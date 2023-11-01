Industries

    Talents Durban open for applications

    6 Dec 2023
    6 Dec 2023
    The opening of submissions for the 17th edition of Talents Durban, a dynamic talent development programme in partnership with the Berlin International Film Festival, has been announced by the Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI).
    Image supplied. The 17th edition of Talents Durban is open for applications
    Image supplied. The 17th edition of Talents Durban is open for applications

    Scheduled to take place alongside the Durban FilmMart, Africa’s film finance and co-production market, from 19 to 22 July 2024 in Durban, South Africa, Talents Durban continues to be a forum for African film professionals, exploring the intricacies of movie-making and providing a continental networking and project development platform.

    Talents Durban is open to African screenwriters and directors with fiction, documentary, animation, and hybrid projects in development, across various media formats such as film, television series, web series, and content for mobile platforms.

    Selected participants, chosen by a panel of industry experts, will engage in mentorship labs, workshops, discussions, and specialised programmes, tailored for specific disciplines including directing and scriptwriting.

    "Building upon the legacy of Talents Durban's impactful journey over the last 16 years, we are excited to announce the 17th edition,” says Magdalene Reddy, director of Durban FilmMart Institute.

    “Talents Durban is more than just a programme; it's a dynamic force propelling the future of African cinema.

    “Through mentorship, workshops, and the unique hybrid format for 2024, we aim to fortify the foundation for emerging talent, fostering not only artistic excellence but also sustainable connections within the industry. This is a celebration of the rich diversity and potential within African storytelling,” says Reddy.

    The 17th edition aims to integrate both online and physical formats.

    The programme will consist of an eight-week online mentorship followed by a four-day in-person summit, running parallel to the Durban FilmMart.

    Source: Supplied.
    Of Soul & Joy team up with CinemaTAKE to take African creativity to Cinéma Cent Ans De Jeunesse

    29 Nov 2023

    Talents Labs Overview

    The programme encompasses four hands-on training labs:

    1. Storytelling Lab: Featuring 6 feature film scripts, six short film scripts, and four web series concepts in development, guided by five mentors for each category.
    2. Animation Lab: Focused on four animation projects in development, emphasising project development, character visual development, and the business of animation.
    3. Doc Lab: Engaging six documentary projects in development, offering project development and mentorship.
    4. Talents Press: Inviting three emerging film critics for mentorship, hands-on training, and coverage of the festival through film reviews, interviews, and social media.

    Eligibility criteria and application process

    Applicants must meet specific criteria, including being citizens of an African country and aged at least 18 by 1 July 2024.

    The application process involves submitting a complete application form, including a sample of past work and a project in development.

    The programme will be conducted primarily in English, with provisions for French and Portuguese participants for specific sessions.

    The Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI) will only cover accommodation and accreditation costs for selected Talents. Participants will be responsible for covering their own flights to attend the physical event.

    Important dates

    The call for projects is open from 4 December 2023 to 26 January 2024.

    Selected Talents will attend the online mentorship between May and July and later have the opportunity to attend the physical Durban FilmMart event from 19 – 22 July 2024.

    How to apply

    Click here for more details on application information.

    Let's do Biz