BehindtheMask: Gareth McPherson, CEO of Wonder

As an internationally renowned events director who's put on events for up to 60,000 people, she's now spearheading a business called Salute. With two decades' experience in the industry from South Africa to Nigeria, The DRC to Zimbabwe /Botswana, and Dubai to Abu Dhabi among others, she's got a hands-on approach from ideation and conceptualisation right to the event finish line.ByNicole Chamberlin
Chief executive officer of Woolworths South Africa, Zyda Rylands, is stepping down from the role, effective from 30 September 2021. Woolworths will not retain the Woolworths South Africa CEO position as the retailer seeks to streamline its operating model.
Having served on the judges' panels of some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, Mpume Ngobese has an impressive portfolio that includes working on some of South Africa's most iconic brands such as Nedbank, British American Tobacco, and South African Breweries' corporate brand.ByEvan-Lee Courie
Massmart is selling its non-core food assets - including Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh - to its rival Shoprite Holdings for R1,36bn to focus on businesses with high returns, the South African retailer controlled by Walmart said on Friday.ByNqobile Dludla
Head of the Competition & Antitrust Practice at Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg, Lerisha 'Lee' Naidu is a torchbearer for diversity and inclusion with a deep social conscience. It was this principle which sparked her interest in law, and following some sage advice from Dikgang Moseneke - then-deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court - decided to use her talents to advance corporate social transformation from the inside out, rather than battle it on the surface. This has paved the way for her many successes. Now 36, Naidu was appointed as one of Baker McKenzie's youngest partners when she was only 32, and is currently the youngest member of the Johannesburg office's management committee - proving that just because you're young and a woman, it doesn't mean you can't be successful.ByShan Radcliffe
This week, we spoke with Gareth McPherson, CEO of Wonder, the country's newest CX-specific agency that was launched recently...
Gareth McPherson, CEO of Wonder
Could you briefly explain what your role entails?
I’m the co-founder of Wonder. A customer experience agency. Being a creative at heart, my day-to-day involves engaging with client partners and helping solve business challenges across their customers’ journey.
What’s really behind your mask - literally and figuratively speaking?
Literally a smiling face. I always try and approach every situation with a glass half full mentality. We are all in challenging times, but to try and keep a positive mindset and upbeat approach has been key to my own wellbeing and also trying to support others.
Growing up, what did you want to be?
Batman. However, when I found out that wasn’t a career, it shifted from being a physio to advertising in the later part of schooling.
How did you end up working in digital marketing?
My career started when digital wasn’t really a thing. Social media never existed. As new technologies were being introduced and marketing started to embrace digital channels and behaviour, I started to upskill and experiment more in digital and new technologies.
I was part of a creative studio that started to pioneer digital campaigns and sell solutions to clients that utilised technology. We won South Africa’s first Gold digital award at Cannes in the branded content category for a unique campaign: Send your Facebook profile to Cape Town, for Cape Town Tourism. From there I joined a startup digital design studio called Big Wednesday, which then formed into Machine. We had an amazing run as a leader and front runner in digital marketing.
What excites you most about your career?
People. Connecting brands/products/services to customers is all about understanding people and their behaviour. Also, the creative environment is stimulating as no day is ever the same.
What has been the highlight of your career?
I had the opportunity to lead a dynamic company, Machine_, for two years. It was made up of 120 talented people across two cities. We continued to build on the strong legacy of its creative culture and we had fun whilst doing it. It made work not feel like work. That path led me client-side for a stint, working on an incredible brand, Virgin. Through both these journeys, it cemented my dream of founding a business in an industry I love, working with partners, clients and people who inspire me and most importantly are friends.
Where are you based during lockdown?
We have office space in Cape Town and Johannesburg, but I’m currently at home. I have a study that is set up as a fully functional satellite office – it has fast internet, a fish tank and an overworked coffee machine!
When you're not busy working, what do you do? How do you socialise these days?
Our socialising habits have definitely evolved. Virtual hangouts and meetups out in the open seem to be the norm. We’ve had to keep our circle of seeing people small… but have managed to try to be connected and have downtime. Checking in with friends and family is super important in a time like this.
What's the one thing about you that not many people know, but should?
I have a South African Comedy Award… people don’t think I’m a funny guy.
What's your favourite meme/gif of all time?
There are too many, the internet is just the best. Some Sunday mornings, I lie in bed and scroll through TikTok… I get sucked in for an hour or so… people are so creative and funny.
Do you have a theme song for 2021?
The Rocky Theme song comes to mind… we just need to get up and keep pushing forward. Look out for each other and work to overcome challenges and obstacles.
Are you watching any series? Reading any books at the moment?
The Heist currently. I watch loads of documentaries and enjoy biographies.
What's next for you?
A zoom call :) No seriously… a zoom call to discuss setting up an internship programme at Wonder. Watch this space :)
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.