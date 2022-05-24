Joe Public United: The only South African agency awarded at The One Show 2022

Joe Public United (JPU) took home four Pencils at The One Show Awards held in New York last week - the only South African agency to be awarded.

CATEGORY AWARD TITLE ADVERTISING AGENCY CLIENT Innovation in IP & Products Silver Soulfuel Safe Lamp Joe Public United Chicken Licken Physical Product – Promotion Silver Soulfuel Safe Lamp Joe Public United Chicken Licken Craft – Moving Image: Casting Silver Chicken Licken: Feel the Fire Joe Public United Chicken Licken Innovation in Print Bronze Converse Unity Laces Joe Public United Converse

The One Show is the world's most prestigious awards programme in advertising, design and digital marketing. It has a rich legacy of honouring some of the most ground-breaking ideas, created by some of the most remarkable minds in creativity.Joe Public United earned three Silver Pencils, one for ‘Innovation in IP and Products’, one for ‘Physical Product – Promotion’ for Chicken Licken's 'Soulfuel Safe Lamp' campaign, as well as one for ‘Moving Image Craft, Casting’ for Chicken Licken’s 'Feel the fire' campaign. The group was also awarded a Bronze Pencil for ‘Innovation in Print’ for Converse's 'Unity Laces' campaign.“This honour and recognition serve as a testament of our ability to compete on a global level. I am proud to work with such talented people and to be able to create award-winning work for our clients who trust us enough to do so. Each award takes us one step forward on our journey towards transformation and continued growth – for our people, our clients and our country,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, integrated chief creative officer at Joe Public United.The One Show Awards, in their 40th year, came together to honour and celebrate creativity from all over the world. The local creative industry has been abuzz with the excitement of potentially winning a Gold, Silver or Bronze Pencil or Merit award. Joe Public United was shortlisted for nine out of the 15 finalists from South Africa.