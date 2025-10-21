South Africa
    Pep Home unveils affordable luxury summer collection

    Pep Home is inspiring South Africans to “Make Room for More” this summer with the launch of its new summer range, unveiled at the recent Pep Home Summer Event.
    21 Oct 2025
    21 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The collection celebrates affordable style and joyful living — offering fresh, accessible design solutions to brighten every corner of the home.

    The season’s highlights include Pep Home’s Zero Twist Towel range and Cotton Rich Percale bedding collection — two standout product innovations that bring comfort, quality, and affordability together.

    Everyday luxury made accessible

    The Zero Twist Towel range, crafted from 100% pure cotton using an innovative spinning technique, delivers an ultra-plush, soft, and highly absorbent texture — offering a spa-like feel at home.

    The collection reflects Pep Home’s commitment to making premium comfort attainable for every household, showing that good design doesn’t need to come at a high price.

    Sleep in summer-ready comfort

    The Cotton Rich Percale bedding range is designed for restful nights during warm summer months.

    Featuring a breathable percale weave, the range combines hotel-quality smoothness with long-lasting durability. Whether refreshing a guest room or upgrading a main bedroom, the range makes it easy — and affordable — to create stylish, welcoming spaces.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “At Pep Home, we believe that anyone can be a stylist in their own home,” says Beyers van der Merwe, chief marketing executive for Pep Home.

    “This summer is all about helping customers create more spaces that bring more joy, more laughter, and more celebration — at the lowest possible prices.”

    To spark creativity, Pep Home has partnered with trusted South African brands like Plascon, offering expert colour-matching advice, and Today Pastry, sharing simple, delicious entertaining ideas — helping shoppers elevate their homes and gatherings this festive season.

    For the first time, Pep Home’s summer range is also available online, giving customers the convenience to browse and buy their favourite pieces — from towels and bedding to festive décor and home accessories.

