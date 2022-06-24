Most Read
Cannes Lions 2022 Engagement winners and more
Cannes Lions announced the Lion-winners in the penultimate Awards Show of the Festival. The new Creative B2B Lions were awarded, alongside the Direct Lions, Media Lions, Creative Data Lions, PR Lions, and Social & Influencer Lions.
Source: Stir World Stir World Backdrops for Hua Hakananai, Image: Courtesy of Dentsu Webchutney. The Unfiltered History Tour has won its third Grand Prix
The Unfiltered History Tour for VICE Media, by Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru / Dentsu Creative, Mumbai / Dentsu Creative, Guragaon, took home its third Grand Prix of the week, following Grands Prix in the Radio & Audio Lions and the Brand Experience & Activation Lions earlier in the week.
Creative B2B Lions
Honouring game-changing creative work in the B2B space, which displays both creativity and effectiveness in advertising products and services purchased by professionals on behalf of businesses, 415 entries were received and 14 Lions awarded by the jury: three Gold, four Silver and six Bronze.
The Grand Prix went to Speaking in Color, for Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings, by Wunderman Thompson Minneapolis.
Creative B2B Lions jury president, Paul Hirsch, president, chief creative officer, Doremus, Global says: “It’s been an exciting first year for the Creative B2B Lions. Going in, nobody knew what to expect but it turns out we had quite a few contenders for the Grand Prix. Any one of them could have won. In the end what made the difference was the winning work’s strategy, deep understanding of its audience, and exceptional and personal brand experience.
“In the past, B2B has often surfed in the wake of B2C, but I have a feeling this work will flip the script and have deep B2C implications in the near future.”
Creative Data Lions
Honouring the interplay of ideas and information, 328 entries were received and 13 Lions were awarded by the jury: three Gold, three Silver and six Bronze.
The Grand Prix went to Data Tienda, for We Capital, by DDB Mexico, Mexico City / DDB Mexico, Ciudad de México.
PR Lions
From 1,488 entries received in the PR Lions, which honour strategic and creative communication, 49 Lions were awarded: seven Gold, 17 Silver and 24 Bronze.
The Grand Prix went to The Breakaway: The First Ecycling Team For Prisoners, for Decathlon, by BBDO Belgium, Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, its second Grand Prix.
Social & Influencer Lions
In the Social & Influencer Lions, 1,642 entries were received and 50 Lions were awarded: six Gold, 17 Silver and 26 Bronze.
The Grand Prix went to The Unfiltered History Tour’ for VICE Media, by Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru / Dentsu Creative, Mumbai / Dentsu Creative, Guragaon, its third Grand Prix.
Direct Lions
In the Direct Lions, 1,931 entries were received and 55 Lions were awarded: seven Gold, 20 Silver and 27 Bronze.
The Grand Prix went to Less Talk, More Bitcoin, for Coinbase, by Accenture Song, New York / Coinbase, San Francisco.
Media Lions
In the Media Lions, 1,752 entries were received and 57 Lions were awarded: nine Gold, 19 Silver and 28 Bronze.
A second Grand Prix went to Hope Reef, for Mars Petcare, by AMV BBDO, London, its second Grand Prix of the week.
Media Lions jury president, Daryl Lee, global CEO, IPG Mediabrands, Global comments: “The Grand Prix was brilliantly amphibious in every way. It created new living media that embodied a powerful message of hope. It opened up an immersive experience that built both a global scale and a deeply personal connection. And it’s helping to save our planet in an authentic and credible way for the brand. The jury was united in celebrating this perfect marriage of idea and technology, of message and medium, of purpose and place.”
Special awards
Cannes Lions also honoured two special awards.
The 2022 Cannes LionHeart was presented to girls’ education activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai. The award is given to a person who has harnessed their position to make a significant and positive difference to the world around us.
The Entertainment Person of the Year, which is given in recognition of the vital role that entertainment plays in the marketing and communications landscape was presented to Ted Sarandos, co-CEO, Netflix.
Media Network of the Year
The Media Network of the Year 2022 was also announced in the following rank:
- OMD Worldwide
- Mediacom
- Starcom
