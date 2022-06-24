Red and Yellow launches Creating Meaning in the Metaverse summit

The Red and Yellow Creative School of Business has announced the launch of Creating Meaning in the Metaverse - a summit to celebrate the next frontier of the internet and the future of learning.
This interactive event, which will be held virtually and physically, is set to take place on 21 July at 9.30am at the Red and Yellow campus in Salt River, Cape Town.
The world is entering a new era of digital change which allows for collaboration in virtual spaces. Brands are starting to find themselves playing in a new digital world, which has seen the birth of campaigns such as the Volkswagen #GameOnVW and Honest Chocolate’s Non-Fungible Token (NFT).
Conference keynote speakers, who are experts on the rise of the Metaverse, will include Glen Gillis, managing director at Sea Monster Entertainment and leaders from Honoris United Education. Additional speakers will be announced closer to the time. Creativity in the Metaverse, Designing for the Metaverse and Education in the Metaverse are just some of the topics that will be explored.
Attendees will have access to a VR experience on campus and a workshop on how to make your own NFT, which will also be a part of the Designing for the Metaverse course - one of the first online short courses that Red and Yellow are creating to continue to provide relevant and much-needed skills for the future.
“We believe creative thinking is the most important skill of the future and this conference will inspire attendees to think out of the box and spark new ideas. We pride ourselves on being the most creative, forward-thinking business school on the continent, an image which will be entrenched through the launch of this event and future events of this nature to come”, says Elizabeth Lee Ming, head of marketing at Red and Yellow.
The event coincides with the fifth anniversary of the Honoris Network, of which Red and Yellow Creative School of Business is a member.
“In order to prepare for the changing digital landscape, it is important to be curious and continue to learn, grow and explore the world around us. The launch of the Designing for the Metaverse online short course was therefore a natural progression for us. We want to equip learners with the skills to design for the future,” adds Lee Ming.
Tickets are now available for purchase on the Red and Yellow website
. Each ticket holder will receive a goodie bag, refreshments and access to the VR experience on campus. The NFT workshop is available to purchase as a separate ticket and is open to both attendees and to anyone interested in this exciting new technology.
Ticket options are R399 for alumni, students and scholars; R599 for the open market, industry and network and R399 for the NFT workshop.