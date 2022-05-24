Industries

    Joe Public United: The only South African agency awarded at The One Show 2022

    24 May 2022
    Issued by: Joe Public United
    Joe Public United (JPU) took home four Pencils at The One Show Awards held in New York last week - the only South African agency to be awarded.
    Joe Public United: The only South African agency awarded at The One Show 2022

    The One Show is the world's most prestigious awards programme in advertising, design and digital marketing. It has a rich legacy of honouring some of the most ground-breaking ideas, created by some of the most remarkable minds in creativity.

    Joe Public United earned three Silver Pencils, one for ‘Innovation in IP and Products’, one for ‘Physical Product – Promotion’ for Chicken Licken's 'Soulfuel Safe Lamp' campaign, as well as one for ‘Moving Image Craft, Casting’ for Chicken Licken’s 'Feel the fire' campaign. The group was also awarded a Bronze Pencil for ‘Innovation in Print’ for Converse's 'Unity Laces' campaign.

    “This honour and recognition serve as a testament of our ability to compete on a global level. I am proud to work with such talented people and to be able to create award-winning work for our clients who trust us enough to do so. Each award takes us one step forward on our journey towards transformation and continued growth – for our people, our clients and our country,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, integrated chief creative officer at Joe Public United.

    The One Show Awards, in their 40th year, came together to honour and celebrate creativity from all over the world. The local creative industry has been abuzz with the excitement of potentially winning a Gold, Silver or Bronze Pencil or Merit award. Joe Public United was shortlisted for nine out of the 15 finalists from South Africa.

    CATEGORYAWARDTITLEADVERTISING AGENCYCLIENT
    Innovation in IP & ProductsSilverSoulfuel Safe LampJoe Public UnitedChicken Licken
    Physical Product – PromotionSilverSoulfuel Safe LampJoe Public UnitedChicken Licken
    Craft – Moving Image: CastingSilverChicken Licken: Feel the FireJoe Public UnitedChicken Licken
    Innovation in PrintBronzeConverse Unity LacesJoe Public UnitedConverse


    Joe Public United
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
    Read more: Xolisa Dyeshana, The One Show Awards

    Xolisa Dyeshana to judge at The London International Awards
    Xolisa Dyeshana to judge at The London International Awards1 day ago
    Supplied.Award-winning creative director Senzo Xulu has joined Conversation LAB as executive creative director
    #Newsmaker: Award-winning Senzo Xulu joins Conversation Lab12 May 2022
    The golden needle of relevance in the unprecedented age of personal brand endorsement
    IMC ConferenceThe golden needle of relevance in the unprecedented age of personal brand endorsement20 Apr 2022
    Joe Public United Agency of the Year for the 4th consecutive year at Ciclope Africa
    Joe Public UnitedJoe Public United Agency of the Year for the 4th consecutive year at Ciclope Africa11 Apr 2022
    Suhana Gordhan, Duke Group ECD, and member of The One Club for Creativity’s International Board of Directors
    Suhana Gordhan to share Africa's diversity as One Club Board member31 Mar 2022
    Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj
    The Loeries 2022 open for entries17 Mar 2022
