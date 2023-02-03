MMA SA launches metaverse marketing awards programme

Staying on top of the marketing industry's fast-paced evolution needs you to be quick-footed and have the ability to learn on the go.

With Web 3.0 bursting into our realities – physically and virtually – marketers across a spectrum of sectors are fast learning about the prospects of building metaverses, exploring tokenisation, understanding blockchains and creating NFTs, among much more.

Engaging more meaningfully

The next iteration of the internet, Web 3.0 has widespread implications for marketers – but we must remember that it is still a nascent group of technologies. Despite various Web 3.0 developments, the one that is most prominent is the metaverse because “as a virtual space, the metaverse has the potential to enhance the user experience. It holds the promise of becoming an alternative environment where marketers can engage more meaningfully with prospects and provide rich and interactive advertising opportunities,” notes Vincent Maher, MMA SA chair.

“The question then that needs to be asked is: are brands making use of this fresh technology to create immersive virtual spaces and unique digital objects which enables new kinds of customer engagement and experience? The MMA SA is certainly among the first-movers to do so – which is appropriate considering our focus on the modern marketing landscape.”

The first marketing awards programme to offer marketers a metaverse experience, while giving each visitor an NFT token, has kicked off. The road to The Smarties 2023 introduces a plethora of new tech, shining the light on what is possible. While Web 3.0 in all its wonders will only become a widespread reality in the next five or so years, it’s important that marketers understand how it works now.

Experimenting

There are of course those brands and agencies that have already started experimenting with elements of Web 3.0 and that is why there are many new categories in the Smarties Awards this year:

Data Insights

The Internet of Innovation / Intelligent Devices

Spatial Technology

Real-Time Marketing

Metaverse

Blockchain and NFTs

“These Web 3.0 categories enhance the classic opportunities for marketers to showcase their attainment of business outcomes, based on their marketing prowess. Legacy categories such as Brand experience, Cross Platform Media, Gamification and Social Impact Marketing remain core Smarties categories, that showcase innovation in demonstrating real impact and creativity and how client objectives are met and ROI achieved.

A year of impact

Across all categories, the judges will be looking for impact above creativity. Creativity is essential but the winners will need to show measurable business impact,” says Maher.

“We are extremely excited about this year’s Awards. Not only can anyone join in the Gala Event on the 30th of March, but through our immersive environment people can also explore and view the case studies and this year’s entries virtually. Winning agencies will still receive tangible trophies this year, but as an innovative new initiative, the MMA is also awarding the brand and agency teams who contributed to the winning campaigns with a Smarties Winner NFT, for them to add to their personal profiles as bragging rights,” says Sarah Utermark, county director of the MMA SA.

Entries close on 19 February 2023.