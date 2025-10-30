Legendary music biopics take the stage at Ster-Kinekor’s Imax

Ster-Kinekor is turning up the volume over the next few months with a lineup of concert films and biopics that bring some of the world’s biggest music legends and live performances to life on the biggest screen and with mind-blowing sound.

Whether you’re into rock royalty, electronic pioneers, or global pop icons, the Imax experience takes you right to the heart of the stage.

This lineup of concert films and biopics celebrates some of the world’s biggest music icons, giving fans the chance to relive legendary performances and witness powerful stories brought to life with IMAX’s unmatched clarity and impactful surround sound.

“We are thrilled to offer our audiences this remarkable slate of music-focused concert films and biopics with the full-on IMAX experience," says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor.

"The level of detail, the immersive sound, and the expansive visuals are designed to make audiences feel as if they are in the crowd along with the screaming fans.

“Watching a concert film in IMAX is a whole different way of experiencing the music and the bands. We can't wait for audiences to see these shows on our cinemas’ biggest screens.”

From rock ‘n roll icons to global pop sensations, the Ster-Kinekor Imax music season includes:

Depeche Mode: M

On screens 30 October; 1 and 2 November 2025.

Depeche Mode: M is a cinematic journey into the heart of Mexican culture's relationship with death, framed by the iconic performance of Depeche Mode during the 2023 Memento Mori tour.

Conceived and directed by award-winning Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frías, the film captures the band's three sold-out shows in Mexico City, attended by over 200,000 fans, blending concert footage with interpretive interstitials and archival material.

Depeche Mode: Mcelebrates the band's global influence while delving into the profound connection between music, mortality, and Mexican tradition – a sacred meeting point where pain, memory, joy, and dance dissolve into one another, blurring into something profoundly and beautifully human.

Lose yourself in the synth-fuelled soundscape of Depeche Mode’s Memento Mori tour. Shot during their epic 2023 world tour, this concert film pulses with emotion, rhythm, and the unmistakable energy of one of the most influential bands in music history.

j-hope Tour 'Hope On The Street' The Movie

In Imax cinemas on 12 and 15 November 2025.

“I won’t forget this. Since this is my Safety Zone.” Experience the spectacular two-night encore from Goyang as a concert film in Imax for just two screenings, on 12 and 15 November.

The film captures a unique experience for fans, filmed at the acclaimed tour's spectacular two-night encore finale at South Korea's Goyang Stadium. It celebrates the grand finale of j-hope’s first solo world tour, spanning 16 cities and 33 performances for 524,000 ARMY.

Audiences will witness the full spectrum of j-hope's artistry, featuring iconic tracks from his solo album, Jack In The Box, including More, from special album Hope On The Street Vol.1, plus smash hits like Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel), and more.

The film also includes the world premiere of his solo single Killin’ It Girl (Solo Version), renditions of BTS classics such as MIC Drop, Silver Spoon, and Dis-ease, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes moments.

j-hope also performs alongside fellow BTS members Jin and Jung Kook, plus singer-songwriter/record producer Crush.

Step into the world of BTS superstar j-hope as he takes his solo tour global. A vibrant celebration of music, movement and self-expression, this one’s a must-see for ARMYs and dreamers alike.

Rollin gTones – At the Max

Screening in Imax cinemas on 10, 13 and 14 December.

First released in 1991, Rolling Tones – At the Max is the critically acclaimed concert film starring the iconic Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, and Bill Wyman.

Filmed during the band’s 1990 Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle Tour, the result was the first-ever feature-length Imax concert film, showcasing the incomparable talents of the Rolling Stones and their stadium-filling power.

Packed with career-defining performances of iconic hits including (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, Brown Sugar, Start Me Up, and more, the film puts audiences at the heart of the crowd, where every moment is enhanced by Imax’s unmatched scale and sound.

Rock out with the legends who defined a generation and made history with the first concert film shot in IMAX that still hits just as hard today.

From anthems that defined decades to beats that move millions, the Ster-Kinekor Imax concert film series is your chance to experience the magic of live music as you’ve never experienced it before – larger than life and louder than ever.