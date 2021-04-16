Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Howard Audio creates giant soundtrack for Momentum TVC

16 Apr 2021
Issued by: Howard Audio
Howard Audio is delighted to share our latest work done for agency House of Brave and client Momentum.
We were responsible for the original music for the commercial and crafted the final mix with our engineer Paul Theodorou. The film was directed by Alan Irvin from They Shoot Films.

We were challenged to compose a piece that would stand out from the clutter on TV. Crafting closely with Alan and Eoin Welsh, who penned the haunting lyrics and initial song, we think we have achieved just that.

The highlight of the emotive music was a children’s choir, featuring Adam’s daughter Tabatha and her talented friends in our state-of-the-art studio.

Check out the TVC and a short “behind-the-scenes” video below.











To learn more about the new Howard Audio and to stay up to date with our latest work be sure to check out our new website at www.howardaudio.co.za

Head of production Belinda Howard:
Email: az.oc.oiduadrawoh@adnileb
Cell: 083 643 7142



Check out the behind-the-scenes of the Consol Glass audio branding
See how Howard Audio's logo was made



Howard Audio
At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
Comment

Read more: Momentum, House of Brave, Howard Audio

Related

The Brave GroupMomentum and Brave Group deliver a giant TVC2 days ago
MobitainmentFrom mobile first to mobile forced: What SA marketers need to know3 Mar 2021
Howard AudioHoward Audio tells big brand stories the musical way for Cell C25 Feb 2021
Howard AudioJohannesburg Big Band and Jonathan Roxmouth record Christmas album - 'Swingle Bells!' - at Howard Audio21 Dec 2020
MomentumGet to know the formula to success9 Dec 2020
Report brings a fresh perspective to household financial wellness9 Dec 2020
Howard AudioHoward Audio expands into 20213 Nov 2020
M-SportsMomentum #SheOwnsHerSuccess | Womentum Tribe Virtual Essay13 Oct 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz