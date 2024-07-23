Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ask AfrikaJoe PublicDStv Media SalesRAPT Creative AgencyTDMCSauce AdvertisingeQvestTopco MediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingMotsepe AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaLGWorx GroupCoronationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The ad printed with human faeces ink

    Issued by Joe Public
    23 Jul 2024
    23 Jul 2024
    ‘Reading this should make you sick’ – this is the message that greeted people in South Africa as they opened the Sunday papers in recent weeks. The bold warning is the headline of a provocative newspaper ad by Amnesty International South Africa in partnership with Joe Public, as part of a campaign petitioning government to eradicate pit toilets in schools by the end of 2024.
    The ad printed with human faeces ink

    The ad goes on to explain that it is ‘printed with ink made of human faeces from illegal plain pit toilets still in use at over 3,900 South African schools’. Fortunately for readers, it says, ‘the toxic faecal matter that you are in direct contact with now has been sterilised to kill the pathogens breeding in it’.

    But perhaps the only thing more sickening than the ad itself, is the truth it uncovers – in that over a million schoolchildren are still exposed to daily physical and health risks due to pit toilets that should have been eradicated in schools, years ago.

    Plain pit toilets were banned from South African schools by the Minimum Uniform Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure (the school infrastructure regulations) in 2013 and had to be removed by 2016.

    But more than 10 years after these regulations were passed, all of the initial sanitation delivery due dates (2016 and 2020), plus new deadlines, including ones set for the end of February 2023, have been missed as a result of repeatedly being shifted by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

    The DBE now plans to eradicate these pit toilets by 2025. However, Amnesty International South Africa is urging the government to stop pushing forward the date and eradicate these illegal pit toilets by the end of 2024.

    ‘Drastic action is needed, and so we have created this ad in order to shock South Africans into awareness so that they cannot look away. These illegal pit toilets continue to violate the right to sanitation which is enshrined in the Constitution, but also the right to health, education, dignity and because of the potential dangerous nature of these toilets, the right to life,’ says Amnesty International South Africa’s executive director, Shenilla Mohamed.

    Sadly, in April 2024, yet another child, three-year-old Unecebo Mboteni, drowned in a pit toilet.

    Xolisa Dyeshana, Joe Public’s chief creative officer, says: ‘Our work with Amnesty International South Africa, as always, is the result of a shared passion to create positive change in our country. In this instance, we want to urge our newly formed government to reprioritise this issue and ensure everyone has access to their basic human rights.’

    The idea behind the newspaper ad necessitated a groundbreaking new printing medium – leading to the creation of the world’s first printing ink made with human faeces.

    Dyeshana, explains: ‘To make the ink, we partnered with scientists, innovating a new chemical process – heat-treating, sterilising and dehydrating the faeces to create a fine powder used to develop this unthinkable printing medium.’

    In the meantime, the advert design template was created in a strictly controlled environment, photographed, and ultimately printed using the faeces ink, ready to be inserted into newspapers, and concluding with a call for readers to scan a QR code to sign the petition (found here).

    In this way, Amnesty International South Africa aims to keep the government accountable for eradicating all school pit toilets by the end of the year – spurred on by the ad exposing the country to faeces from pit toilets so that by 2025, no child will be exposed to it at schools, ever again.

    Read more: Joe Public, Xolisa Dyeshana, Shenilla Mohamed
    Share this article
    NextOptions



    Joe Public
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.

    Related

    Joe Public introduces conscious leadership journey
    Joe PublicJoe Public introduces conscious leadership journey
    16 Jul 2024
    Image: Bizcommunity. the recent Cannes Lions’ shortlists feature TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Joe Public
    #Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Joe Public shortlisted again
     16 Jun 2024
    Source: © MMM online Three South African agencies feature in the shortlists released for the Cannes Lions 2024, with TBWA\ Hunt \ Lascaris leading the way with three campaigns shortlisted
    #Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, Joe Public, Promise and McCann in Cannes shortlists released
     15 Jun 2024
    Image supplied. Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town is the Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year in The One Show 2024 Global Creative Rankings
    Ogilvy and Promise top the One Show 2024 MEA creative and independent agency rankings
    20 May 2024
    Chicken Licken gives you the trick to make your family proud
    Joe PublicChicken Licken gives you the trick to make your family proud
    16 Apr 2024
    Source: © Bizcommunity Joe Public has achieved the top position, the position it achieved in the last edition, as the most attractive agency to work for among creative agency professionals in Scopen's Best Agency to work for Study on creative and media agencies in South Africa
    Scopen study: Joe Public and Mindshare the top choices for South African agency professionals
    5 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. The IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards has announced its 2024 jury panels with nine panels this year
    IAB Bookmark Awards announces 2024 jury panels
    28 Mar 2024
    Carl Willoughby named chairperson of Creative Circle
    Carl Willoughby named chairperson of Creative Circle
     15 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz