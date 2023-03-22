CBD isolate extraction technology developed in South Africa

Paarl-based manufacturing facility Afriplex, in collaboration with the Cannabis Research Institute, has developed technology to extract cannabidiol (CBD) isolate from locally-cultivated cannabis. The companies describe the development as a "first for SA", helping to put the local cannabis industry on the map.

Source: Supplied

Unlike full-spectrum CBD products, CBD isolate does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of cannabis. According to Afriplex, consumers can "relieve pain and inflammation, boost immune function and reduce anxiety, just as they can with other CBD products".

Through conceptualisation, testing and development, Afriplex produces products for local and international markets as part of the cannabis giant, ImpiloVest. The facility specialises in the areas of botanical extracts, complementary medicines, food and beverage products, and food and beverage product development.

Benefits for local businesses

According to Arno Roux, the facility's managing director, the CBD market will continue to grow in SA and the latest technological innovation is expected to accelerate this further. By 2026, the local market is estimated to be worth R406.3m.

Roux says, “In partnership with the CRI, we have managed to extract and crystalise CBD from locally-sourced material, making it suitable for those who do not desire the effects of THC. This latest offering will potentially pave the way for export opportunities to regions such as Europe, North America and South America looking to source good quality supply.”

According to ImpiloVest's business development director, Paul Nunes, the ability to locally produce CBD extract can protect local businesses from global supply chain issues by being able to source high-quality locally produced API. “By sourcing locally, product releasing can be done much faster, crisis management is more effective, the local economy grows, and consumer confidence is improved.”

Through innovation and technology, utilising scientific expertise, Nunes says the group seeks to positively impact the world: "Our objective is to unlock opportunities and grow businesses by leveraging innovation and technology throughout their value chains. Ultimately, we hope to transform industries and improve communities, the environment, and lives.”