SA's first Gold Lion at Cannes 2022
South Africa has won its first Gold Lion at this year's Cannes Lions, with Grey and its client Savanna in the category Radio & Audio: Script for the entry Jab Jab.
Supplied. The Grey and Savanna team with SA's first Gold Lion at Cannes this year
Grey and Savanna also won a Bronze Lion for Local Brand for its entry Jab Jab in the category.
The Radio & Audio category, traditionally a strong category for the country, also saw FCB Africa awarded a Silver Lion under Food & Drink for The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign for its client The Coca-Cola Company.
Also in the Radio & Audio category, The Odd Number has been awarded a Silver Lion for its Gluten entry for client Game as well as a Silver Campaign for Caffein also for Game. Both were for Casting & Performance.
In the Outdoor category, Ogilvy won a Bronze Lion for its Bride Armour entry for Carling Black Label (AB InBev) under Single-market Campaign.
View all the Classic category winners here.
