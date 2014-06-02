Marketing & Media Education
Winning careers start where you study: Red and Yellow Creative School for Business’ October Open Day

Issued by Red & Yellow
3 Oct 2024
3 Oct 2024
What to expect

10.10am to 10.30am
An Introduction to Red & Yellow: Teaching the great leaders, inventors, creators and entrepreneurs for the next generation of work.
Speaker: Ashley Young, head of Sales

10.30am to 12pm
Meet your lecturers: Learn more about your next qualification from industry pros
Our team of student advisors will be on standby to assist with all general enquiries and to help get you registered.

Find out what makes Red & Yellow unique in building brilliant careers!

Details

Date: Wednesday, 19 October 2024
Time: 10am to 12pm
Venue: 97 Durham Avenue, Salt River, Cape Town
RSVP here.

Red & Yellow
The Red & Yellow School offers bespoke training solutions to meet your specified needs or the needs of your company. Equip yourself today.
