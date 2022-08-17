New MMA SA board appointed

Maher says that the new board will work very closely with MMA SA to shape their contribution to the local marketing industry.
“The new board has a great track record of marketing and digital innovation across retail, FMCG, financial institutions, broadcasting, publishing and agencies.
“All members are actively involved in leading marketing and digital transformation in their corporations and industries, and have a wealth of practical experience and insights to contribute, in support of MMA SA objectives,” he says.
The board members represent a diversity of sectors and hold senior C-Suite or executive positions, and nominees were identified for their alignment to the MMA’s mission and for their active involvement in and contribution to the marketing industry in South Africa.
As board members, they will draw on their experience and insight into the industry to drive the MMA SA’s strategic direction during their two-year tenure. They will direct the organisation’s focus towards productive targets and take on a spectrum of initiatives in the country that aim to strengthen and integrate the marketing industry
The board will ensure that relevant MMA global programmes and research studies are leveraged at a local level to benefit and aid marketers to make better business decisions.
Projects that the board will drive this year include data maturity, brand as performance research initiative, marketing growth frameworks, the emergence of Web 3 - a marketer’s guide and lastly, building Africa’s most reputable case study hub for digital campaigns, highlighting innovations whilst outlining campaign effectiveness though their impact on their business, as reported in the annual Warc & MMA partnership for the Business Impact Index (BII), the Smarties - the first and only global mobile marketing index that identifies, ranks and awards top agencies.
"We are excited to work with the talented group of individuals that make up our new board. To understand the pain points and challenges marketers face today, puts the MMA SA in a strong position to guide the industry on how to adapt to new technologies, face the data minefield head on and most importantly establish consistence in how we measure and attribute marketing spend to successful business results,” says Sarah Utermark of MMA.