Five local agencies in first Cannes Lions shortlists

19 Jun 2022
Five local agencies have been shortlisted for campaigns in the Outdoor, Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio Lions. The Odd Number and FCB have three shortlisted campaigns, while Grey, Joe Public and VMLY&R have two each and Ogilvy one.
Five local agencies in first Cannes Lions shortlists

The Outdoor, Health & Wellness, Pharma, Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio Lions shortlists were released today.

Outdoor


Consumer goods

  • Joe Public for Nigeria, Unity Laces for client Converse.


    Souce:© D&AD
    Souce:© D&AD D&AD

    • VMLY&R for Jack, Vodacom for client Vodacom.

    • VMLY&R for Vincent & Jules, Vodacom for client Vodacom.

    Single market:
    • Ogilvy for Bride Armour for Carling Black Label for client AB InBev.

    See the complete shortlist here.

    Winners will be announced 20 June.

    Print and publishing


    Not for profit
    • Joe Public United for Car, Blood Donation for client National Blood Service.

    See the complete shortlist here.

    Winners will be announced 20 June.

    Radio and audio


    Food and drink
    • FCB Johannesburg for the Coca-Cola Beat Can campaign for the Coca-Cola Company of SA.

    FCB launches new campaign for Coca-Cola that connects Africa's youth through music
    FCB launches new campaign for Coca-Cola that connects Africa's youth through music

    Issued by Nahana Communications Group 4 Aug 2021


    Use of music
    • FCB Johannesburg for the Coca-Cola Beat Can campaign for the Coca-Cola Company of SA.

    Script
    • Grey SA for Jab Jab for Distell for Savanna Cider.

    Local Brand
    • Grey SA for Jab Jab for Distell for Savanna Cider.

    Casting and performance
    • The Odd Number for Gluten Free for Game.

    • The Odd Number for Caffeine Free for Game.

    • The Odd Number for Hands Free for Game.

    Audio-led creativity
    • FCB Johannesburg for the Coca-Cola Beat Can campaign for the Coca-Cola Company of SA.

    See the complete shortlist here.

    Winners will be announced 20 June.

    The Health category shortlist Health and Wellness can be viewed here.

    The Pharma shortlist can be viewed here.

    View the Glass Lions for Change shortlist here.

    View the Titanium shortlist here.

    There is no shortlist and no winners for Entertainment Lions for music and no shortlist and winners for Entertainment Lions for sports.


    For more:
Read more: Outdoor, Vodacom, Game, Ogilvy, Savanna, Cannes Lions, Grey, Carling Black Label, Converse, FCB, The Odd Number

News

More industry news
