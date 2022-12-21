ImpiloVest launches Afritaste, a botanical extracts products company

With a holistic approach to creating value throughout the entire supply chain of health and wellness companies, ImpiloVest has launched Afritaste as a subsidiary of the group.

By 2028, the global botanical extract market is expected to reach $9.62bn at an annual growth rate of 9.6%. Due to their unique flavour and health benefits, botanical extracts are increasingly used in food and beverage applications.

Keeping a healthy weight can be achieved by consuming a healthy diet and staying physically active. However, good nutrition has many other benefits as well, such as reducing the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

A focus on health, food and beverage

Afritaste’s goal is to help clients improve and expand their product offerings in the market by reimagining possibilities, improving production processes, and ensuring that their products meet the specifications and regulations of the markets where they intend to operate.

It will focus on health, food and beverage, as the company's processing methods ensure the distinct taste and health qualities of natural plants are retained in the products.

The high-quality flavour portfolio includes savoury, botanicals, alcohol, fruity, confectionery, and taste modulators.

High quality raw materials

“The raw materials we use in our cold-pressed oils and botanical products are high-quality raw materials from sustainable sources. There is no limit to what our powder blends, concentrates, and syrups can do for your product needs. With our expertise, we can match the taste requirements of any community, anywhere in the world,” says Afritaste director, Donnie Malherbe.

Managing director of Afriplex, Arno Roux, says the Afritaste product line provides customers with additional health, wellness, and function benefits while maintaining taste. “Whether you’re looking for products with mood-boosting properties or products with mental or physical benefits - Afritaste has something for everyone.”

The ImpiloVest holdings group consists of various companies which serve three portfolios, including cultivation, manufacturing, and retail.

Within the manufacturing division is Afriplex, a South African company rooted in the development and manufacturing of botanical extracts, complementary medicine, and food and beverage product solutions.

Afritaste falls under the Afriplex banner, explains ImpiloVest’s business development director, Paul Nunes. “To contribute to the holistic wellness model, ImpiloVest looks beyond alternative medicines to the consumption of healthy foods as part of providing a holistic experience for patients and consumers.”

ImpiloVest was founded to provide a holistic approach to creating value throughout the entire supply chain of health and wellness companies.