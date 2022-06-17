Industries

ACT puts responsibility at the heart of the Cannes Lions

17 Jun 2022
ACT Responsible is back with the 20th Great Ads for Good Exhibition at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in the Responsibility Meeting Hall.
Source: © ACT ACT One of the ads, from 2021 for Greenpeace, featured by ACT in the Great Ads for Good

For its 20th exhibition, the non-profit organisation is creating a Responsibility Meeting Hall putting Sustainability at the heart of the Festival in the Debussy Foyer, with the support of the Cannes Lions.

Great Ads for Good


In this unique location, visitors can discover the annual Great Ads for Good exhibition gathering the most creative ideas the industry has produced over the year in support of good causes, responsible behaviour and sustainable development.

The exhibition presents four main themes - Environment, Solidarity, Human Rights and Education - through 92 campaigns created by 78 agencies from 38 countries for 76 advertisers.

Visitors are invited to vote for their favourite campaigns in the exhibition, either online on greatadsforgood.org from 15 to 22 June 15 or on-site from 20-22 June.

The results will be announced during the ACT Tributes Celebration, on 23 June at RTL Beach - CBeach, 45 Bd de la Croisette, Cannes, along with this year’s Champions of Good, recognising individuals that have played key leading roles in advancing social and environmental causes through personal contributions.

Save the date for Cannes Trend Talks 2022

2 days ago


Two decades of data


Also available in the Meeting Hall, is its 20 years Anniversary collection Two decades of data showcasing 57 amazing campaigns created by 55 agencies for 44 advertisers from 37 countries that have marked the industry.

Presented through data visualisations, the exhibition highlights key trends and portrays the stories behind the campaigns, enabling our industry to reflect on its progress and to keep moving forward.

The Havas NY team came up with this creative way to look at 20 years of ACT Responsible. This special collection is also accessible on greatadsforgood.org.

Source: © lbbonline.com Nkanyezi Masango will talk on cultural appropriation at Cannes Lions 2022
Reference with respect: How creativity can thrive today

7 hours ago


Open House for Good


Last but not least, for this exceptional year, ACT is taking part in the Open House for Good (OHFG) event.

Their exhibition will be open to all from 2-4 pm 22 of June (no badge needed). OHFG is a movement launched by leaders of the industry in a bid to put sustainability at the forefront of discussions making Cannes Lions totally inclusive for the first time ever.

Check the events on openhouseforgood.com.
advertising, ACT Responsible, sustainable advertising, Cannes Lions 2022

