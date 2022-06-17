CannesLions2022 Can you even?!

A suit, a creative, and their clients walk into the Palais. What happens next will astound you

Cannes season is in full swing and this year, the Grey and Savanna brand and agency team are embarking on their maiden voyage to the Riviera to give you a fresh take on the festival from a diverse range of perspectives.This trip comes off the back of an extremely challenging but rewarding three years, during which the brand has grown into the cultural phenomena that it is.“The cornerstone of our success has been the working relationship we have with the agency – we are one team and we’re close enough to spend six days in a Villa together.It’s all about growing with the brand and we look forward to filling up our arsenal with the tools, insights and inspiration we need to take the brand and relationship to the next level”, says Maija-Llina Hansen-Chipps, category lead of RTDs and Savanna at Distell.When asked for comment, Steph van Niekerk , CD for the Savanna account, says: “As a team, we’ve shared many highs and lows together – this is the next frontier for us - sharing bathrooms.”Can you even?!Follow the saga as it unfolds only on Bizcommunity.com, from 18 to 24 June.