Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Newzroom AfrikaMANGO-OMCNorthlink CollegeRogerwilcoKagiso Media RadioTractor OutdoorBroad MediaOLC Through The Line CommunicationsPrimedia BroadcastingBizcommunity.comSmart MediaRT7 DigitalDNA Brand ArchitectsEbony+IvoryDStv Media SalesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Will Action SA get an upper hand in Gauteng since the ANC is losing all its power

Will Action SA get an upper hand in Gauteng since the ANC is losing all its power

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Icasa revises political advertisement regulations for upcoming elections

    28 Feb 2024
    28 Feb 2024
    As South Africa gears up for the forthcoming national and provincial elections on 29 May, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has released an Amendment to the Regulations Governing National and Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts and Political Advertisements, 2014.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    This follows consultation with stakeholders which began last year in October 2023 with the publication for public consultation of Draft Regulations, followed by provincial workshops and public hearings. The regulations are applicable during the election period to broadcasting service licensees (BSL); and are also applicable to political parties, and independent candidates contesting the upcoming national and provincial
    elections.

    Source: Capricorn FM Icasa's Draft National and Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts and Political Advertisements Amendment Regulations public hearings will take place on 8 December
    Icasa to host hearings on the Draft National & Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts & Political Ads

    6 Dec 2023

    The Regulations provide the framework and guidelines to be followed by BSL and political parties/independent candidates during the election period.

    The changes in the Regulations include the following:

    1. To make provision for independent candidates, Party Election Broadcasts are now redesignated as ‘Political Election Broadcasts’ (PEBs).
    2. The duration of PEBs has been reduced from 50 seconds to 40 seconds, with a concomitant increase of PEB slots from 10 slots per day to 12 slots per day.
    3. A commercial or community broadcasting BSL that intends to broadcast PEBs must inform the Authority in writing of its intention to do so within 20 calendar days of the publication of these Regulations. The Authority will thereafter publish the list of BSLs that will be broadcasting PEBs.
    4. Political parties and independent candidates are required to submit their PEBs to those BSLs participating in the broadcast of PEBs within five calendar days after the publication in the Gazette of the list of BSLs that will be carrying PEBs.
    5. A BSL that rejects a PEB submitted to it must within five days furnish the independent candidate or political party concerned with reasons for the rejection.

    “Icasa will undertake comprehensive monitoring of elections coverage, to ensure adherence by BSLs to the Regulations and license conditions”, says committee chairperson, Cllr Nompucuko Nontombana.

    Read more: legislation, ICASA, ANC, IEC, vote, EFF, amendment, DA
    NextOptions

    Related

    #OrchidsandOnions: KFC embedded in SA culture, Eskom's social media misstep
    #OrchidsandOnions: KFC embedded in SA culture, Eskom's social media misstep
     1 day
    Source: © SABC In an election year, Dr Kuhle Zwakala examines the 112-year-old brand ANC and its bond with its followers
    Will the 112 year bond between Brand ANC and its followers be enough in 2024?
     15 Jan 2024
    Source:
    Initial community TV and radio licences evaluation complete
    19 Dec 2023
    Source: Capricorn FM Icasa's Draft National and Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts and Political Advertisements Amendment Regulations public hearings will take place on 8 December
    Icasa to host hearings on the Draft National & Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts & Political Ads
    6 Dec 2023
    Image source: niyazz –
    IEC welcomes Constitutional Court judgment
    5 Dec 2023
    Source:
    ANC pursues criminal charges against members over R102m marketing contract
    5 Dec 2023
    Source:
    Community radio stations challenge Icasa over rejected licence applications
     28 Nov 2023
    Source:
    ANC liable for over R100m for 2019 elections’ banners
     27 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz