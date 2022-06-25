All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2022 winners

The first live Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards since 2019, saw the Daily Maverick's Pieter-Louis Myburgh's recognised as Story of the Year.

Sbu Ngala, chairperson of Sanef, Daily Maverick’s Pieter-Louis Myburgh winning Story of the Year for Digital Vibes, and Standard Bank CEO, Lungisa Fuzile

All the winners

Category 1: Hard News Winner: Team News 24 “July Unrest Breaking News” News24 Commendation: Mike Loewe “35 Fuel Stations dump Shell” Daily Dispatch Category 3: Community Service Reporting Winner: Nomvuyo Ntanjana “Tatum De Pearce” SABC 2 And SABC News Channel 404 Commendation: Khaya Koko “Defenders of the last Complex standing” Mail And Guardian Commendation: Don Pinnock “The evicted residents of District Six were robbed of the golden threads of Daily Maverick Category 4: Investigative Journalism Winner: Pieter-Louis Myburgh “Digital Vibes” Daily Maverick Category 5: Columns /Editorial Winner: Mia Malan “The joke’s on us, South Africa” Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism Commendation: Setumo Stone “The EFF masterstroke” City Press Commendation: Johanna Van Eeden “Hoekom is ons so geskok?” Beeld Commendation: Willemien Brümmer “Dis hoekom ons moet leer om ook na Nzimande te luister” Netwerk24 Category 6: Visual Journalism (Editorial Cartoons & Graphic Layout) Winner: Jaco Grobbelaar “Een jaar sedert eerste Covid-19-geval in SA” Netwerk24, Beeld & Die Burger Category 7: Features WINNER: Willemien Brümmer BODY OF WORK: “Pandemie van verdriet” Netwerk24 Commendation: Don Pinnock BODY OF WORK: “Nature’s Defenders” Daily Maverick Category 9: News Photographs Winner: Phandulwazi Jikelo “Refugees left stranded without ablution facilities” Cape Times Category 10: Feature Photographs Winner: Lucas Ledwaba “Women bear brunt of gold mining’s rotten legacy” Mukurukuru Media Category 11: Sports Photographs Winner: Phandulwazi Jikelo “Red Bull King of the air” African News Agency Category 12: Lifestyle Winner: Graham Wood “Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market” Financial Mail

Hosted by the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) and sponsored by Standard Bank, the event took place at The Venue, Melrose Arch.Myburgh, who was one of several journalists who won the Investigative Journalism category in 2018 for the collaborative body of work “Gupta Leaks”, also won the Investigative Journalism category for ‘’Digital Vibes’’ in the. He is also the author of the book:(Penguin Random House).The Upcoming/ Rising Star of the Year was shared by Shonisani Tshikalange of theandand Onke Ngcuka, from. Ngcuka was a finalist in the Lifestyle category.The Allan Kirkland Soga: Lifetime Achiever Award honoured Anthony Heard for his commitment to media freedom and to democracy at one of the darkest moments in South Africa and, despite dire media restrictions, it was Heard that ensured the true story of the Gugulethu Seven was told.All category winners received the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Award Trophy, certificate and R15,000 prize money. All Finalists also received certificates.There were no nominations and no winners for Category 2: Indigenous Language Reporting In Community Media and Category 8: Popular Journalism.