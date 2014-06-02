Winning careers start where you study: Red and Yellow Creative School for Business’ October Open Day
What to expect
10.10am to 10.30am
An Introduction to Red & Yellow: Teaching the great leaders, inventors, creators and entrepreneurs for the next generation of work.
Speaker: Ashley Young, head of Sales
10.30am to 12pm
Meet your lecturers: Learn more about your next qualification from industry pros
Our team of student advisors will be on standby to assist with all general enquiries and to help get you registered.
Find out what makes Red & Yellow unique in building brilliant careers!
Details
Date: Wednesday, 19 October 2024
Time: 10am to 12pm
Venue: 97 Durham Avenue, Salt River, Cape Town
RSVP here.
The Red & Yellow School offers bespoke training solutions to meet your specified needs or the needs of your company. Equip yourself today.
- Winning careers start where you study: Red and Yellow Creative School for Business’ October Open Day03 Oct 09:43
- Start your winning career at Red & Yellow Creative School of Business04 Sep 12:03
- Future proof your career and register for the Red and Yellow Creative School for Business’ BCom Virtual Open Day29 Aug 10:18
- Dive into the fast lane of creativity: Join Red & Yellow’s Brand Challenge Bootcamp!13 Aug 12:56
- Unlock your future with Red & Yellow!12 Aug 11:22