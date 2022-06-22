Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Grey AfricaOrnicoGL events South AfricaWunderman ThompsonFlow CommunicationsDUKETopco MediaMediaHeads 360RogerwilcoBrandFusionOverall Events & CommunicationJacaranda FMM&C Saatchi AbelOFM RadioJNPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

Cannes Lions

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Professional Officer - Events Planning Cape Town
  • Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • FIT Travel/Tour Consultant Cape Town
  • Senior Divisional Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • Event Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    South African Social Media Landscape Report 2022 launch

    22 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Ornico
    The metaverse is undoubtedly the 'cool kidz' word of 2022, but it's not new to the block. So, what made it #blowup? We are sure there are some theories flying around...
    South African Social Media Landscape Report 2022 launch

    “Today I think we look at the internet, but I think in the future you’re going to be in the experiences.” – Mark Zuckerberg

    Despite it being a hot topic, it’s hard to pinpoint what it is and to deduce its relevancy to those of us wearing the 'marketing hat'. Here is what we can tell you for now, the metaverse could be the future we see in sci-fi movies, AR, VR and the Internet of Things amongst others!

    Let’s reel it in! Why should it matter for social media marketing?

    The rise of social media has made brands an integral part of our lives and arguably so, the brands we uphold need to be components of the metaverse’s foundation and, because of Covid, the urge is even stronger to retain and rebuild a place in the consumers experiences… Do the fundamentals of advertising exist in the metaverse? If not, what’s next? Should brands in SA market prioritise this 'new' phenomenon?

    Ornico, in collaboration with World Wide Worx, is launching this much anticipated SA Social Media Landscape Report event live on YouTube on Thursday, 30 June 2022. The aim of this 60-minute virtual panel discussion is to inform the leading thinkers and pioneers of marketing, media, public relations and advertising about the behaviours of South African social media users and provide a detailed analysis of the data to acquire valuable insights for the future.

    The report will include findings from our partner Ask Afrika, whose survey unveils the way South Africans utilise social media and their valuable demographics. YouKnow, a South African intelligence technology company, will provide interesting social media data research through the Brandwatch platform and in-depth survey insights by GlobalWebIndex.

    Don’t miss out on this exciting panel discussion! RSVP yourself and invite your colleagues to this event using the link below:

    RSVP  30 June 2022 at 10am | GMT+2
    https://bit.ly/3x3WA6i
    Add to your calendar
    LinkedIn: Ornico


    By attending this event you will get:
    • Access to a free downloadable version of the report
    • To enjoy the discussion and find valuable insights by the industries top voices
    • A chance to network with other marketing, PR, media, and advertising leaders
    • A much better understanding of the social media landscape to adapt your strategies for success

    We look forward to you joining this incredibly interesting conversation and to sharing with you unbelievably valuable data and insights!

    NextOptions
    Ornico
    Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.
    Read more: Mark Zuckerberg, World Wide Worx, Ornico, YouKnow

    Related

    Image sourced from
    Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg departs company2 Jun 2022
    Meta opens its first physical retail store, Meta Store
    Meta opens its first physical retail store, Meta Store11 May 2022
    WhatsApp emoji reactions and 2GB file sharing launches
    WhatsApp emoji reactions and 2GB file sharing launches9 May 2022
    Source:
    SA corporates over budget on security, but cyber risks mount - report3 May 2022
    Earth Day 2022: Everything you need to know
    Earth Day 2022: Everything you need to know22 Apr 2022
    South African Telecommunications Ad Spend Report
    OrnicoSouth African Telecommunications Ad Spend Report25 Mar 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz