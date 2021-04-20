Levi's Buy Better, Wear Longer

On 19 April, Levi's® launched a new campaign - "Buy Better, Wear Longer" - that raises awareness and speaks to our shared responsibility on the environmental impacts of apparel production and consumption. Featuring an inspiring group of changemakers - Jaden Smith, Xiye Bastida, Melati Wijsen, Xiuhtezcatl, Emma Chamberlain and Marcus Rashford MBE - this multi-platform global ad campaign fuses Levi's® longstanding commitment to making quality clothing that can last for generations with the passion of six icons and activists working on issues critical to the future of our planet.