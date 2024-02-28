Icasa revises political advertisement regulations for upcoming elections

This follows consultation with stakeholders which began last year in October 2023 with the publication for public consultation of Draft Regulations, followed by provincial workshops and public hearings. The regulations are applicable during the election period to broadcasting service licensees (BSL); and are also applicable to political parties, and independent candidates contesting the upcoming national and provincial
elections.
The Regulations provide the framework and guidelines to be followed by BSL and political parties/independent candidates during the election period.
“Icasa will undertake comprehensive monitoring of elections coverage, to ensure adherence by BSLs to the Regulations and license conditions”, says committee chairperson, Cllr Nompucuko Nontombana.