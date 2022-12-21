Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DistellLGSwitch Energy DrinkBMi ResearchBrandMappNielsenIQBataAfriGISEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Health & Beauty News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


ImpiloVest launches Afritaste, a botanical extracts products company

21 Dec 2022
With a holistic approach to creating value throughout the entire supply chain of health and wellness companies, ImpiloVest has launched Afritaste as a subsidiary of the group.
Source: Image supplied.
Source: Image supplied.

By 2028, the global botanical extract market is expected to reach $9.62bn at an annual growth rate of 9.6%. Due to their unique flavour and health benefits, botanical extracts are increasingly used in food and beverage applications.

Keeping a healthy weight can be achieved by consuming a healthy diet and staying physically active. However, good nutrition has many other benefits as well, such as reducing the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

A focus on health, food and beverage

Afritaste’s goal is to help clients improve and expand their product offerings in the market by reimagining possibilities, improving production processes, and ensuring that their products meet the specifications and regulations of the markets where they intend to operate.

It will focus on health, food and beverage, as the company's processing methods ensure the distinct taste and health qualities of natural plants are retained in the products.

The high-quality flavour portfolio includes savoury, botanicals, alcohol, fruity, confectionery, and taste modulators.

High quality raw materials

“The raw materials we use in our cold-pressed oils and botanical products are high-quality raw materials from sustainable sources. There is no limit to what our powder blends, concentrates, and syrups can do for your product needs. With our expertise, we can match the taste requirements of any community, anywhere in the world,” says Afritaste director, Donnie Malherbe.

Managing director of Afriplex, Arno Roux, says the Afritaste product line provides customers with additional health, wellness, and function benefits while maintaining taste. “Whether you’re looking for products with mood-boosting properties or products with mental or physical benefits - Afritaste has something for everyone.”

The ImpiloVest holdings group consists of various companies which serve three portfolios, including cultivation, manufacturing, and retail.

Within the manufacturing division is Afriplex, a South African company rooted in the development and manufacturing of botanical extracts, complementary medicine, and food and beverage product solutions.

Afritaste falls under the Afriplex banner, explains ImpiloVest’s business development director, Paul Nunes. “To contribute to the holistic wellness model, ImpiloVest looks beyond alternative medicines to the consumption of healthy foods as part of providing a holistic experience for patients and consumers.”

ImpiloVest was founded to provide a holistic approach to creating value throughout the entire supply chain of health and wellness companies.

NextOptions
Read more: health, Food, Wellness, beverage

Related

Grant Macpherson. Source: Supplied.
KFC Africa appoints Grant Macpherson as CMO16 Nov 2022
Herman Lensing. Source: Supplied.
Sarie Kos' Herman Lensing named overall champion at the 2022 Galliova Awards24 Oct 2022
Image supplied: Nicole Bowes and Matthew Maree from Silwood School of Cookery
RCL's Young Chef and Young Baker winners announced20 Oct 2022
Source:
Celebrate Heritage Day at the Regent Road Precinct19 Sep 2022
Source:
Everything to expect at Comic Con Africa 2022!31 Aug 2022
Image supplied. Celeste Williams, GM at Discovery says inspiring people to change their lifestyles in a meaningful way is incredibly rewarding
#WomensMonth: Discovery's Celeste Williams - inspiring better lifestyles24 Aug 2022
Source: © Mart Production
Monthly retail volume sales lose momentum18 Aug 2022
The next step in personal wellness
FHA - Fitness Health and ActiveThe next step in personal wellness1 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz