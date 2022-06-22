South African Social Media Landscape Report 2022 launch

The metaverse is undoubtedly the 'cool kidz' word of 2022, but it's not new to the block. So, what made it #blowup? We are sure there are some theories flying around...

Access to a free downloadable version of the report



To enjoy the discussion and find valuable insights by the industries top voices



A chance to network with other marketing, PR, media, and advertising leaders



A much better understanding of the social media landscape to adapt your strategies for success

Despite it being a hot topic, it’s hard to pinpoint what it is and to deduce its relevancy to those of us wearing the 'marketing hat'. Here is what we can tell you for now, the metaverse could be the future we see in sci-fi movies, AR, VR and the Internet of Things amongst others!Let’s reel it in! Why should it matter for social media marketing?The rise of social media has made brands an integral part of our lives and arguably so, the brands we uphold need to be components of the metaverse’s foundation and, because of Covid, the urge is even stronger to retain and rebuild a place in the consumers experiences… Do the fundamentals of advertising exist in the metaverse? If not, what’s next? Should brands in SA market prioritise this 'new' phenomenon?Ornico, in collaboration with World Wide Worx, is launching this much anticipatedevent live on YouTube on Thursday, 30 June 2022. The aim of this 60-minute virtual panel discussion is to inform the leading thinkers and pioneers of marketing, media, public relations and advertising about the behaviours of South African social media users and provide a detailed analysis of the data to acquire valuable insights for the future.The report will include findings from our partner Ask Afrika, whose survey unveils the way South Africans utilise social media and their valuable demographics. YouKnow, a South African intelligence technology company, will provide interesting social media data research through the Brandwatch platform and in-depth survey insights by GlobalWebIndex.Don’t miss out on this exciting panel discussion! RSVP yourself and invite your colleagues to this event using the link below:We look forward to you joining this incredibly interesting conversation and to sharing with you unbelievably valuable data and insights!