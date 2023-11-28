Industries

    Icasa to host virtual hearings on the Draft National and Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts and Political Advertisements

    6 Dec 2023
    6 Dec 2023
    Icasa will host virtual public hearings on 8 December on the Draft National and Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts and Political Advertisements Amendment Regulations (the Regulations).
    Icasa's Draft National and Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts and Political Advertisements Amendment Regulations public hearings will take place on 8 December
    Source: Capricorn FM Capricorn FM Icasa's Draft National and Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts and Political Advertisements Amendment Regulations public hearings will take place on 8 December

    The hearings, which will run from 08h30 – 13h30, are per section 4(6) of the Electronic Communication Act, 2005 (Act No. 36 of 2005), as amended (ECA).

    Update the vitally important framework

    The proposed amendments to the Regulations aim to update the vitally important framework and guidelines governing Party Election Broadcasts (PEBs) and Political Advertisements (PAs) by Broadcasting Service Licensees (BSL) during the upcoming national and provincial elections.

    These Regulations are instrumental in ensuring the equitable treatment of political parties and independent candidates by BSLs throughout the election period.

    The Authority published the Draft Amendment Regulations on 4 October 2023, and the closing date for written submissions was 17 November 2023.

    After the publication of the Draft Amendment Regulations, the Authority held provincial workshops on the Draft Amendment Regulations in all nine provinces, between 24 October to 3 November 2023.

    Image source: niyazz –
    IEC welcomes Constitutional Court judgment

    21 hours

    By the closing date, the Authority had received written submissions from nine stakeholders, namely:

    • Barberton Community Radio
    • Tthe Consumer Advisory Panel (CAP)
    • The Democratic Alliance (DA)
    • Kanyamazane Community Radio
    • Mkhondo FM
    • Mutsindo Community Media Trust
    • Rosestad FM
    • The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)
    • Voice of the Community FM.

    Four stakeholders, namely CAP, DA, Mkhondo FM and the SABC will be making oral presentations at the public hearings.

    Source:
    ANC pursues criminal charges against members over R102m marketing contract

    1 day

    Schedule

    Interested stakeholders, media and members of the public are invited to attend the public hearing as follows:

    • 08h30 – 08h45 Opening address Icasa: Chairperson of the Committee
    • 08h45 – 09h15 Presentation by CAP
    • 09h15 – 09h45 Question & Answer Icasa panel
    • 09h45 – 10h15 Presentation by DA
    • 10h15 – 10h45 Question & Answer Icasa Panel
    • 10h45 – 11h15 Break
    • 11h15 – 11h45 Presentation by SABC
    • 11h45 – 12h15 Question & Answer Icasa panel
    • 12h15 – 12h45 Presentation by Mkhondo FM
    • 12h45 – 13h15 Question & Answer Icasa panel
    • 13h15 – 13h30 Closure ICASA: Deputy chairperson of the Committee

    Meeting Link: Click here to join the meeting.

    Meeting ID: 368 815 299 771

    Passcode: 76Ccci

    Any enquiries about this notice must be directed to: Ndawo Khanyile (project manager) at NKhanyile@icasa.org.za or Mamedupe Kgatshe (project leader) at 012 568 3259/071 772 9264 or at MKgatshe@icasa.org.za.

