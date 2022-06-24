Most Read
2nd Gold Lion for SA at Cannes 2022
Ogilvy SA won South Africa's second Gold Lion at Cannes 2022 in the Engagement category, Media: Use of Events for its client Carling Black Label (AB InBev) for its Bride Armour entry. The media agency is Vizeum SA.
Source: © Twitter Twitter Ogilvy wins SA's 2nd Gold Lion at Cannes 2022 for Bride Armour (BcArling Black Label, AB InBev)
Earlier this week Grey won a Gold Lion for its client Savanna for Jab Jab in Classic: Radio & Audio: Script.
Apart from its Gold Lion, Ogilvy SA has collected one Silver Lion, two Silver Campaigns and one Bronze Lion. Bride Armour secured its Gold and Bronze Lions.
Silver and Bronze Lions
VMLY&R was awarded a Silver Lion and a Bronze Lion for its client Vodacom for its entry Vodacom Anti-hijack Ad’s. The agency won Silver for Media: Use of Real-Time data. The media agency is Carat. The entry’s Bronze Lion is in the Creative Data category: Data-driven Targeting.
VMLY&R has one Silver and two Bronze Lions in total.
The agency’s Vodacom Anti-hijack Ad’s has secured it two Lions.
The SA tally so far…
SA has won two Gold Lions, four Silver Lions, three Silver Campaigns, and five Bronze Lions.
- Gold: Bride Armour: Ogilvy SA and Carling Black Label: Media: Use of Events
- Gold: Jab Jab: Grey and Savanna: Classic: Radio & Audio: Script
- Silver: Vodacom Anti-hijack Ad’s: VMLY&R and Vodacom: Media: Use of Real-Time data.
- Silver: The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign: FCB Africa and The Coca-Cola Company: Classic: Radio & Audio: Food & Drink
- Silver: Gluten: The Odd Number and Game: Classic: Radio & Audio: Casting & Performance
- Silver: Sound Tour: Ogilvy SA with Geometry Ogilvy Japan and Spotify: Industry Craft: Outdoor
- Silver Campaign: Sound Tour - Sakura: Ogilvy SA with Geometry Ogilvy Japan and Spotify: Industry Craft: Outdoor
- Silver Campaign: Sound Tour - Lantern: Ogilvy SA with Geometry Ogilvy Japan and Spotify: Industry Craft: Outdoor
- Silver Campaign: Caffein: The Odd Number and Game: Classic: Radio & Audio: Casting & Performance
- Bronze: Vodacom Anti-hijack Ad’s: VMLY&R and Vodacom: Creative Data: Data-driven Targeting
- Bronze: Jab Jab: Grey and Savanna: Classic: Radio & Audio: Local Brand
- Bronze: Bride Armour: Ogilvy and Carling Black Label (AB InBev): Outdoor: Single-market Campaign
- Bronze: Soulfuel, Safelamp: Joe Public United and Chicken Licken Craft: Design: Consumer Technology and Homeware.
- Bronze: Nugen: VMLY&R Cape Town and Colgate, Craft: Design: Lifestyle, Fashion, Leisure, Sports and Outdoors
Read more: mobile, Cannes Lions, Ogilvy SA, events, Cannes, real-time data, VMLY&R SA, Cannes Lions 2022, Cannes 2022
