9 SA entries in Cannes Craft Lions shortlists
The Craft Lion category shortlists have been announced with nine local entries listed. VMLY&R has four entries, Joe Public three and Darling Films one.
Source: © Cannes Lions Cannes Lions Jack by VMLY&R for client Vodacom
The Craft shortlist announcement follows the announcement of the Classic Lions, which included Film, Outdoor, Print and Publishing, and Radio and Audio with local agencies The Odd Number, FCB, Grey, Joe Public United, VMLY&R and Ogilvy all with at least one entry shortlisted.
With four shortlisted entries in the Craft Lions category, Joe Public United now has six shortlisted entries in total together with VMLY&R following its four shortlisted entries in the Craft category in addition to its two Classic Lions shortlisted entries.
Craft: Design
Source: © Ididthat Ididthat Clanbeat Vinyl from Joe Public/Shift Joe Public
Promotional Printed Media
- Joe Public United / Shift Joe Public for its client AB InBev for its brand Castle Milk Stout for Clanbeat Vinyl.
Posters
- Joe Public United for Converse Unity Laces for its client Converse.
Special Editions and Bespoke Items
- Joe Public United for Chicken Licken for Soulfuel, Safelamp.
Consumer Technology and Homeware
- Joe Public United for Chicken Licken for Soulfuel, Safelamp.
Lifestyle, Fashion, Leisure, Sports and Outlook
- VMLY&R Cape Town for Colgate for Nugen.
See the complete shortlist. Winners will be announced 21 June.
Craft: Film Craft
Direction
- Darling Films for Carling Black Label for Bride Armour.
See the complete shortlist.
Craft: Industry Craft
Print and Publishing
- VMLY&R for Vodacom for Jack.
- VMLY&R for Vodacom for Freddy.
- VMLY&R for Vodacom for Vincent and Jules.
See the complete shortlist.
See the Digital Craft shortlist here. Winners will be announced on 21 June.
Entertainment Lions
See the Entertainment shortlist.
See the Entertainment Lions for Music shortlist.
See the Entertainment Lions for Sports shortlist. Winners will be announced on 21 June.
