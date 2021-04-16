Howard Audio creates giant soundtrack for Momentum TVC

In this #BehindtheBrandManager feature, we find out more from Justine Cullinan, GM of marketing and brand strategy and communication at the iconic and well-loved South African fast-food chain Nando's.ByRuth Cooper
Charmagne Mavudzi is a force to be reckoned with. As a student, she launched an industry-first mobile beauty app platform that was honoured on Dragon's Den. As a professional, she held managerial roles at Handel and Accenture. Currently, she heads up the Volvo Car South Africa (VCSA) brand, an admirable feat. Mavudzi's official title is head of consumer experience, which is essentially a hybrid marketing role.ByImran Salie
Howard Audio is delighted to share our latest work done for agency House of Brave and client Momentum.
We were responsible for the original music for the commercial and crafted the final mix with our engineer Paul Theodorou. The film was directed by Alan Irvin from They Shoot Films.
We were challenged to compose a piece that would stand out from the clutter on TV. Crafting closely with Alan and Eoin Welsh, who penned the haunting lyrics and initial song, we think we have achieved just that.
The highlight of the emotive music was a children’s choir, featuring Adam’s daughter Tabatha and her talented friends in our state-of-the-art studio.
