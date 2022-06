Overall Events & Communication launches Productivity Training Series 2022

Overall Events & Communication in partnership with Samantha Barnard Consulting have launched a series of virtual training sessions starting in June 2022 and invite you to attend!

Claire Kivedo and Samantha Barnard work closely with small business owners to equip them with the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to grow their business.Through a variety of Overall Training virtual workshops, you can learn about digital marketing, productivity, transformation and more. Each virtual workshop has been designed to equip a busy workforce with the skills, mindset and habits needed to be successful in the economy of tomorrow:Overall Training sessions will focus on three areas: digital marketing, digital productivity and digital transformation.For more information visit: www.overallevents.co.za/register-here SESSION 1: CANVA MASTERCLASS28 June 2022 | 10am-11.30amVirtual Event on Google MeetRSVP Form: https://forms.gle/WPumKKWU2gKvUwjS7 If you love and use Canva as much as we do, you will LOVE the first Overall Training Session: Canva Masterclass.During this one hour session, Samantha Barnard (a seasoned Canva user and ambassador) will detail time saving tips that will streamline your Canva designs.What you’ll learn:2022 Canva Updates - the important ones to increase your Canva productivity and a few that may surprise you!2022 Trend Elements and Aesthetics - just like Tiktok, social media audiences cause different elements and aesthetics to trend. Samantha will show you the hottest design elements for 2022 that you should be including in your graphicsGeneral Canva Tips and Tricks - designed to help you save precious hard drive space, time and increase your overall creativity!Agenda10am-11am - Canva Masterclass11am-11.30am - Live Q&A SessionSamantha owns two Etsy Stores and has built a profitable passive income stream using Canva templates on each store as digital templates. As a delegate of this Masterclass you will receive the following bonuses:- A list of trending elements and aesthetic keywords to use in search. This will be shared with you by means of Google Sheet so that you can add to it in the future as and when you find new trending elementsPricing per session: R450 ex VAT per personRSVP for your spot today: www.overallevents.co.za/register-here We look forward to hosting you!