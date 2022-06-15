Industries

Save the date for Cannes Trend Talks 2022

15 Jun 2022
Ster-Kinekor, the official Cannes Lions representative in South Africa, along with Creative Circle and online media partner Bizcommunity, are honoured to invite you to save the date for Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2022, presented by Ann Nurock together with SA Cannes Jurors and industry leaders.
After a two-year hiatus, Lions is back as a live event in Cannes and promises to be more exciting than ever.
The Cannes Trend Talks venue is still to be announced but will feature the highly-anticipated Cannes Lions award winners and curated trends, and insights as well as presentations from this year’s South African judges, who will share their experience and the relevance of the world’s award-winning creative work.
