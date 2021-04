Howard Audio creates giant soundtrack for Momentum TVC

Howard Audio is delighted to share our latest work done for agency House of Brave and client Momentum.

We were responsible for the original music for the commercial and crafted the final mix with our engineer Paul Theodorou. The film was directed by Alan Irvin from They Shoot Films.We were challenged to compose a piece that would stand out from the clutter on TV. Crafting closely with Alan and Eoin Welsh, who penned the haunting lyrics and initial song, we think we have achieved just that.The highlight of the emotive music was a children's choir, featuring Adam's daughter Tabatha and her talented friends in our state-of-the-art studio.Check out the TVC and a short "behind-the-scenes" video below.