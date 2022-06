South Africa's Cannes 2022 concluded with Ogilvy SA's Christian Botha, art director/writer, together with Rafael Vitor Camacho Ferrão, filmmaker/writer, freelancer, bringing home a Bronze Lion for in the Young Lions Film competition, for creatives under 31 years old.

12 Lions for SA

SA's Lions

Gold: Bride Armour: Ogilvy SA and Carling Black Label: Media: Use of Events



Gold: Jab Jab: Grey and Savanna: Classic: Radio & Audio: Script



Silver: Vodacom Anti-hijack Ad’s: VMLY&R and Vodacom: Media: Use of Real-Time data.



Silver: The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign: FCB Africa and The Coca-Cola Company: Classic: Radio & Audio: Food & Drink



Silver: Gluten: The Odd Number and Game: Classic: Radio & Audio: Casting & Performance



Silver: Sound Tour: Ogilvy SA with Geometry Ogilvy Japan and Spotify: Industry Craft: Outdoor



Silver Campaign: Sound Tour - Sakura: Ogilvy SA with Geometry Ogilvy Japan and Spotify: Industry Craft: Outdoor



Silver Campaign: Sound Tour - Lantern: Ogilvy SA with Geometry Ogilvy Japan and Spotify: Industry Craft: Outdoor



Silver Campaign: Caffein: The Odd Number and Game: Classic: Radio & Audio: Casting & Performance



Bronze: Vodacom Anti-hijack Ad’s: VMLY&R and Vodacom: Creative Data: Data-driven Targeting



Bronze: Jab Jab: Grey and Savanna: Classic: Radio & Audio: Local Brand



Bronze: Bride Armour: Ogilvy and Carling Black Label (AB InBev): Outdoor: Single-market Campaign



Bronze: Soulfuel, Safelamp: Joe Public United and Chicken Licken Craft: Design: Consumer Technology and Homeware.



Bronze: Nugen: VMLY&R Cape Town and Colgate, Craft: Design: Lifestyle, Fashion, Leisure, Sports and Outdoors



This gives South Africa a total of 12 Lions and three Silver Campaigns from this year's Cannes Lions. It's never been this easy from Cannes Lions on Vimeo In addition, the Continent added to its tally is a first-ever Gold Lion for Kenya for Ogilvy Africa, and the first Gold for any country or agency in East, Central and West Africa.The agency won the Gold Lion in the Design – Special Editions & Bespoke Items category forSA's tally includes two Gold Lions, with Ogilvy SA and Grey each bringing home a Gold Lion.In addition to its Gold Lion, Ogilvy also collected a Silver Lion, and a Bronze, a total of three Lions. It also was awarded two Silver Campaigns.VMLY&R also collected three Lions - one Silver Lion and two Bronze. Grey also received a Bronze Lion. FCB Africa, The Odd Number and Joe Public bring home one Lion apiece, with The Odd Number also awarded a Silver Campaign.