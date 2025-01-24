2024 was record low for mining fatalities

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe announced that the industry recorded 42 fatalities in 2024 – a 24% improvement from 2023’s 55 fatalities. Addressing stakeholders at the GCIS Tshedimosetso House in Tshwane, Mantashe highlighted the significance of these improvements. “We are not talking about numbers, but the lives of people who convert investments into wealth. This gathering is a demonstration of our untiring commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of every mineworker.”

Gold mines reported 11 deaths in 2024 compared to 20 in 2023, a 45% improvement that is one of the most significant year-on-year advances in the industry.

This reduction is attributed to enhanced safety measures, stricter enforcement of safety protocols, and improved oversight.

“Complacency can be dangerous and must, therefore, be avoided at all costs,” said Mantashe about the importance of maintaining momentum.

The platinum sector also made notable progress, with fatalities dropping from 22 in 2023 to 19 in 2024 – a 14% improvement.

While encouraging, Mantashe reminded stakeholders that further work is needed to reach the industry’s ultimate goal of zero harm.

Collaborative efforts and the adoption of new technologies, such as collision avoidance systems for trackless mobile machinery, are seen as critical to sustaining progress.

Coal under pressure

The coal sector recorded six fatalities in 2024, down from seven in 2023.

Although the 14% improvement is a positive development, the sector remains under pressure to address long-standing risks such as fall-of-ground incidents and transportation-related accidents.

Mantashe urged mining companies to ensure strict adherence to safety standards.

“Every mineworker has the right to refuse dangerous workplaces and ensure that they return home unharmed.”

Fatalities at “other mines” – diamonds, chrome, copper, and other minerals – remained unchanged at six.

While this stability may indicate some consistency in safety measures, the lack of improvement signals a need for increased focus and innovation in addressing risks in critical minerals.

Health wins

On the health front, occupational diseases saw a 17% decrease, with cases dropping from 2,233 in 2022 to 1,864 in 2023.

While sectors such as manganese, iron, chrome, and coal led the progress, the gold sector reported the highest number of silicosis and TB cases, while the platinum sector had the highest incidence of noise-induced hearing loss.

Mantashe highlighted the need for greater efforts to manage non-communicable diseases, which exacerbate the burden of illness in the mining sector.

“Chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes impact the workforce and reduce productivity. This must be addressed,” he emphasised.

Machinery accidents drop

Machinery-related accidents saw a dramatic 67% reduction, dropping from six fatalities in 2023 to just two in 2024.

Notably, there were no shaft conveyance fatalities in 2024, a marked improvement from the previous year’s 13 fatalities in a single accident in the platinum sector.

Mantashe praised these achievements, crediting the collective efforts of government, industry, and labour.

The continued collaboration and implementation of the necessary measures have demonstrated that significant improvements in results can be achieved.

The report also revealed a 16% reduction in occupational injuries, with 1,841 incidents reported in 2024 compared to 2,181 in 2023.

Progress in the face of industry challenges

Mantashe also used the platform to address critical issues affecting the mining sector.

Illegal mining, described as “a war on the economy,” cost South Africa an estimated R60bn in 2024.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fighting this criminal activity through initiatives such as Operation Vala Umgodi, which targets illegal mining hotspots across multiple provinces.

On the issue of jet fuel supply following the fire at the Natref refinery, Mantashe assured stakeholders that contingency measures have been implemented to ensure uninterrupted supply to OR Tambo International Airport.

Women’s safety improving

Although the report doesn’t list GBV, women’s safety in the mining industry remains a priority.

No fatalities involving female mineworkers reported in 2024, however, injuries among women remain high, with 185 incidents recorded compared to 234 in 2023.

Mantashe reiterated that creating safe working conditions for women is essential for achieving genuine transformation in the industry.

“Unsafe work practices always lead to undesirable circumstances,” he concluded.

“By working together, we can ensure every mineworker returns home unharmed.”