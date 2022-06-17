South African soccer legends join hands with Jacaranda FM on Youth Day

On 15 June 2022, Jacaranda FM's Good Morning Angels celebrated Youth Day with a special exhibition match at Discovery Soccer Park - Sandton.

Peace Lovers FC, Matthew Booth, Xola Ntshinga, Lefa Tsutsulupa, Martin Bester, Liesl Laurie, Vina Maphosa, Thabang Senong

Lefa Tsutsulupa for Jacaranda FM All Stars vs Peace Lovers FC Matthew Booth for Jacaranda FM All Stars vs Peace Lovers FC

Martin Betser and Peace Lovers FC

The match took place during a special live broadcast ofbetween 6am and 9am, where the Peace Lovers Football Club, a community club for high school boys in Kya Sands, faced-off against the Jacaranda FM All Star soccer team. The station invited some of Mzansi’s greatest football stars, including Moroka Swallows legend Lefa Tsutsulupa, Bafana Bafana legend Matthew Booth, assistant coach to Sekhukune United, Thabang Senong, and Kaizer Chiefs FC corporate communications manager ‘Vina’ Maphosa to inspire and play with the boys.“We were so inspired and impressed by the Peace Lovers FC members who visited the Jacaranda FM studio forearlier this year. These boys come from the poorest of the poor backgrounds, but have decided to change their destiny. They have a passion to learn, be healthy, and found a couple in their community who were willing to help them create their football club. With no resources but a drive for a better future, they approached Jacaranda FM’s. What better way to introduce the Peace Lover’s FC to our listeners, than in their newsponsored kit,” comments Martin Bester, host ofandon Jacaranda FM.In truestyle, the attendance of the soccer legends was a surprise for the boys.“More than financial and material help, we want to connect these young boys with professionals to highlight the various professions they can pursue within their passion for soccer,” adds Bester.In April,responded to the Peace Lovers FC’s request for assistance and pledged to design and made a kit for the team, according to their design and colour specifications, as well as soccer boots and other necessities. Watch this on-air moment unfold as Matthew Booth sends the Peace Lovers FC a special message of encouragement when the youth club was first invited ontoto surprise them with the news. After the broadcast, sporting apparel company, Admiral, also came on board with a training kit.The Peace Lovers FC wore their brand new kit for the first time to play the exhibition match. The legends also assisted them with tips and tricks for training, using their brand new training equipment, balls, bibs and other extras.contributed a R10,000 donation to assist with tournament fees, transport and healthy snacks for the team.