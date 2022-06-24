Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Joe Public UnitedFox Networks GroupGrey AfricaMediamarkSpark MediaSo InteractiveBusiness and Arts South AfricaStudent VillageOrnicoGL events South AfricaWunderman ThompsonFlow CommunicationsDUKETopco MediaMediaHeads 360Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing News South Africa

Menu

Cannes Lions

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Junior Conference Producer Cape Town
  • Professional Officer - Events Planning Cape Town
  • Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • FIT Travel/Tour Consultant Cape Town
  • Senior Divisional Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • Event Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Red and Yellow launches Creating Meaning in the Metaverse summit

    24 Jun 2022
    The Red and Yellow Creative School of Business has announced the launch of Creating Meaning in the Metaverse - a summit to celebrate the next frontier of the internet and the future of learning.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    This interactive event, which will be held virtually and physically, is set to take place on 21 July at 9.30am at the Red and Yellow campus in Salt River, Cape Town.

    The world is entering a new era of digital change which allows for collaboration in virtual spaces. Brands are starting to find themselves playing in a new digital world, which has seen the birth of campaigns such as the Volkswagen #GameOnVW and Honest Chocolate’s Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

    Red & Yellow Creative School of Business expands into Mauritius and beyond
    Red & Yellow Creative School of Business expands into Mauritius and beyond

    Issued by Red & Yellow 3 Jun 2022


    Conference keynote speakers, who are experts on the rise of the Metaverse, will include Glen Gillis, managing director at Sea Monster Entertainment and leaders from Honoris United Education. Additional speakers will be announced closer to the time. Creativity in the Metaverse, Designing for the Metaverse and Education in the Metaverse are just some of the topics that will be explored.

    Attendees will have access to a VR experience on campus and a workshop on how to make your own NFT, which will also be a part of the Designing for the Metaverse course - one of the first online short courses that Red and Yellow are creating to continue to provide relevant and much-needed skills for the future.

    The metaverse: Definition, history, and future
    The metaverse: Definition, history, and future

    By , Issued by Rogerwilco 17 Jun 2022


    “We believe creative thinking is the most important skill of the future and this conference will inspire attendees to think out of the box and spark new ideas. We pride ourselves on being the most creative, forward-thinking business school on the continent, an image which will be entrenched through the launch of this event and future events of this nature to come”, says Elizabeth Lee Ming, head of marketing at Red and Yellow.

    The event coincides with the fifth anniversary of the Honoris Network, of which Red and Yellow Creative School of Business is a member.

    “In order to prepare for the changing digital landscape, it is important to be curious and continue to learn, grow and explore the world around us. The launch of the Designing for the Metaverse online short course was therefore a natural progression for us. We want to equip learners with the skills to design for the future,” adds Lee Ming.

    South African Social Media Landscape Report 2022 launch
    South African Social Media Landscape Report 2022 launch

    Issued by Ornico 1 day ago


    Tickets are now available for purchase on the Red and Yellow website. Each ticket holder will receive a goodie bag, refreshments and access to the VR experience on campus. The NFT workshop is available to purchase as a separate ticket and is open to both attendees and to anyone interested in this exciting new technology.

    Ticket options are R399 for alumni, students and scholars; R599 for the open market, industry and network and R399 for the NFT workshop.
    NextOptions
    Read more: virtual reality, Elizabeth Lee Ming, metaverse

    Related

    Wunderman Thompson launches 'Inspiration Beach' in the metaverse
    Wunderman ThompsonWunderman Thompson launches 'Inspiration Beach' in the metaverse2 days ago
    Source: © Johan Walters
    #AWE22: Press 5 for the metaverse17 Jun 2022
    Image sourced from
    Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg departs company2 Jun 2022
    Source: iStock.
    The opportunities of healthcare in the metaverse2 Jun 2022
    Source:
    #CreativeWeek22: Exploring new creative worlds24 May 2022
    Source: © Linkedin Kyle Ranally, Global Vertical Insights Marketing strategist, Meta (formerly Facebook), New York
    #EcomAfrica: Today's CX lays the foundation of the future shopping experience11 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz