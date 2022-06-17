Industries

    Africa


    The metaverse: Definition, history, and future

    17 Jun 2022
    Craig HannabusBy: Craig Hannabus, Issued by: Rogerwilco
    The metaverse is seen as a new digital realm, a shared interactive, immersive augmented reality that combines virtual worlds, blockchain, AR, and VR. The concept has been around in science fiction for decades but was popularised during the Covid-19 pandemic. The metaverse seems like the perfect solution to a problem - that of connection.
    The metaverse could provide us with a suite of tools to assist with our day-to-day office tasks, socialising, and even shopping, all within an immersive virtual world connected to the block chain. While many people have declared the demise of metaverses, the numbers and history tell a different story. Proprietary metaverses are close to 20 years old and have seen surges during this pandemic. New games are gaining traction thanks to corporate buy-outs and new players are building robust technologies that can support more immersive experiences.

    At this point, there are multiple platforms that offer experiences in virtual reality, augmented reality and extended reality, three broad categories of immersive technologies. It’s also worth noting that there are private corporations and entities such as Facebook, Google and Microsoft leading the way in metaverse creation while others like Amazon has its own AR platform they hope to monetise with advertising sales once users adopt it.

    A new whitepaper from Rogerwilco unpacks the origins and history of the metaverse, what challenges and opportunities it presents to brands, and the outlook of a future with multiple metaverses.

    Access it here: https://www.rogerwilco.co.za/blog/metaverse-definition-history-and-future

    Craig Hannabus
    Craig Hannabus' articles

    About Craig Hannabus

    Craig is the strategy director at Rogerwilco. His most recent career history, which spans more than 15 years, is dominated by digital - before that he worked in logistics.
    Rogerwilco
    Rogerwilco, 2021 FM AdFocus Digital Agency of the Year, is an independently owned level 2 B-BBEE full service digital marketing agency with a presence in Cape Town, Johannesburg and London.
