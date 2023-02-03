Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Advertising Week AfricaVicinity MediaBizcommunity.comMultiChoiceDSTV Media SalesATKASA - Digital AgencyThe Cape Town Creative AcademyIMC ConferenceFox Networks GroupFCB AfricaTradewayBroad MediaBabyYumYum.co.zaimagineNATION AllianceLocation BankEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

CRM, CX, UX Opinion South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


5 benefits of conversational marketing

3 Feb 2023
Joseph NeusuBy: Joseph Neusu
Conversational marketing provides businesses with a cost-effective, highly engaging and personal way to connect with their customers.
Source © everythingpossible By using messaging platforms and chatbots, businesses can build stronger relationships, improve customer satisfaction and increase engagement
Source © everythingpossible 123rf By using messaging platforms and chatbots, businesses can build stronger relationships, improve customer satisfaction and increase engagement

This new approach lets brands connect with customers and create strong relationships that lead to increased engagement and loyalty.

Marketing in a conversational world

This technique involves using messaging platforms and chatbots to have personal, one-on-one conversations with customers, providing them with information and support in real-time.

By using messaging platforms and chatbots, businesses can build stronger relationships, improve customer satisfaction and increase engagement.

Benefits of conversational marketing

  1. A more personal and interactive experience

    2. Conversational marketing provides a more personal and interactive experience than traditional marketing methods, such as email or social media advertising. By using a conversational tone and engaging with customers in a casual, yet professional manner, businesses can build trust and create a more personal connection with their audience.

  2. Instant feedback

    3. One of the key benefits of conversational marketing is that it allows businesses to get instant feedback from their customers. This information can be used to improve products and services and make necessary changes to better meet the needs of the customer. By providing quick and personalised support, businesses can build stronger relationships with their customers and increase customer satisfaction.

    Source:
    ChatGPT could be a game-changer for marketers, but it won't replace humans any time soon

    By 25 Jan 2023

  3. Reaching a wider audience

    4. Conversational marketing also provides a more cost-effective way to reach a wider audience. By using messaging platforms and chatbots, businesses can reach customers 24/7, without the need for additional staff or resources. This allows businesses to provide quick and efficient support, no matter where their customers are located or what time it is.

  4. Highly interactive

    5. Another advantage of conversational marketing is that it is highly interactive. By using chatbots and messaging platforms, customers can ask questions, make requests and receive support in real-time.

  5. Builds trust and loyalty

    6. This interaction helps to build trust and creates a more personal connection between the customer and the business.

With the rise of conversational marketing, businesses must adapt their marketing strategies to stay ahead of the curve and take advantage of this innovative approach to customer engagement

NextOptions
Joseph Neusu
Joseph Neusu's articles

About Joseph Neusu

Joseph Neusu is the founder and CEO of Sales Qualified Leads Inc, Africa's leading digital agency specialising in WhatsApp Business API marketing and conversational marketing in the Programmatic and DOOH spaces. Joseph is a top conference speaker, thought leader and trainer.
Read more: marketing, customer satisfaction, Customer experience, customer engagement, Joseph Neusu, chatbots, CX

Related

#BehindtheSelfie: Kara Gouveia, marketing and events manager for Homemation
#BehindtheSelfie: Kara Gouveia, marketing and events manager for Homemation22 hours ago
Source: Cape Talk (BMW billboard posted on Twitter @Dimpho_Mokwala) https://www.capetalk.co.za/ Cape Talk]]
Brands: Check your cultural, diversity and inclusive blind spots1 day ago
#BizTrends2023: A year of recovery for hospitality marketers
#BizTrends2023: A year of recovery for hospitality marketers2 days ago
An industry first: The Nedbank IMC and Effie Awards SA join hands
IMC ConferenceAn industry first: The Nedbank IMC and Effie Awards SA join hands2 days ago
Ann Nurock, the Africa partner of Relationship Audits and Management, examines what brands need to do in 2023 to stick in the memories of consumers
#BizTrends2023: Memories not clicks, the impact of 'short termism'2 days ago
Image supplied. Sophie Devonshire, CEO, The Marketing Society, says Warc is such a valuable resource for marketing professionals who want to stay ahead
New knowledge partnership between Warc and The Marketing Society2 days ago
Gordon Hooper, MD at Bateleur Brand Planning.
#BizTrends2023: Economic uncertainty will bring a cautious spirit of optimism3 days ago
Source:
Purpose marketing should be more than a money-making scheme30 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz