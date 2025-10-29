South Africa
    Ultra South Africa 2026 tickets now on sale

    Ultra South Africa, the annual electronic dance music festival, has officially launched tickets for the 2026 edition.
    29 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    With a historic first, Johannesburg will host the festival on Saturday, 25 April 2026, before Cape Town on Sunday, 26 April 2026 (with Monday being a public holiday).

    For its 11th year, Utra South Africa continues to raise the bar for live music experiences across the continent.

    The 2025 edition drew record crowds, and hosted unforgettable performances from global superstars, including Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, ISOxo, KSHMR, Mind Against, Massano, and Shmiza, among many others who delivered high-energy sets across the festival.

    2026 promises even more elevated production, global stage design, and an electrifying festival experience, further cementing its status as Africa’s largest electronic music event.

    Fans who pre-registered will have access to limited Tier 1 tickets at launch pricing, offering the most affordable entry into next year’s festival.

    Tier 2 tickets will automatically become available as soon as Tier 1 sells out.

    The 2026 edition will once again transform both Johannesburg’s Expo Centre at Nasrec and Cape Town’s The Ostrich into world-class festival destinations, bringing together tens of thousands of music lovers for an unmatched two-day experience of cutting-edge production, top-tier sound, and the signature atmosphere.

