Most Read
Show more
Cannes Lions
More...Submit news
Top stories
More...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Five local agencies in first Cannes Lions shortlists
Five local agencies have been shortlisted for campaigns in the Outdoor, Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio Lions. The Odd Number and FCB have three shortlisted campaigns, while Grey, Joe Public and VMLY&R have two each and Ogilvy one.
The Outdoor, Health & Wellness, Pharma, Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio Lions shortlists were released today.
Outdoor
Consumer goods
- Joe Public for Nigeria, Unity Laces for client Converse.
- VMLY&R for Jack, Vodacom for client Vodacom.
- VMLY&R for Vincent & Jules, Vodacom for client Vodacom.
- Ogilvy for Bride Armour for Carling Black Label for client AB InBev.
- Joe Public United for Car, Blood Donation for client National Blood Service.
- FCB Johannesburg for the Coca-Cola Beat Can campaign for the Coca-Cola Company of SA.
- FCB Johannesburg for the Coca-Cola Beat Can campaign for the Coca-Cola Company of SA.
- Grey SA for Jab Jab for Distell for Savanna Cider.
- Grey SA for Jab Jab for Distell for Savanna Cider.
- The Odd Number for Gluten Free for Game.
- The Odd Number for Caffeine Free for Game.
- The Odd Number for Hands Free for Game.
- FCB Johannesburg for the Coca-Cola Beat Can campaign for the Coca-Cola Company of SA.
- Bizcommunity search: Cannes Lions content in Biz
- Google news search: Cannes Lions on Google News
- Twitter search: Cannes Lions Twitter search
- Official site: http://www.canneslions.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
- More info: Cannes Lions special section
Souce:© D&AD D&AD
Single market:
See the complete shortlist here.
Winners will be announced 20 June.
Print and publishing
Not for profit
See the complete shortlist here.
Winners will be announced 20 June.
Radio and audio
Food and drink
Use of music
Script
Local Brand
Casting and performance
Audio-led creativity
See the complete shortlist here.
Winners will be announced 20 June.
The Health category shortlist Health and Wellness can be viewed here.
The Pharma shortlist can be viewed here.
View the Glass Lions for Change shortlist here.
View the Titanium shortlist here.
There is no shortlist and no winners for Entertainment Lions for music and no shortlist and winners for Entertainment Lions for sports.
For more:
Read more: Outdoor, Vodacom, Game, Ogilvy, Savanna, Cannes Lions, Grey, Carling Black Label, Converse, FCB, The Odd Number
NewsMore industry news
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.