2nd Gold Lion for SA at Cannes 2022

Ogilvy SA won South Africa's second Gold Lion at Cannes 2022 in the Engagement category, Media: Use of Events for its client Carling Black Label (AB InBev) for its Bride Armour entry. The media agency is Vizeum SA.

Silver and Bronze Lions

The SA tally so far…

Gold: Bride Armour: Ogilvy SA and Carling Black Label: Media: Use of Events



Gold: Jab Jab: Grey and Savanna: Classic: Radio & Audio: Script





Silver: Vodacom Anti-hijack Ad’s: VMLY&R and Vodacom: Media: Use of Real-Time data.



Silver: The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign: FCB Africa and The Coca-Cola Company: Classic: Radio & Audio: Food & Drink



Silver: Gluten: The Odd Number and Game: Classic: Radio & Audio: Casting & Performance



Silver: Sound Tour: Ogilvy SA with Geometry Ogilvy Japan and Spotify: Industry Craft: Outdoor





Silver Campaign: Sound Tour - Sakura: Ogilvy SA with Geometry Ogilvy Japan and Spotify: Industry Craft: Outdoor



Silver Campaign: Sound Tour - Lantern: Ogilvy SA with Geometry Ogilvy Japan and Spotify: Industry Craft: Outdoor



Silver Campaign: Caffein: The Odd Number and Game: Classic: Radio & Audio: Casting & Performance





Bronze: Vodacom Anti-hijack Ad’s: VMLY&R and Vodacom: Creative Data: Data-driven Targeting



Bronze: Jab Jab: Grey and Savanna: Classic: Radio & Audio: Local Brand



Bronze: Bride Armour: Ogilvy and Carling Black Label (AB InBev): Outdoor: Single-market Campaign



Bronze: Soulfuel, Safelamp: Joe Public United and Chicken Licken Craft: Design: Consumer Technology and Homeware.



Bronze: Nugen: VMLY&R Cape Town and Colgate, Craft: Design: Lifestyle, Fashion, Leisure, Sports and Outdoors

Earlier this week Grey won a Gold Lion for its client Savanna for Jab Jab in Classic: Radio & Audio: Script.Apart from its Gold Lion, Ogilvy SA has collected one Silver Lion, two Silver Campaigns and one Bronze Lion. Bride Armour secured its Gold and Bronze Lions.VMLY&R was awarded a Silver Lion and a Bronze Lion for its client Vodacom for its entry Vodacom Anti-hijack Ad’s. The agency won Silver for Media: Use of Real-Time data. The media agency is Carat. The entry’s Bronze Lion is in the Creative Data category: Data-driven Targeting.VMLY&R has one Silver and two Bronze Lions in total.The agency’s Vodacom Anti-hijack Ad’s has secured it two Lions.SA has won two Gold Lions, four Silver Lions, three Silver Campaigns, and five Bronze Lions.