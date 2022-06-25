Final Cannes Lions 2022 Awards

In the final Awards Show of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, AB InBev was awarded Creative Marketer of the Year and Colleen DeCourcy was honoured with the Lion of St. Mark.

The final Cannes Lions 2022 have been awarded

Film Lions

Young Lions Film

The Sustainable Development Goals Lions

Glass: The Lion for Change

Titanium Lions

Grand Prix for Good

Creative Company of the Year (formerly Holding Company of the Year)

WPP

Omnicom

Interpublic Group

Network of the Year

Ogilvy

FCB

DDB Worldwide

Independent Network of the Year

Serviceplan Group

GUT

Rethink

Agency of the Year

Dentsu Creative, Bangalore, India

We Believers, Brooklyn, US

Publicis, Milan, Italy

Independent Agency of the Year

We Believers, Brooklyn, US

Serviceplan, Munich, Germany

4creative, London, United Kingdom

Palme d'Or

Smuggler, US

ICONOCLAST, Germany

Somesuch, United Kingdom

Virtue Worldwide, US

Zauberberg Productions GmbH, Germany

Creative Brand of the Year

Burger King

VICE

Apple

Regional Network of the Year - Asia Pacific

dentsu

Ogilvy

Leo Burnett

Regional Network of the Year - EME)

Publicis Worldwide

Ogilvy

BBDO Worldwide

Regional Network of the Year - Latin America

Ogilvy

DDB Worldwide

VMLY&R

Regional Network of the Year - North America

FCB

Leo Burnett

VMLY&R

Agency of the Year - Classic

Agency of the Year - Craft

Agency of the Year - Engagement

Agency of the Year - Entertainment

Agency of the Year - Experience

Agency of the Year - Good

Agency of the Year - Strategy

Independent Agency of the Year - Classic

Independent Agency of the Year - Craft

Independent Agency of the Year - Engagement

Independent Agency of the Year - Entertainment

Independent Agency of the Year - Experience

Independent Agency of the Year - Good

Independent Agency of the Year - Strategy

The Film Lions, Glass: The Lion for Change, Sustainable Development Goals Lions and the Titanium Lions. Special awards were also announced.“Cannes Lions is a global platform, and it’s been an incredible week, as the global creative community reunited in Cannes once again,” says Simon Cook, CEO, Lions."Our community came together from across the globe, and from every corner of the industry, to drive progress through creativity, for business, the planet, and society at large. I would like to congratulate everyone who entered, who made the shortlists and who won a Lion to set the benchmark for creative excellence on the global stage,” says Cook.In the Film Lions, celebrating the creativity of the moving image, 2,028 entries were received and 61 Lions were awarded: eight Gold, 20 Silver and 31 Bronze, and the jury chose to award two Film Lions Grands Prix.The first was awarded to, for Channel 4 by 4creative, London. The second Grand Prix was presented tofor Apple by Apple, Sunnyvale / Smuggler, Central LA.In the Young Lions Film, the Gold went to Sweden’s Axel Bringel, Creative Director, BCW Stockholm and Joel Hördegård, Director of Photography, Freelancer.The Sustainable Development Goals Lions, which celebrate creative problem solving, solutions or other initiatives that harness creativity and seek to positively impact the world, received 618 entries.The jury awarded 19 Lions: three Gold, five Silver and 10 Bronze and the Grand Prix went to, for P&G Whisper, by Leo Burnett, Mumbai.Glass: The Lion for Change, which celebrates culture-shifting creativity, received 141 entries. The jury chose to award eight Lions: three Gold, one Silver and three Bronze and the Grand Prix went to, for We Capital, by DDB México, Mexico City / DDB México, Ciudad de México.In the Titanium Lions, honouring provocative, boundary-busting, envy-inspiring work that marks a new direction for the industry, 198 entries were received and the jury chose to award five Titanium Lions and a Grand Prix, which went to, for Kiyan Prince Foundation, EA Sports, QPR, Match Attax, by Engine, London.The Cannes Lions Grand Prix For Good recognises and celebrates the use of creativity to positively impact not only businesses and brands, but also the world at large.The Jury chose to award the Grand Prix to, for Humane Society International, by The Humane Society Of The United States, Washington DC / Vespa Pictures, California.DAVID, Madrid, SpainServiceplan Germany, Munich, GermanyAfrica, DDB, São Paulo, BrazilVMLY&R, São Paulo, BrazilDentsu Creative, Bangalore, IndiaDDB México, Ciudad de México, MexicoFCB Canada, Toronto, CanadaWe Believers, Brooklyn, USServiceplan Germany, Munich, GermanyJung von Matt DONAU, Vienna, AustriaMirimar Los Angeles, USWe Believers, Brooklyn, USEdelman, New York, US and We Believers, Brooklyn, USRethink, Toronto, Canada