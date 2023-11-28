Icasa to host virtual hearings on the Draft National and Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts and Political Advertisements

Icasa will host virtual public hearings on 8 December on the Draft National and Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts and Political Advertisements Amendment Regulations (the Regulations).

The hearings, which will run from 08h30 – 13h30, are per section 4(6) of the Electronic Communication Act, 2005 (Act No. 36 of 2005), as amended (ECA).

Update the vitally important framework

The proposed amendments to the Regulations aim to update the vitally important framework and guidelines governing Party Election Broadcasts (PEBs) and Political Advertisements (PAs) by Broadcasting Service Licensees (BSL) during the upcoming national and provincial elections.

These Regulations are instrumental in ensuring the equitable treatment of political parties and independent candidates by BSLs throughout the election period.

The Authority published the Draft Amendment Regulations on 4 October 2023, and the closing date for written submissions was 17 November 2023.

After the publication of the Draft Amendment Regulations, the Authority held provincial workshops on the Draft Amendment Regulations in all nine provinces, between 24 October to 3 November 2023.

By the closing date, the Authority had received written submissions from nine stakeholders, namely:

Barberton Community Radio



Tthe Consumer Advisory Panel (CAP)



The Democratic Alliance (DA)



Kanyamazane Community Radio



Mkhondo FM

Mutsindo Community Media Trust



Rosestad FM



The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)



Voice of the Community FM.

Four stakeholders, namely CAP, DA, Mkhondo FM and the SABC will be making oral presentations at the public hearings.

Schedule

Interested stakeholders, media and members of the public are invited to attend the public hearing as follows:

08h30 – 08h45 Opening address Icasa: Chairperson of the Committee



08h45 – 09h15 Presentation by CAP



09h15 – 09h45 Question & Answer Icasa panel



09h45 – 10h15 Presentation by DA



10h15 – 10h45 Question & Answer Icasa Panel



10h45 – 11h15 Break



11h15 – 11h45 Presentation by SABC



11h45 – 12h15 Question & Answer Icasa panel



12h15 – 12h45 Presentation by Mkhondo FM



12h45 – 13h15 Question & Answer Icasa panel



13h15 – 13h30 Closure ICASA: Deputy chairperson of the Committee

Meeting Link: Click here to join the meeting.

Meeting ID: 368 815 299 771

Passcode: 76Ccci

Any enquiries about this notice must be directed to: Ndawo Khanyile (project manager) at NKhanyile@icasa.org.za or Mamedupe Kgatshe (project leader) at 012 568 3259/071 772 9264 or at MKgatshe@icasa.org.za.