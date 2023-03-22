Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OnPoint PRMpactPareto LimitedBitventureCatchwordsKAP Industrial HoldingsQuickEasy SoftwareIrvine PartnersThe Publicity WorkshopSmart MediaHeineken South AfricaSpark MediaKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Technology News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


CBD isolate extraction technology developed in South Africa

22 Mar 2023
Paarl-based manufacturing facility Afriplex, in collaboration with the Cannabis Research Institute, has developed technology to extract cannabidiol (CBD) isolate from locally-cultivated cannabis. The companies describe the development as a "first for SA", helping to put the local cannabis industry on the map.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Unlike full-spectrum CBD products, CBD isolate does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of cannabis. According to Afriplex, consumers can "relieve pain and inflammation, boost immune function and reduce anxiety, just as they can with other CBD products".

Through conceptualisation, testing and development, Afriplex produces products for local and international markets as part of the cannabis giant, ImpiloVest. The facility specialises in the areas of botanical extracts, complementary medicines, food and beverage products, and food and beverage product development.

Source: Supplied.
First cannabis clinical trial takes off in South Africa

11 Nov 2022

Benefits for local businesses

According to Arno Roux, the facility's managing director, the CBD market will continue to grow in SA and the latest technological innovation is expected to accelerate this further. By 2026, the local market is estimated to be worth R406.3m.

Roux says, “In partnership with the CRI, we have managed to extract and crystalise CBD from locally-sourced material, making it suitable for those who do not desire the effects of THC. This latest offering will potentially pave the way for export opportunities to regions such as Europe, North America and South America looking to source good quality supply.”

Source: Image supplied.
ImpiloVest launches Afritaste, a botanical extracts products company

21 Dec 2022

According to ImpiloVest's business development director, Paul Nunes, the ability to locally produce CBD extract can protect local businesses from global supply chain issues by being able to source high-quality locally produced API. “By sourcing locally, product releasing can be done much faster, crisis management is more effective, the local economy grows, and consumer confidence is improved.”

Through innovation and technology, utilising scientific expertise, Nunes says the group seeks to positively impact the world: "Our objective is to unlock opportunities and grow businesses by leveraging innovation and technology throughout their value chains. Ultimately, we hope to transform industries and improve communities, the environment, and lives.”

NextOptions
Read more: CBD, cannabis

Related

Source:
Google loosens CBD advertising rules29 Dec 2022
Source: Image supplied.
ImpiloVest launches Afritaste, a botanical extracts products company21 Dec 2022
Image source: fahrner –
Private cannabis use v zero tolerance policy - and the winner is...8 Dec 2022
Source: Supplied.
First cannabis clinical trial takes off in South Africa11 Nov 2022
#Newsmaker: Meet Mark Corbett, new MD of Goodleaf Wellness
#Newsmaker: Meet Mark Corbett, new MD of Goodleaf Wellness14 Apr 2022
Source: iStock.
The Vaal Cannabis Capital - the linchpin of SA's first smart city31 Mar 2022
Expo offers glimpse at booming business potential of cannabis
Expo offers glimpse at booming business potential of cannabis29 Mar 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz