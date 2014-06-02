Winning careers start where you study: Red and Yellow Creative School for Business’ October Open Day

What to expect

10.10am to 10.30am

An Introduction to Red & Yellow: Teaching the great leaders, inventors, creators and entrepreneurs for the next generation of work.

Speaker: Ashley Young, head of Sales

10.30am to 12pm

Meet your lecturers: Learn more about your next qualification from industry pros

Our team of student advisors will be on standby to assist with all general enquiries and to help get you registered.

Find out what makes Red & Yellow unique in building brilliant careers!

Details

Date: Wednesday, 19 October 2024

Time: 10am to 12pm

Venue: 97 Durham Avenue, Salt River, Cape Town

RSVP here.



