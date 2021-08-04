FCB launches new campaign for Coca-Cola that connects Africa's youth through music

Coca-Cola has always been about music and connecting people through the power of refreshment. This time around, the brand is taking the music out of the booth and putting it in your hands. Literally.



Introducing Coca-Cola Beatnation – a consumer-led engagement campaign that seeks to celebrate the youth by connecting them through music.



The campaign launched with a combination of 40 new Coke cans and bottles with unique phrases on them, representing the four main components of music, namely – a Beat, Melody, Effect and Lyric – which combined can produce thousands of different tracks.



The phrases were created in a way that all you needed to unlock the music was a Coca-Cola and your mouth, highlighting the simplicity of making music with your crew. To bring the campaign to life FCB Joburg assisted Coca-Cola in leading an online series, which saw them collaborate with the hottest names in the music industry like Big Zulu, Costa Titch, Paxton and Dee Koala among others, and partner with leading South African online music platform SlikourOnlife and popular radio stations, demonstrating how an ice-cold Coca-Cola can turn any dull day with your squad into an instant mic drop!



When briefing FCB Joburg and partner-agencies, integrated marketing communications manager at Coca-Cola, Karen Alexander, explained: “With the Beatnation campaign, we have an opportunity to celebrate our youth and encourage them to creatively share their own musical expressions with us by simply using the various Coca-Cola cans and bottles and collaborating with their friends to make their own unique tracks.”



To deliver on the client ask and showcase leading creative thinking, the campaign was developed by FCB Joburg creative team comprising creative director Jonathan Wolberg, art director Naledi Manama, copywriter Marvin Mpanda and business unit director Pascale Oswald.



"South African youth are the heartbeat of the nation, they are very progressive and continue to set global trends with music, through genres like Amapiano, Gqom, Afrobeat and Hip-Hop. So, with this campaign our aim was to go beyond the brief and create something that would deeply resonate with them, inspire creativity, and perhaps unearth the musician in all of us,” says Jonathan Wolberg.



To launch this campaign Coca-Cola leveraged the following elements: tactical radio placement, digital and OOH as well as social media, encouraging youth participation using the hashtag



This campaign has inspired the creation of incredible user-generated content that captured the youth’s imagination and interpretation of music, resulting in the brand receiving double brand love mentions and seeing the campaign trend on Twitter during its first week of launch.



