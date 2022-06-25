All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2022 winners

Sbu Ngala, chairperson of Sanef, Daily Maverick’s Pieter-Louis Myburgh winning Story of the Year for Digital Vibes, and Standard Bank CEO, Lungisa Fuzile
Hosted by the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) and sponsored by Standard Bank, the event took place at The Venue, Melrose Arch.
Myburgh, who was one of several journalists who won the Investigative Journalism category in 2018 for the collaborative body of work “Gupta Leaks”, also won the Investigative Journalism category for ‘’Digital Vibes’’ in the Daily Maverick
. He is also the author of the book: Gangster State
(Penguin Random House).
The Upcoming/ Rising Star of the Year was shared by Shonisani Tshikalange of the Sunday Times
and TimesLIVE
and Onke Ngcuka, from Daily Maverick
. Ngcuka was a finalist in the Lifestyle category.
The Allan Kirkland Soga: Lifetime Achiever Award honoured Anthony Heard for his commitment to media freedom and to democracy at one of the darkest moments in South Africa and, despite dire media restrictions, it was Heard that ensured the true story of the Gugulethu Seven was told.
All category winners received the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Award Trophy, certificate and R15,000 prize money. All Finalists also received certificates.
There were no nominations and no winners for Category 2: Indigenous Language Reporting In Community Media and Category 8: Popular Journalism.
All the winners
|Category 1: Hard News
|Winner:
|Team News 24
| “July Unrest Breaking News”
|News24
|Commendation:
|Mike Loewe
|“35 Fuel Stations dump Shell”
|Daily Dispatch
|Category 3: Community Service Reporting
|Winner:
|Nomvuyo Ntanjana
|“Tatum De Pearce”
|SABC 2 And SABC News Channel 404
|Commendation:
|Khaya Koko
|“Defenders of the last Complex standing”
|Mail And Guardian
|Commendation:
|Don Pinnock
|“The evicted residents of District Six were robbed of the golden threads of
|Daily Maverick
|Category 4: Investigative Journalism
|Winner:
|Pieter-Louis Myburgh
|“Digital Vibes”
|Daily Maverick
|Category 5: Columns /Editorial
|Winner:
|Mia Malan
|“The joke’s on us, South Africa”
|Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
|Commendation:
|Setumo Stone
|“The EFF masterstroke”
|City Press
|Commendation:
|Johanna Van Eeden
|“Hoekom is ons so geskok?”
|Beeld
|Commendation:
|Willemien Brümmer
|“Dis hoekom ons moet leer om ook na Nzimande te luister”
|Netwerk24
|Category 6: Visual Journalism (Editorial Cartoons & Graphic Layout)
|Winner:
| Jaco Grobbelaar
|“Een jaar sedert eerste Covid-19-geval in SA”
|Netwerk24, Beeld & Die Burger
|Category 7: Features
|WINNER:
|Willemien Brümmer
|BODY OF WORK: “Pandemie van verdriet”
|Netwerk24
|Commendation:
|Don Pinnock
|BODY OF WORK: “Nature’s Defenders”
|Daily Maverick
|Category 9: News Photographs
|Winner:
|Phandulwazi Jikelo
|“Refugees left stranded without ablution facilities”
|Cape Times
|Category 10: Feature Photographs
|Winner:
|Lucas Ledwaba
|“Women bear brunt of gold mining’s rotten legacy”
|Mukurukuru Media
|Category 11: Sports Photographs
|Winner:
|Phandulwazi Jikelo
|“Red Bull King of the air”
|African News Agency
|Category 12: Lifestyle
|Winner:
|Graham Wood
|“Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market”
|Financial Mail