    Africa


    New insurance broker appointed to service ACA members

    18 May 2022
    Issued by: Association for Communication and Advertising
    The Association for Communication and Advertising NPC (ACA) is pleased to announce that GIB Insurance Brokers (Pty) Ltd has been appointed by the board to service ACA members with respect to preferential insurance rates for ACA Members.
    This follows a lengthy RFP process initiated in 2021 when the ACA took the decision to conduct a review of its financial services provider, as well as the insurance policies which were accessible at preferential rates at the time. The policies reviewed covered Cancellation & Abandonment Insurance and Personal Accident Schemes policies. The new contract with GIB will come into effect as of 1July 2022.

    The ACA is the acknowledged custodian of the South African communication profession. The Association is committed to promoting commercial creativity underpinned by transformation that empowers the industry to ensure a sustainable profession. As an industry body, it is mandated to protect and promote the profession and furthermore is also responsible for policy frameworks relevant to the profession and the sector.

    “We are extremely excited to welcome GIB Insurance Brokers to the ACA family and look forward to continuing the provision of effective and negotiated insurance solutions to our members via our new partners. However, welcoming a new partner unfortunately necessitates the ending of a longstanding relationship with incumbent insurance services provider AON. On behalf of the ACA and its board, I’d like to bid a fond farewell to them, and thank them for their ongoing exceptional service to our member agencies and the broader industry,” says Mathe Okaba, ACA CEO.

    In order to familiarise member agencies with the service offering, a virtual meet and greet session with GIB has been scheduled to take place on Thursday 19 May 2022 at 9am. The session, restricted to ACA member agencies will cover the following topics:
    1. Introduction to the GIB Service Team
    2. A review of the current covers including rates (high level summary)
    3. Presentation of the upcoming changes and enhancements
    4. Run through of the new proposal form and how to complete it
    5. Cut off dates
    6. How GIB will invoice agencies
    7. How to claim
    8. Question and answer session

    Members of the ACA are those accredited communications and advertising companies that have committed themselves to the ACA’s code of conduct, principles, disciplines and ethics. Members of the ACA enjoy a range of benefits, among which are discounted rates on television production insurance.

    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
    Read more: ACA, Mathe Okaba

