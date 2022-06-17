Industries

    Overall Events & Communication launches Productivity Training Series 2022

    17 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Overall Events & Communication
    Overall Events & Communication in partnership with Samantha Barnard Consulting have launched a series of virtual training sessions starting in June 2022 and invite you to attend!
    Claire Kivedo and Samantha Barnard work closely with small business owners to equip them with the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to grow their business.

    Through a variety of Overall Training virtual workshops, you can learn about digital marketing, productivity, transformation and more. Each virtual workshop has been designed to equip a busy workforce with the skills, mindset and habits needed to be successful in the economy of tomorrow: DIGITAL

    Overall Training sessions will focus on three areas: digital marketing, digital productivity and digital transformation.

    BOOK FOR ALL 5 SESSIONS AND SAVE 5%

    For more information visit: www.overallevents.co.za/register-here

    Take your Canva to the next level with our Canva Masterclass. Become a visual ninja that will make it a breeze to create social media content. If you want to know more then join us and book your spot to create appealing visuals.

    SESSION 1: CANVA MASTERCLASS
    28 June 2022 | 10am-11.30am
    Virtual Event on Google Meet
    RSVP Form: https://forms.gle/WPumKKWU2gKvUwjS7

    If you love and use Canva as much as we do, you will LOVE the first Overall Training Session: Canva Masterclass.

    During this one hour session, Samantha Barnard (a seasoned Canva user and ambassador) will detail time saving tips that will streamline your Canva designs.

    What you’ll learn:

    2022 Canva Updates - the important ones to increase your Canva productivity and a few that may surprise you!

    2022 Trend Elements and Aesthetics - just like Tiktok, social media audiences cause different elements and aesthetics to trend. Samantha will show you the hottest design elements for 2022 that you should be including in your graphics

    General Canva Tips and Tricks - designed to help you save precious hard drive space, time and increase your overall creativity!

    Agenda

    10am-11am - Canva Masterclass
    11am-11.30am - Live Q&A Session

    Bonuses

    Samantha owns two Etsy Stores and has built a profitable passive income stream using Canva templates on each store as digital templates. As a delegate of this Masterclass you will receive the following bonuses:

    Samantha’s Canva Checklist - A list of trending elements and aesthetic keywords to use in search. This will be shared with you by means of Google Sheet so that you can add to it in the future as and when you find new trending elements

    Pricing per session: R450 ex VAT per person

    RSVP for your spot today: www.overallevents.co.za/register-here

    We look forward to hosting you!

