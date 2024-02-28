Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Newzroom AfrikaMANGO-OMCNorthlink CollegeRogerwilcoKagiso Media RadioTractor OutdoorBroad MediaOLC Through The Line CommunicationsPrimedia BroadcastingBizcommunity.comSmart MediaRT7 DigitalDNA Brand ArchitectsEbony+IvoryDStv Media SalesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Will Action SA get an upper hand in Gauteng since the ANC is losing all its power

Will Action SA get an upper hand in Gauteng since the ANC is losing all its power

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Share in the sharing economy on Biz

    Issued by Bizcommunity.com
    28 Feb 2024
    28 Feb 2024
    The sharing economy is a term for new economic models whereby goods and services are shared in collaborative ways to enable more benefits and profit for individuals or groups.
    Share in the sharing economy on Biz

    Also known as collaborative or peer-to-peer sharing, crowdsourcing and crowd sharing of content as a model resonates loud with Bizcommunity’s key visions.

    Every day our 19 business communities generously share vital intellectual capital via our platforms for the benefit of readers, from learner to leader, who make up our business communities.

    We’re proud that over 500 collaborators, comprising PR partners, Press Office holders, trend contributors and opinion leaders have seen the value of our platforms for the crowd sharing of valuable shared business interests.

    Crowd sharing breakdown (Dec 2023-Jan 2024)

    Of the total 800 B2B articles published by our editorial team from December 2023 to January 2024, approximately 500 submissions were from valuable shared partner resources, companies and industry associations – the very definition of ubuntu, of unity. If that’s not the sharing economy, we don’t know what is!

    Find out how to share your equity within our communities and claim your share of access to Biz Press Office Newsrooms, Newsletters, Promoted Content, Content Sponsorship and more… and find out how to claim your free tote bag gift.

    Our digital account managers are standing by.

    Read more: Ubuntu, Bizcommunity, unity
    NextOptions
    Bizcommunity.com
    Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media. Enquire about a newsroom like this for your company on sales@bizcommunity.com

    Related

    From this week The State of the Nation is accessible through Bizcommunity
    Bizcommunity links State of the Nation's YouTube content to its platform
    19 Feb 2024
    #BizTrends: James Cloete - Marketing trends: Lessons from Bill Bernbach, Nelly the Elephant & others
    #BizTrends: James Cloete - Marketing trends: Lessons from Bill Bernbach, Nelly the Elephant & others
     6 Feb 2024
    Image supplied. Sponsorships must be fit for purpose and fit for business says Judith Mugeni.
    #BizTrends2024: Judith Mugeni - Sponsorships must be fit for purpose and for business
     5 Feb 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Leilah Potter - Pretend it doesn't exist or jump on the bandwagon, but AI is transforming the creative agency
    #BizTrends2024: Leilah Potter - Pretend it doesn't exist or jump on the bandwagon, but AI is transforming the creative agency
     2 Feb 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Dale Hefer &#x2013; The year marketers become user-wranglers to get more from less
    #BizTrends2024: Dale Hefer – The year marketers become user-wranglers to get more from less
     30 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. Carla Enslin, academic head of the IIE Vega School examines how being true to your ‘throughline’ will align you with being authentic in 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Carla Enslin - Authenticity: How throughlines can guide creatives
     30 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Lebo Madiba &#x2013; The future lies in harmonious marriage of AI and human creativity
    #BizTrends2024: Lebo Madiba – The future lies in harmonious marriage of AI and human creativity
     29 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Chelsea Owens - 4 digital marketing trends that will shift the needle in 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Chelsea Owens - 4 digital marketing trends that will shift the needle in 2024
     26 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz