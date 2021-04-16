Marketing Company news South Africa

Wunderman Thompson named Gartner magic quadrant leader

16 Apr 2021
Issued by: Wunderman Thompson
Wunderman Thompson has once again achieved 'leader' status in Gartner's magic quadrant for global marketing agencies - an accolade the agency has received every year since 2019.

Gartner researches and measures various marketing technology agencies worldwide and plots them in a positioning quadrant that provides a quick view of how well they are executing their stated visions, and how well they perform against Gartner’s market view.

A magic quadrant provides a competitive graphical positioning of four types of technology providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct, i.e. leaders, visionaries, niche players and challengers.

Consumers' personal data is shared between tech companies in the third-party cookie ecosystem over 500 billion times a day. That is changing...

Issued by Wunderman Thompson 2 days ago


The fundamental industry stakeholder benefits of the Gartner magic quadrant are threefold:
  1. to compare the market players’ strengths and challenges against their specific needs
  2. to assess how the players are competitively positioned and the strategies they use to compete for end-user business
  3. to easily identify the competing technology providers and their ability to deliver on what end-users require today and in the future

Miles Murphy
Miles Murphy, CEO of Wunderman Thompson SA, expressed: “Being named a leader affirms our unique positioning as a part-creative agency, part-technology company and part-consultancy. It is proof that Wunderman Thompson provides marketers with differentiating creative capabilities and strategic consulting services. In fact, our most prominent attributes include really strong capabilities in Gartner’s key focus areas, including creative, strategy consulting, e-commerce and data-driven design.”

The survey results unpack Wunderman Thompson’s focus on data-driven experience design to help clients optimise customer interactions at scale; having clients that are both B2B and B2C brands within technology, retail and consumer packaged goods industries; and the launch of Inspire, its global brand study of 33,000 brands across 183 categories and 45 markets. Inspire helps the agency better identify opportunities to build growth strategies based on bridging gaps in customer perception.

Further, the leaders ranking symbolises brands that:
  • possess deep, broad capabilities across all competencies, specifically strategic services (business strategy and digital business transformation skills)
  • implement comprehensive, effective solutions that leverage significant investments in creative talent and marketing technology
  • are the providers to watch in the ongoing evolution and transformation of marketing in a digital world based on their investment in R&D
  • maintain a viable business, regardless of the global economy
  • extend their client relationships far beyond marketing, often appearing on competitive bids outside their primary sector (i.e. management consulting, product ideation and product development requests)
  • help their clients develop digital marketing platforms designed for systemic growth and scale; by harnessing their significant expertise implementing digital marketing programs driven by data and analytics

Murphy concluded: “This position further demonstrates our ability to create outstanding brand experiences across all stakeholder touchpoints while inspiring growth for our ambitious clients. We are extremely proud.”

Wunderman Thompson
Wunderman Thompson South Africa is born out of the country's oldest digital, social media, technology and advertising agencies. Strong strategic and creative approaches backed by data insights drive service delivery across four centres of excellence: Advertising, Digital, Technology & Consulting.

Part creative agency, part tech firm, and part consultancy, Wunderman Thompson offers Level 1 BBBEE credentials, a team of 500+ talented professionals, and 4 office locations nationwide. The group's global network spans 90 markets.
