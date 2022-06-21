Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Flow CommunicationsDUKEWunderman ThompsonTopco MediaMediaHeads 360RogerwilcoBrandFusionOverall Events & CommunicationJacaranda FMM&C Saatchi AbelOFM RadioJNPRDigital KungfuEuromonitor InternationalBrandfundiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Cannes Lions Special Section

latest news | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Cannes Lions

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

SA's first Gold Lion at Cannes 2022

21 Jun 2022
South Africa has won its first Gold Lion at this year's Cannes Lions, with Grey and its client Savanna in the category Radio & Audio: Script for the entry Jab Jab.
Supplied. The Grey and Savanna team with SA's first Gold Lion at Cannes this year
Supplied. The Grey and Savanna team with SA's first Gold Lion at Cannes this year

Grey and Savanna also won a Bronze Lion for Local Brand for its entry Jab Jab in the category.

The Radio & Audio category, traditionally a strong category for the country, also saw FCB Africa awarded a Silver Lion under Food & Drink for The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign for its client The Coca-Cola Company.

Also in the Radio & Audio category, The Odd Number has been awarded a Silver Lion for its Gluten entry for client Game as well as a Silver Campaign for Caffein also for Game. Both were for Casting & Performance.

In the Outdoor category, Ogilvy won a Bronze Lion for its Bride Armour entry for Carling Black Label (AB InBev) under Single-market Campaign.

Source: © Cannes Lions Jack by VMLY&R for client Vodacom
9 SA entries in Cannes Craft Lions shortlists

1 day ago


View all the Classic category winners here.

Save the date for Cannes Trend Talks 2022
Save the date for Cannes Trend Talks 2022

15 Jun 2022

NextOptions
Read more: Outdoor, Game, Grey, Carling Black Label, AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, FCB Africa, The Odd Number, Cannes Lions 2022

Related

Massmart store presence on OneCart to double by December
Massmart store presence on OneCart to double by December8 hours ago
Source: © Warc
5 key priorities for delivering effective advertising11 hours ago
Supplied. Steph Van Niekerk, creative director at Grey shares her thoughts and learnings relating to this week’s Cannes Lions
Steph Van Niekerk: Balancing logic and reason with magic and intuition1 day ago
Source: © Cannes Lions Jack by VMLY&R for client Vodacom
9 SA entries in Cannes Craft Lions shortlists1 day ago
5 local agencies in first Cannes Lions shortlists
5 local agencies in first Cannes Lions shortlists2 days ago
#CannesLions2022 Can you even?!
#CannesLions2022 Can you even?!17 Jun 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz