Final Cannes Lions 2022 Awards

25 Jun 2022
In the final Awards Show of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, AB InBev was awarded Creative Marketer of the Year and Colleen DeCourcy was honoured with the Lion of St. Mark.
The final Cannes Lions 2022 have been awarded

The Film Lions, Glass: The Lion for Change, Sustainable Development Goals Lions and the Titanium Lions. Special awards were also announced.

“Cannes Lions is a global platform, and it’s been an incredible week, as the global creative community reunited in Cannes once again,” says Simon Cook, CEO, Lions.

"Our community came together from across the globe, and from every corner of the industry, to drive progress through creativity, for business, the planet, and society at large. I would like to congratulate everyone who entered, who made the shortlists and who won a Lion to set the benchmark for creative excellence on the global stage,” says Cook.

Film Lions


In the Film Lions, celebrating the creativity of the moving image, 2,028 entries were received and 61 Lions were awarded: eight Gold, 20 Silver and 31 Bronze, and the jury chose to award two Film Lions Grands Prix.

The first was awarded to Super. Human, for Channel 4 by 4creative, London. The second Grand Prix was presented to Escape from the Office for Apple by Apple, Sunnyvale / Smuggler, Central LA.

Young Lions Film


In the Young Lions Film, the Gold went to Sweden’s Axel Bringel, Creative Director, BCW Stockholm and Joel Hördegård, Director of Photography, Freelancer.

The Sustainable Development Goals Lions


The Sustainable Development Goals Lions, which celebrate creative problem solving, solutions or other initiatives that harness creativity and seek to positively impact the world, received 618 entries.

The jury awarded 19 Lions: three Gold, five Silver and 10 Bronze and the Grand Prix went to The Missing Chapter, for P&G Whisper, by Leo Burnett, Mumbai.



Glass: The Lion for Change


Glass: The Lion for Change, which celebrates culture-shifting creativity, received 141 entries. The jury chose to award eight Lions: three Gold, one Silver and three Bronze and the Grand Prix went to Data Tienda, for We Capital, by DDB México, Mexico City / DDB México, Ciudad de México.

Titanium Lions


In the Titanium Lions, honouring provocative, boundary-busting, envy-inspiring work that marks a new direction for the industry, 198 entries were received and the jury chose to award five Titanium Lions and a Grand Prix, which went to Long Live The Prince, for Kiyan Prince Foundation, EA Sports, QPR, Match Attax, by Engine, London.

Grand Prix for Good


The Cannes Lions Grand Prix For Good recognises and celebrates the use of creativity to positively impact not only businesses and brands, but also the world at large.

The Jury chose to award the Grand Prix to Save Ralph, for Humane Society International, by The Humane Society Of The United States, Washington DC / Vespa Pictures, California.

Source: Stir World Backdrops for Hua Hakananai, Image: Courtesy of Dentsu Webchutney. The Unfiltered History Tour has won its third Grand Prix
Cannes Lions 2022 Engagement winners and more

1 day ago


Special Awards

Creative Company of the Year (formerly Holding Company of the Year)


  1. WPP
  2. Omnicom
  3. Interpublic Group

Network of the Year


  1. Ogilvy
  2. FCB
  3. DDB Worldwide

Independent Network of the Year


  1. Serviceplan Group
  2. GUT
  3. Rethink

Agency of the Year


  1. Dentsu Creative, Bangalore, India
  2. We Believers, Brooklyn, US
  3. Publicis, Milan, Italy

Independent Agency of the Year


  1. We Believers, Brooklyn, US
  2. Serviceplan, Munich, Germany
  3. 4creative, London, United Kingdom

Palme d'Or


  1. Smuggler, US
  2. ICONOCLAST, Germany
  3. Somesuch, United Kingdom
  4. Virtue Worldwide, US
  5. Zauberberg Productions GmbH, Germany

Creative Brand of the Year


  1. Burger King
  2. VICE
  3. Apple

Regional Network of the Year

Regional Network of the Year - Asia Pacific


  1. dentsu
  2. Ogilvy
  3. Leo Burnett

Regional Network of the Year - EME)


  1. Publicis Worldwide
  2. Ogilvy
  3. BBDO Worldwide

Regional Network of the Year - Latin America


  1. Ogilvy
  2. DDB Worldwide
  3. VMLY&R

Regional Network of the Year - North America


  1. FCB
  2. Leo Burnett
  3. VMLY&R

Agency of the Year by Track

Agency of the Year - Classic


DAVID, Madrid, Spain

Agency of the Year - Craft


Serviceplan Germany, Munich, Germany

Agency of the Year - Engagement


Africa, DDB, São Paulo, Brazil

Agency of the Year - Entertainment


VMLY&R, São Paulo, Brazil

Agency of the Year - Experience


Dentsu Creative, Bangalore, India

Agency of the Year - Good


DDB México, Ciudad de México, Mexico

Agency of the Year - Strategy


FCB Canada, Toronto, Canada

Independent Agency of the Year by Track

Independent Agency of the Year - Classic


We Believers, Brooklyn, US

Independent Agency of the Year - Craft


Serviceplan Germany, Munich, Germany

Independent Agency of the Year - Engagement


Jung von Matt DONAU, Vienna, Austria

Independent Agency of the Year - Entertainment


Mirimar Los Angeles, US

Independent Agency of the Year - Experience


We Believers, Brooklyn, US

Independent Agency of the Year - Good


Edelman, New York, US and We Believers, Brooklyn, US

Independent Agency of the Year - Strategy


Rethink, Toronto, Canada

15 Jun 2022

Read more: Agency Of The Year, Network of the Year, AB InBev, Colleen DeCourcy, Lion of St. Mark, Creative Marketer of the Year, Simon Cook

