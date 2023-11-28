Icasa to host virtual hearings on the Draft National and Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts and Political Advertisements

The hearings, which will run from 08h30 – 13h30, are per section 4(6) of the Electronic Communication Act, 2005 (Act No. 36 of 2005), as amended (ECA).
The proposed amendments to the Regulations aim to update the vitally important framework and guidelines governing Party Election Broadcasts (PEBs) and Political Advertisements (PAs) by Broadcasting Service Licensees (BSL) during the upcoming national and provincial elections.
These Regulations are instrumental in ensuring the equitable treatment of political parties and independent candidates by BSLs throughout the election period.
The Authority published the Draft Amendment Regulations on 4 October 2023, and the closing date for written submissions was 17 November 2023.
After the publication of the Draft Amendment Regulations, the Authority held provincial workshops on the Draft Amendment Regulations in all nine provinces, between 24 October to 3 November 2023.
By the closing date, the Authority had received written submissions from nine stakeholders, namely:
Four stakeholders, namely CAP, DA, Mkhondo FM and the SABC will be making oral presentations at the public hearings.
Interested stakeholders, media and members of the public are invited to attend the public hearing as follows:
Meeting Link: Click here to join the meeting.
Meeting ID: 368 815 299 771
Passcode: 76Ccci
Any enquiries about this notice must be directed to: Ndawo Khanyile (project manager) at NKhanyile@icasa.org.za or Mamedupe Kgatshe (project leader) at 012 568 3259/071 772 9264 or at MKgatshe@icasa.org.za.