Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Student VillageJoe PublicBurnesseoeMediaTractor OutdoorPrimedia OutdoorWunderman ThompsonJacaranda FMDemographicaAdvertising Week AfricaMachine_Insight SurveyMultiChoiceMediaHeads 360DentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Interview South Africa

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Africa needs to do campaigns like Lesso Lessons again and again

23 Jan 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
In 2022, Ogilvy Africa's Lesso Lessons campaign won a Cannes Gold Lion, four metals at the Loeries including Grand Prix and a gold, and a LIA (London International Awards) bronze - each of these are a first for any agency in East, Central and West Africa. The agency also won Africa's only yellow pencil at 2022 D&ADs
Image supplied. Vikas Mehta, chief executive officer, Ogilvy Africa would like to see more great award-wininng work come from Africa
Image supplied. Vikas Mehta, chief executive officer, Ogilvy Africa would like to see more great award-wininng work come from Africa

Vikas Mehta, chief executive officer, Ogilvy Africa, hopes to see more work of this calibre coming from the Continent and being recognised on the global stage.

Lesso Lessons is an example of a collaboration of diverse entities coming together and doing something because it felt like the right thing to do. We like a collaborative advantage more than a competitive advantage, and Lesso is a great example of collaborative success between Roto Foundation, Kenya’s Ministry of Health and Ogilvy Africa,” explains Mehta.

Not just a flash in the pan

“Our biggest priority, and something that keeps us awake at night, is what if this were just a flash in the pan?” he says.

“We would like to see a scenario three years down the line where many pieces of work from more countries and more agencies across Africa shine at global award shows.”

For him being a global network in Africa comes with the responsibility of putting Africa on the world map. He says they would love to see work that’s good enough to compete with the best in the world, coming from African countries you didn’t expect.

“We’ve seen this evolution in Asia and Latin America in the past and their rising share of excellence. The world is not going to do it for Africa. We need more of Africa coming to the party and do work like (and better than) Lesso Lessons again and again.”

A functional network

“In Africa the canvas is very wide because the Anglophone, Francophone and Lusophone Africa are poles apart. And yet, despite being a continent of 54 countries, most of the creative excellence stems from a few places like Egypt and South Africa. At least historically.”

He adds that different countries are also in different development cycles which impacts the kind of work clients expect from their agency.

“When you look at countries such as South Africa, there is over half a century of history with this industry that exists. However, at times, history can also become baggage. The opportunity to leapfrog and create innovations exists in some of the lesser-known countries because they do not have the burden of years of baggage. It will take many brave clients and agencies to drive it simultaneously.”

Chasing true North

Their aim is, to give their clients and employees the same expertise and experience they would expect out of Ogilvy anywhere in the world.
“It is a lot easier said than done, but that’s our true North at Ogilvy Africa,” he says.

He explains that the Ogilvy Africa network manages sub–Saharan Africa. “That is everything beneath North Africa, starting with West African countries such as Ghana and Nigeria, and it goes as far south as Zambia and Zimbabwe, in effect giving the agency network 39 functional dots on the continent’s map.

“We structure ourselves around the East and Central African region managed through Kenya, and the West African region managed through Ghana.

“I wish I could say that competencies are the same across all 39 countries, but it’s a functional network that actually works, enabled through enough lines of collaboration between the hubs and the countries.”

He adds that they are excited about scaling competencies in influence, technology, content, and data. “When it comes to mass media advertising, the calibre of work continues to get a lot better.”

Source: © Freight News https://www.freightnews.co.za/ Freight News]] Sa and Kenya won Gold at the Cannes Loins 2022
Cannes Lions 2022: It's a wrap as SA Young Lions win Bronze

27 Jun 2022

A model for other parts of the world

So why did this particular campaign resonate so clearly with juries from across the globe?

Simple, says Mehta. “This campaign is essentially a human impact story. The universal appeal of human impact stories often resonates well with audiences and juries alike.

“Even if you removed the context of Kenya, where this was designed to work; and look at most of the developing and emerging world, issues such as nutrition need to be solved.

“I believe this campaign framework could possibly serve as a model to solve similar problems in other parts of the world, provided it’s interpreted right for the local context, like Lesso is to our cultural context,” he says.

For more:
NextOptions
Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Read more: advertising, advertising awards, Ogilvy Africa, D&AD, Loeries, Cannes, creative agency, advertising campaigns, LIA, Danette Breitenbach

Related

Source: © Brand Finance Amazon is the world's most valuable brand says Brand Finance's Global 500 2023 report
Brand Finance's Global 500 2023 names Amazon the world's most valuable brand2 days ago
Source:
Report: Twitter hit by 40% revenue drop after ad pause19 Jan 2023
Four brands won while nine got commendations. Source: Supplied.
All the 2022 Immortal Awards winners!18 Jan 2023
One Club Global Creative Rankings announced
One Club Global Creative Rankings announced18 Jan 2023
Image supplied.
NYF TV & Film Awards and Radio Awards grand juries announced13 Jan 2023
Alwi Suleiman, lead marketer at Muslim Ad Network, says never been a generation that is as passionate about sustainability and equality as Gen Z
#BizTrends2023: If you want to win over Gen Z, be an unapologetic brand13 Jan 2023
Image supplied. The WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023, in association with Lions, are open for entries with five new categories added to this year's Awards
5 new categories introduced for Warc Awards for Effectiveness 202312 Jan 2023
Carmen Murray, founder of Carmen Murray Communications says it's time for brands to dance the flamenco in 2023
#BizTrends2023: How to dance the flamenco in 202312 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz