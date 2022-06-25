Most Read
Final Cannes Lions 2022 Awards
In the final Awards Show of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, AB InBev was awarded Creative Marketer of the Year and Colleen DeCourcy was honoured with the Lion of St. Mark.
The final Cannes Lions 2022 have been awarded
The Film Lions, Glass: The Lion for Change, Sustainable Development Goals Lions and the Titanium Lions. Special awards were also announced.
“Cannes Lions is a global platform, and it’s been an incredible week, as the global creative community reunited in Cannes once again,” says Simon Cook, CEO, Lions.
"Our community came together from across the globe, and from every corner of the industry, to drive progress through creativity, for business, the planet, and society at large. I would like to congratulate everyone who entered, who made the shortlists and who won a Lion to set the benchmark for creative excellence on the global stage,” says Cook.
Film Lions
In the Film Lions, celebrating the creativity of the moving image, 2,028 entries were received and 61 Lions were awarded: eight Gold, 20 Silver and 31 Bronze, and the jury chose to award two Film Lions Grands Prix.
The first was awarded to Super. Human, for Channel 4 by 4creative, London. The second Grand Prix was presented to Escape from the Office for Apple by Apple, Sunnyvale / Smuggler, Central LA.
Young Lions Film
In the Young Lions Film, the Gold went to Sweden’s Axel Bringel, Creative Director, BCW Stockholm and Joel Hördegård, Director of Photography, Freelancer.
The Sustainable Development Goals Lions
The Sustainable Development Goals Lions, which celebrate creative problem solving, solutions or other initiatives that harness creativity and seek to positively impact the world, received 618 entries.
The jury awarded 19 Lions: three Gold, five Silver and 10 Bronze and the Grand Prix went to The Missing Chapter, for P&G Whisper, by Leo Burnett, Mumbai.
Glass: The Lion for Change
Glass: The Lion for Change, which celebrates culture-shifting creativity, received 141 entries. The jury chose to award eight Lions: three Gold, one Silver and three Bronze and the Grand Prix went to Data Tienda, for We Capital, by DDB México, Mexico City / DDB México, Ciudad de México.
Titanium Lions
In the Titanium Lions, honouring provocative, boundary-busting, envy-inspiring work that marks a new direction for the industry, 198 entries were received and the jury chose to award five Titanium Lions and a Grand Prix, which went to Long Live The Prince, for Kiyan Prince Foundation, EA Sports, QPR, Match Attax, by Engine, London.
Grand Prix for Good
The Cannes Lions Grand Prix For Good recognises and celebrates the use of creativity to positively impact not only businesses and brands, but also the world at large.
The Jury chose to award the Grand Prix to Save Ralph, for Humane Society International, by The Humane Society Of The United States, Washington DC / Vespa Pictures, California.
Special Awards
Creative Company of the Year (formerly Holding Company of the Year)
- WPP
- Omnicom
- Interpublic Group
Network of the Year
- Ogilvy
- FCB
- DDB Worldwide
Independent Network of the Year
- Serviceplan Group
- GUT
- Rethink
Agency of the Year
- Dentsu Creative, Bangalore, India
- We Believers, Brooklyn, US
- Publicis, Milan, Italy
Independent Agency of the Year
- We Believers, Brooklyn, US
- Serviceplan, Munich, Germany
- 4creative, London, United Kingdom
Palme d'Or
- Smuggler, US
- ICONOCLAST, Germany
- Somesuch, United Kingdom
- Virtue Worldwide, US
- Zauberberg Productions GmbH, Germany
Creative Brand of the Year
- Burger King
- VICE
- Apple
Regional Network of the Year
Regional Network of the Year - Asia Pacific
- dentsu
- Ogilvy
- Leo Burnett
Regional Network of the Year - EME)
- Publicis Worldwide
- Ogilvy
- BBDO Worldwide
Regional Network of the Year - Latin America
- Ogilvy
- DDB Worldwide
- VMLY&R
Regional Network of the Year - North America
- FCB
- Leo Burnett
- VMLY&R
Agency of the Year by Track
Agency of the Year - Classic
DAVID, Madrid, Spain
Agency of the Year - Craft
Serviceplan Germany, Munich, Germany
Agency of the Year - Engagement
Africa, DDB, São Paulo, Brazil
Agency of the Year - Entertainment
VMLY&R, São Paulo, Brazil
Agency of the Year - Experience
Dentsu Creative, Bangalore, India
Agency of the Year - Good
DDB México, Ciudad de México, Mexico
Agency of the Year - Strategy
FCB Canada, Toronto, Canada
Independent Agency of the Year by Track
Independent Agency of the Year - Classic
We Believers, Brooklyn, US
Independent Agency of the Year - Craft
Serviceplan Germany, Munich, Germany
Independent Agency of the Year - Engagement
Jung von Matt DONAU, Vienna, Austria
Independent Agency of the Year - Entertainment
Mirimar Los Angeles, US
Independent Agency of the Year - Experience
We Believers, Brooklyn, US
Independent Agency of the Year - Good
Edelman, New York, US and We Believers, Brooklyn, US
Independent Agency of the Year - Strategy
Rethink, Toronto, Canada
