    All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2022 winners

    25 Jun 2022
    The first live Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards since 2019, saw the Daily Maverick's Pieter-Louis Myburgh's recognised as Story of the Year.
    Sbu Ngala, chairperson of Sanef, Daily Maverick’s Pieter-Louis Myburgh winning Story of the Year for Digital Vibes, and Standard Bank CEO, Lungisa Fuzile
    Sbu Ngala, chairperson of Sanef, Daily Maverick’s Pieter-Louis Myburgh winning Story of the Year for Digital Vibes, and Standard Bank CEO, Lungisa Fuzile

    Hosted by the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) and sponsored by Standard Bank, the event took place at The Venue, Melrose Arch.

    Myburgh, who was one of several journalists who won the Investigative Journalism category in 2018 for the collaborative body of work “Gupta Leaks”, also won the Investigative Journalism category for ‘’Digital Vibes’’ in the Daily Maverick. He is also the author of the book: Gangster State (Penguin Random House).

    The Upcoming/ Rising Star of the Year was shared by Shonisani Tshikalange of the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE and Onke Ngcuka, from Daily Maverick. Ngcuka was a finalist in the Lifestyle category.

    The Allan Kirkland Soga: Lifetime Achiever Award honoured Anthony Heard for his commitment to media freedom and to democracy at one of the darkest moments in South Africa and, despite dire media restrictions, it was Heard that ensured the true story of the Gugulethu Seven was told.

    All category winners received the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Award Trophy, certificate and R15,000 prize money. All Finalists also received certificates.

    There were no nominations and no winners for Category 2: Indigenous Language Reporting In Community Media and Category 8: Popular Journalism.

    All the winners


    Category 1: Hard News
    Winner:Team News 24 “July Unrest Breaking News”News24
    Commendation:Mike Loewe“35 Fuel Stations dump Shell”Daily Dispatch
    Category 3: Community Service Reporting
    Winner:Nomvuyo Ntanjana“Tatum De Pearce”SABC 2 And SABC News Channel 404
    Commendation:Khaya Koko “Defenders of the last Complex standing”Mail And Guardian
    Commendation:Don Pinnock “The evicted residents of District Six were robbed of the golden threads ofDaily Maverick
    Category 4: Investigative Journalism
    Winner:Pieter-Louis Myburgh “Digital Vibes”Daily Maverick
    Category 5: Columns /Editorial
    Winner:Mia Malan“The joke’s on us, South Africa”Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
    Commendation: Setumo Stone“The EFF masterstroke”City Press
    Commendation:Johanna Van Eeden“Hoekom is ons so geskok?”Beeld
    Commendation:Willemien Brümmer“Dis hoekom ons moet leer om ook na Nzimande te luister”Netwerk24
    Category 6: Visual Journalism (Editorial Cartoons & Graphic Layout)
    Winner: Jaco Grobbelaar “Een jaar sedert eerste Covid-19-geval in SA” Netwerk24, Beeld & Die Burger
    Category 7: Features
    WINNER:Willemien BrümmerBODY OF WORK: “Pandemie van verdriet”Netwerk24
    Commendation: Don PinnockBODY OF WORK: “Nature’s Defenders”Daily Maverick
    Category 9: News Photographs
    Winner:Phandulwazi Jikelo“Refugees left stranded without ablution facilities”Cape Times
    Category 10: Feature Photographs
    Winner:Lucas Ledwaba“Women bear brunt of gold mining’s rotten legacy”Mukurukuru Media
    Category 11: Sports Photographs
    Winner:Phandulwazi Jikelo“Red Bull King of the air”African News Agency
    Category 12: Lifestyle
    Winner:Graham Wood“Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market”Financial Mail
    NextOptions
    Read more: Standard Bank, Sunday Times, SANEF, TimesLive, Daily Maverick, South African National Editors' Forum, Pieter-Louis Myburgh

