Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

DMASAJoe Public UnitedRand ShowBMi ResearchSpark MediaRogerwilcoBateleur Brand PlanningMann MadeTractor OutdoorBroad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingOliverWavemakerYehBaby DigitalClockworkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

CRM, CX, UX Interview South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Digital Consumer Engagement Specialist: Fashion Brand – Cape Town Cape Town
  • Marketing - Sales Funnel Specialist Remote
  • Mid UX Designer Cape Town
  • Client/Account Lead Cape Town
  • Digital Designer Cape Town
  • Digital Designer Cape Town
  • Mid-Snr Graphic Designer Somerset West
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Wonder celebrates a year of leading purpose-based brands

    24 May 2022
    Evan-Lee CourieBy: Evan-Lee Courie
    Wonder, a purpose-led customer experience agency that recognises the primacy of data, content and technology in building powerful, connected customer experiences, was launched in May 2021 by industry heavyweights Gareth McPherson (ex-Virgin Active chief marketing officer and both managing director and chief creative officer at Publicis Machine) and Helen Ludwig (local ad industry strategy leader and former managing director at Saatchi & Saatchi) with Adrian Hewlett a partner and non-executive chairperson.
    L to R: Gareth McPherson, Nicky Scheepers and Helen Ludwig
    L to R: Gareth McPherson, Nicky Scheepers and Helen Ludwig
    BizcommunityCongrats on one year since launching Wonder. What has the journey been like?


    Thank you! It’s been a wonderful journey so far! We’ve enjoyed building out a purpose-based business and have had a lot of fun moments in the process. The journey has been good for us so far, we’ve seen growth in our team, our client list and capabilities through technology.

    We’ve been fortunate as it has gone better than planned and hoped for, and we’re grateful for the partnerships, purpose-driven work and growth that has come our way.

    #Exclusive: Industry heavyweights launch Wonder, SA's newest CX agency
    #Exclusive: Industry heavyweights launch Wonder, SA's newest CX agency

    By 19 May 2021


    BizcommunityWhat’s been most surprising about the journey so far?


    Having launched in a constrained business environment, we had planned out a considered prudent approach, however with companies and brands applying new tactics to reach customers, we’ve seen the opportunities and gaps to assist. This has helped us partner with some blue-chip clients at an early stage in our company career and it’s been the catalyst for our quick growth.

    Our robust client list has grown and includes: Unitrans Africa, Score Energy Drinks, Jet, TFG, Fitch & Leedes, Craft & Design Institute, Granny Goose, Solal, Currency Hub, MoonSport, Old Mutual Wealth Double Century, Fynbos, EMGuidance, Sealand, The Coaching Centre… and our two NGO/non-profits we provide services to - I Love Coffee and Love in a Bowl.

    BizcommunityWhat are some of the lessons you've learnt?


    When we started the business, we shaped it with our values at our core. This has been the bedrock on which our culture is built. We’ve definitely felt that staying true to our values is paying off.

    Being purpose-led and matching clients and projects to our value system really has shaped a strong culture for doing what’s right, doing good business and definitely helping deliver strong results and return on investment for them.

    Gareth McPherson, CEO of Wonder
    #BehindtheMask: Gareth McPherson, CEO of Wonder

    By 25 Aug 2021


    BizcommunitySince starting out, has the focus remained the same, or how has it evolved?


    Our focus has very much stayed the same. We feel that our service offering matched our capabilities and is what our clients are after. Business will always be about connecting customers to services/products. Going to market with a holistic understanding of the customer journey and offering the right solutions at any given touch-point has helped shape a true CX offering.

    Each challenge is unique, the customer journey is broad and specific tactics may need to be applied to solve a specific challenge.

    BizcommunityWhat do you see as the biggest accomplishments since launching?


    Finishing a strong first year. There have been some great business accomplishments and also personal ones. We’re humbled to have 10 client partners, a staff complement of five, an affiliate agreement with the Publicis Groupe and also to be working with some amazing NGOs, the likes of The Craft and Design Institute, iLoveCoffee and Love in a Bowl.

    Besides the day to day, working with organisations that empower people, improve and build communities really does have a rewarding feeling about it.

    BizcommunityCould you elaborate on the company model/the work you do/the culture and offering?


    From the outset, we were hellbent on launching a company that was different. Our unique model and makeup do set us apart. We are a collective of senior thinkers surrounded by our advisor panel of entrepreneurial experts and we overlay this with the smart delivery of specialist skillsets.

    It allows us to be a nimble and agile startup but draw on the scale and backing of a solid network. This definitely has proved to be attractive to clients. Our culture of curiosity, mastery, collaboration and purpose has informed the type of clients we have attracted and the type of work we do.

    By working across the full customer journey, we’ve built out connections through communication campaigns, e-commerce platforms, content strategies, digital marketing and media solutions.

    #BehindtheMask: Helen Ludwig, chief strategy officer at Wonder
    #BehindtheMask: Helen Ludwig, chief strategy officer at Wonder

    By 15 Sep 2021


    BizcommunityIf there's one thing you could improve, what would it be?


    We can’t really pinpoint one thing but our view is that the company is never complete, we will always be continuing to improve, and through new technologies, tactics and training we will continue to fine-tune and be better.

    BizcommunityWhat is your the biggest hope for the next year of Wonder?


    We continue to stay on our trajectory, keep to our north star of purpose-led, live our values, remain humble, grow our talent and make a meaningful difference to our clients' business, our partners, employees and community.
    NextOptions
    Evan-Lee Courie
    Evan-Lee Courie's articles

    About Evan-Lee Courie

    Editor: Marketing & Media
    Read more: Adrian Hewlett, Evan-Lee Courie, Gareth McPherson, CX, Wonder, CX agency, Helen Ludwig

    Related

    #Newsmaker: Karena Crerar, new Edelman Africa CEO
    #Newsmaker: Karena Crerar, new Edelman Africa CEO27 minutes ago
    kykNET's Kassie-Kuiers reaches 500,000 views in six months
    kykNET's Kassie-Kuiers reaches 500,000 views in six months18 May 2022
    Castle Lager to embrace township economy in new brand positioning
    Castle Lager to embrace township economy in new brand positioning17 May 2022
    #AfricaMonth: Building the next generation of African media brands
    #AfricaMonth: Building the next generation of African media brands16 May 2022
    Supplied. Nine out of 10 retailers want to improve the customer journey as part of their marketing strategy
    Customer experience: the new battleground for retailers and brands12 May 2022
    Source: © Linkedin Kyle Ranally, Global Vertical Insights Marketing strategist, Meta (formerly Facebook), New York
    #EcomAfrica: Today's CX lays the foundation of the future shopping experience11 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz