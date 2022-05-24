Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

DMASAJoe Public UnitedRand ShowBMi ResearchSpark MediaRogerwilcoBateleur Brand PlanningMann MadeTractor OutdoorBroad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingOliverWavemakerYehBaby DigitalClockworkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Sponsorship News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Esports sponsorships see significant increase

24 May 2022
According to the numbers presented by SafeBettingSites.com, the number of new sponsorships in esports increased by more than 26% in 2021.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

This is a good sign for the industry that primarily depends on sponsorship revenue.

According to the data made available by data firm Nielsen, 2,254 new sponsorships were publicly announced in the esports industry in 2021. This increase was a welcome change in the sector following a drop in sponsorships in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In 2020, 1,785 new sponsorships were announced – which came against the trend of the previous years. In the previous years, the number of sponsorships had steadily increased. However, the movement broke in 2020, primarily due to the pandemic.

Image supplied: Andreas Hadjipaschali, CEO and co-founder of Bravado Gaming
Bravado Gaming expands into MEA

19 May 2022


As per the data, the esports industry witnessed a massive increase in publicly-announced sponsorships in 2019. From 2016 to 2018, the number of new sponsorships grew by only 67.6%. However, the number of new sponsorships increased by 140% between 2018 and 2019.

At this point, the pandemic put a halt to public tournaments in most parts of the world. The number of new announcements dropped by 4% in 2020. Compared to the number in 2019, the number of sponsorships in 2021 represents a healthy 21% increase.

The report further states the esports fan base has massively grown in the last couple of years. According to the Nielsen survey, 50% of esports fans globally have started following the industry within the last two years.

Source:
Esports industry will see more growth in 2022

12 May 2022


Furthermore, the new fans are coming from all demographics. The numbers in 2021 represent a 19% increase in the female fan base and a 12% increase in the male fan base from the year before. Furthermore, there was an identical 14% increase in the 18-25 and 25-40 age groups. These are very positive signs for an industry that had been restricted to only certain age groups and gender.

Vyom Chaudhary, an editor at Safe Betting Sites, said, “The esports industry has recovered from the pandemic, and it is moving in the right direction. Sponsorships account for the majority of money in the industry, and thus, it’s a good sign that new sponsorships have significantly grown. Furthermore, it’s an excellent sign that 50% of current eSports fans have started following the industry in the last two years."

You can read the entire report with additional statistics and information here.
NextOptions
Read more: Vyom Chaudhary, SafeBettingSites.com

Related

Source:
Esports industry will see more growth in 202212 May 2022
Source:
Mobile gaming sees drops in revenue11 May 2022
Source:
Research shows in-app advertising will see exponential growth8 Mar 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz