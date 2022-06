SA's first Gold Lion at Cannes 2022

South Africa has won its first Gold Lion at this year's Cannes Lions, with Grey and its client Savanna in the category Radio & Audio: Script for the entry Jab Jab.

Supplied. The Grey and Savanna team with SA's first Gold Lion at Cannes this year

Grey and Savanna also won a Bronze Lion for Local Brand for its entryin the category.The Radio & Audio category, traditionally a strong category for the country, also saw FCB Africa awarded a Silver Lion under Food & Drink for The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign for its client The Coca-Cola Company.Also in the Radio & Audio category, The Odd Number has been awarded a Silver Lion for itsentry for client Game as well as a Silver Campaign foralso for Game. Both were for Casting & Performance.In the Outdoor category, Ogilvy won a Bronze Lion for its Bride Armour entry for Carling Black Label (AB InBev) under Single-market Campaign.View all the Classic category winners here