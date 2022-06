9 SA entries in Cannes Craft Lions shortlists

Source: © Cannes Lions Cannes Lions Jack by VMLY&R for client Vodacom

Craft: Design

Source: © Ididthat Ididthat Clanbeat Vinyl from Joe Public/Shift Joe Public

Joe Public United / Shift Joe Public for its client AB InBev for its brand Castle Milk Stout for Clanbeat Vinyl.

Joe Public United for Converse Unity Laces for its client Converse.

Joe Public United for Chicken Licken for Soulfuel, Safelamp.

Joe Public United for Chicken Licken for Soulfuel, Safelamp.

VMLY&R Cape Town for Colgate for Nugen.

Craft: Film Craft

Darling Films for Carling Black Label for Bride Armour.

Craft: Industry Craft

VMLY&R for Vodacom for Jack.



VMLY&R for Vodacom for Freddy.



VMLY&R for Vodacom for Vincent and Jules.

Entertainment Lions

The Craft shortlist announcement follows the announcement of the Classic Lions, which included Film, Outdoor, Print and Publishing, and Radio and Audio with local agencies The Odd Number, FCB, Grey, Joe Public United, VMLY&R and Ogilvy all with at least one entry shortlisted.With four shortlisted entries in the Craft Lions category, Joe Public United now has six shortlisted entries in total together with VMLY&R following its four shortlisted entries in the Craft category in addition to its two Classic Lions shortlisted entries.See the complete shortlist . Winners will be announced 21 June.See the complete shortlist See the complete shortlist See the Digital Craft shortlist here . Winners will be announced on 21 June.See the Entertainment shortlist See the Entertainment Lions for Music shortlist See the Entertainment Lions for Sports shortlist . Winners will be announced on 21 June.