local cannabis industry

"The cannabis industry and the products offered are incredibly broad, providing something for every adult. It's always amazing to walk around The Cannabis Expo and see the different people attending, folks of all ages interested in cannabis for their health, people looking for recreational products to consume cannabis or looking to grow cannabis at home, business people concluding deals or wanting to become cannabis entrepreneurs mixing with people from the Rasta community there to support the power of the plant," adds Howarth.

Over the years, the cannabis industry has pivoted, and since the launch of The Cannabis Expo in South Africa in 2018, there's been an explosion in the growth of the local cannabis industry.

Says Howarth, "We are proud to be a part of, and a catalyst for, that growth." The Cannabis Expo provides a platform for the industry to showcase its economic and health benefits to the government and to the public, as well as being the central cannabis meeting point and business hub for new cannabis deals and ventures to be formed, not just in South Africa, but across Africa as well.

Currently, the local cannabis industry is still in its infancy, which provides for so many new opportunities as we look to more established international markets where legalisation has been a reality for longer, and as local legislation further opens up to benefit the cannabis industry, the growth and opportunities skyrocket.

"There is so much excitement around, and interest in, the local cannabis industry because of the huge potential we have as a region for producing quality cannabis and cannabis products at an affordable price, to supply an ever-growing local and international demand. The global industry is taking note and we have seen a large increase in interest from international delegates confirming their attendance at the upcoming expo, looking to network and conclude deals with South African and Southern African cannabis entrepreneurs and businesses," says Howarth.

Image supplied

Adds Howarth, "It has been an exciting and challenging past few months as The Cannabis Expo has come together for what will be our biggest event yet in Cape Town. The exhibitor stands are sold out with over 150 businesses from across the local and international cannabis industry attending, and it is great to see new exhibitors and innovative products coming on board for the first time, showing how resilient and rapidly growing the cannabis industry is."

The Cannabis Expo will bring together an array of cannabis industry leaders and experts to take part in panel discussions and presentations throughout the event.

What to expect

Over 200 exhibitors representing the entire cannabis industry are expected to be in attendance. Visitors can browse and enjoy cannabis-infused meals, treats and drinks at The Cannabis Food Market. This year, the Freedom Festival will have a back-to-back lineup of talent entertaining the crowds throughout the event.

Image supplied

The expo and festival will now stay open until 8pm on Friday and Saturday evening, allowing visitors more time to explore the world of cannabis. There will also be information available, talks and discussions on the mushroom industry. Presentations around cannabis-related topics covering health, agriculture, legislation, finance and more will occur on Friday, 24 March at the Convention Stage.

Details

Date: 24 to 26 March 2023

Times: Friday: 10am to 8pm | Saturday: 10am to 8pm | Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Location: Sun Exhibits, GrandWest | 1 Jakes Gerwel Drive, Goodwood, Cape Town

For more, go to www.thecannabisexpo.co.za