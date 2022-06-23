2nd Grand Prix for The Unfiltered History Tour at Cannes 2022

In the third Awards Show of the week, live from Cannes, France, Cannes Lions announced the winners of the Brand Experience & Activation Lions, Innovation Lions, Mobile Lions, Creative Effectiveness Lions, Creative Strategy Lions, Creative Commerce Lions and Creative Business Transformation Lions.

Brand Brand Experience & Activation Lions

Innovation Lions

Mobile Lions

Creative Effectiveness Lions

Creative Strategy Lions

Creative Business Transformation Lions

Creative Commerce Lions

Honouring creative, comprehensive brand-building through experience design, activation, immersive, retail and 360° customer engagement, 1,919 entries were received and 57 Lions awarded by the jury: nine Gold, 20 Silver and 27 Bronze.The Grand Prix went tofor VICE Media, by Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru / Dentsu Creative, Mumbai / Dentsu Creative, Guragaon.This was the second Grand Prix of the week for this piece of work, an unofficial guide to the British Museum's disputed artefacts, which also took home the coveted trophy in the Radio & Audio Lions.Honouring ground-breaking innovation, technology and problem-solving, 117 entries were received and four Lions were awarded: one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze.The Grand Prix went to, for Suncorp Group, by Leo Burnett Sydney, weather resilient housing that is resilient to fire, flood, storm and cyclone.Innovation Lions jury president, Cleve Gibbon, CTO, Wunderman Thompson, US comments: "Every year in Australia, homes are destroyed and billions are spent on rebuilding communities due to extreme weather events. The One House set out to achieve something never done before — it democratises access to resilient housing materials to protect homes against tropical cyclones, floods, and fires.”“This housing solution was brought to life through a creative brand/agency partnership backed by the Australian government to deliver a commercially viable transformative product. As a jury, we were blown away by the boldness of the idea, the creative bravery of the execution, and the massive societal, environmental and economic impact. One House innovation has started a movement,” says Gibbon.Celebrating device-driven creativity, 543 entries were received and 21 Lions awarded by the jury: three Gold, seven Silver and 10 Bronze.The Grand Prix went to, for Google, by Google, Mountain View / T Brand Studio, New York / Wieden+Kennedy, Portland / GUT, Miami.Honouring the measurable impact of creative work, 258 entries were received, and the jury awarded 21 Lions: five Gold, six Silver and nine Bronze.The Grand Prix went to, for Michelob Ultra, by FCB Chicago / FCB New York.“To pick the Creative Effectiveness Lion Grand Prix winner is to pick the best of the absolute best,” says Creative Effectiveness Lions jury president, Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing & communications officer, Mastercard.“The campaign we chose was not only strong on creativity and effectiveness, it went above and beyond – it is disruptive, game-changing and has impact lasting into the future. It’s a powerful example of how marketing should play an effective role in driving the business, build the brand and play a key role in the entire business value chain.”With 574 entries received, 19 were awarded by the jury: three Gold, six Silver and nine Bronze.The Grand Prix went to, for Decathlon, by BBDO Belgium, Molenbeek-Saint-Jean.“We believe that the work we elevate to a Grand Prix sends a signal about the values that our industry should hold, and therefore the Decathlon Sports for Prisoners (Belgium) represents the brave and socially conscious moves that are possible when the strategy, media, and retail activations flow directly from the core brand purpose,” says Creative Strategy Lions Jury President, Chrissie Hanson, global chief strategy officer, OMD, Global.Honouring the creativity that drives businesses forward, 158 entries were received and nine were awarded by the jury: one Gold, three Silver and four Bronze.The Grand Prix went to ‘Piñatex’, for Dole Sunshine Company + Ananas Anam.Honouring the innovative and creative approach to online and offline commerce, payment solutions and transactional journeys, 374 entries were received and 17 were awarded by the jury: three Gold, five Silver and eight Bronze.The Grand Prix went to ‘Thighstop’, for Wingstop, by Leo Burnett Chicago.Creative Commerce Lions jury president, Beth Ann Kaminkow, global CEO VMLY&R COMMERCE / CEO NY VMLY&R, Global, says: "Some work changes the world, and some exceptional work demonstrates the transformation that is possible when creativity is unleashed in response to the world changing.“In the inaugural Creative Commerce Lions, we are recognizing this work that provocatively pivoted - bravely and holistically – to deliver big for both their customers and business. We hope this courageous work will serve as inspiration for Commerce-led creativity that's business driving, brand-building, and deeply engaging."